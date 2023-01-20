ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charles County, MD

Cocaine, Fentanyl, Pills Recovered From Dealer During St. Mary's County Traffic Stop: Sheriff

By Zak Failla
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jvERA_0kLzav9m00
Trayvon Donfin Richardson Photo Credit: St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office

Police say that a purported drug dealer in St. Mary's County is in custody after being busted with a host of drugs on him while his alleged crimes were being processed.

Charles County resident Trayvon Donfin Richardson, 36, of Marbury, was arrested and charged by members of the St. Mary's County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday, Jan. 19 on multiple drug distribution charges.

On Thursday, St. Mary’s County Sheriff Sgt. Christopher Beyer conducted a traffic stop in the area of 18700 Three Notch Road in Mechanicsville to execute a search and seizure warrant.

During a search of the vehicle, investigators say that deputies recovered a black digital scale with suspected cocaine residue, as well as a large amount of cash on Richardson.

Then things got worse for the suspected dealer.

When he was arriving at the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center in Leonardtown, a sheriff’s deputy found a twisted plastic bag on Richardson that had more than three grams of cocaine, a gram of fentanyl, and 21 10mg Oxycodone pills.

At Richardson’s residence, a spokesperson for the sheriff’s office said that deputies recovered unused packaging material and an additional digital scale with additional residue on the weighing surface.

Richardson was charged with three counts each of possession with intent to distribute and three counts of CDS Possession: Not Marijuana. He is being held at the St. Mary’s County Detention Center pending his initial court appearance.

to follow Daily Voice St. Mary's and receive free news updates.

Comments / 12

Jo Ann Lewis
2d ago

This is not new to ST Mary’s County. I loved there and out was nothing for the police to force us off the buses used for public transport to inspect bags lodged in the under compartment: 2010 - drug search began for me, but I’m sure it was there before my moving there. Suburban drug use and other devastation made it clear that you’re not save in any environment when “capitalism” is the motivator, whose in charge of global drug addiction? Nations are addicted and dying due to this garbage - simply because of GREED/MONEY.

Reply(2)
2
Related
loudounnow.com

Loudoun Sheriff’s Office Warns of Overdoses

The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office issued a public warning Sunday after responding to two fatal overdoses that are suspected to involve opioids. On Jan. 22, deputies were called to two separate death investigations where opioids are suspected. Investigators are awaiting toxicology results. In its alert, the Sheriff’s Office urged...
WJLA

Suspect in Prince George's Co. police-involved shooting arrested in Greenbelt

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (7News) — The suspect who fled the scene of an officer-involved shooting in Lanham, Md. Monday morning was taken into custody without incident, according to a Prince George's County Police Department (PGPD) spokesperson. Officials told 7News the suspect was found at the Greenway Shopping Center...
GREENBELT, MD
WJLA

Escaped Maryland inmate captured at Upper Marlboro shopping center

UPPER MARLBORO, Md. (7NEWS) — Police have located and apprehended Jeremiah Ballard, an inmate at the Central MD Correctional Facility in Sykesville who escaped on Jan. 19, The Md. Department of Public Safety and Corrections (DPSCS) announced. Ballard was taken back into custody by the DPSCS and the U.S....
UPPER MARLBORO, MD
sheriff.loudoun.gov

LCSO Issues Warning After Suspected Overdose Deaths

Loudoun County, VA (January 22, 2023) - The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) is issuing a warning after responding to two fatal overdoses that are suspected to involve opioids. This morning, the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office responded to two separate death investigations where opioids are suspected. Both investigations are...
mocoshow.com

Two Suspects Wanted After Report of Pulling Over to Commit Armed Robbery Sunday Morning

On January 22, at approximately 12:20 pm, Takoma Park Police responded to the 8600 block of Flower Avenue for the report of a strong arm robbery that had occurred earlier. According to Takoma Park Police, at approximately 10:15 am, the victim was walking southbound in the 8600 block of Flower Avenue when a green Nissan Pathfinder with North Carolina tags pulled up next to him. Two suspects exited the vehicle, a male and female; the male implying he was holding a knife. The suspects stole property from the victim and then fled the area in their vehicle, driving southbound on Flower Avenue and turning left on to eastbound Domer Avenue. The victim was not seriously physically injured.
TAKOMA PARK, MD
Daily Voice

Camden Man Charged In Shooting: Prosecutor

A 23-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the shooting of another man earlier this month, authorities said. Khalil Davis of Camden was charged with aggravated assault and weapons offenses in the shooting in Pennsauken, according to Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay and Pennsauken Acting Police Chief Phillip Olivo.
PENNSAUKEN TOWNSHIP, NJ
mocoshow.com

Mail Carrier Robbed at Gunpoint

At 5:31pm on Monday, January 23 for the report of an armed robbery in the 800 blk of Hudson Ave in Silver Spring. MCPD determined that a mail carrier was robbed at gunpoint of personal belongings. No injuries were reported and no suspects are in custody at this time. We will post an update when additional information is available.
SILVER SPRING, MD
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
460K+
Followers
65K+
Post
137M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy