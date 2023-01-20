Cocaine, Fentanyl, Pills Recovered From Dealer During St. Mary's County Traffic Stop: Sheriff

Trayvon Donfin Richardson Photo Credit: St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office

Police say that a purported drug dealer in St. Mary's County is in custody after being busted with a host of drugs on him while his alleged crimes were being processed.

Charles County resident Trayvon Donfin Richardson, 36, of Marbury, was arrested and charged by members of the St. Mary's County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday, Jan. 19 on multiple drug distribution charges.

On Thursday, St. Mary’s County Sheriff Sgt. Christopher Beyer conducted a traffic stop in the area of 18700 Three Notch Road in Mechanicsville to execute a search and seizure warrant.

During a search of the vehicle, investigators say that deputies recovered a black digital scale with suspected cocaine residue, as well as a large amount of cash on Richardson.

Then things got worse for the suspected dealer.

When he was arriving at the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center in Leonardtown, a sheriff’s deputy found a twisted plastic bag on Richardson that had more than three grams of cocaine, a gram of fentanyl, and 21 10mg Oxycodone pills.

At Richardson’s residence, a spokesperson for the sheriff’s office said that deputies recovered unused packaging material and an additional digital scale with additional residue on the weighing surface.

Richardson was charged with three counts each of possession with intent to distribute and three counts of CDS Possession: Not Marijuana. He is being held at the St. Mary’s County Detention Center pending his initial court appearance.

