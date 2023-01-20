Read full article on original website
Related
US News and World Report
State Lawmakers: Teach 'American Exceptionalism' in Schools
PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — A group of South Dakota lawmakers pushed forward an initiative on Monday that offers an optional social studies curriculum for K-12 and university students rooted in “American exceptionalism” and the founding ideals of the U.S. Programs offering similar educational models have been explored...
US News and World Report
Connecticut Governor's Gun Proposals Include Open Carry Ban
HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont announced a series of proposed gun laws Monday in a state already considered one of the strictest for firearms ownership, including a statewide ban on open carrying expected to draw strong opposition from gun rights supporters. Lamont revealed his latest plans...
US News and World Report
Walz Proposes $300M to Aid Minnesota Public Safety Agencies
ROSEVILLE, Minn., (AP) — Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz rolled out more pieces of his budget Monday, calling for $300 million to support public safety agencies across the state, over $1 billion to expand affordable housing, and allowing more residents to buy into the MinnesotaCare health plan for the working poor.
US News and World Report
Xcel Prices Exceed National Average as Rate Increase Looms
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A new analysis from state regulators shows that Xcel Energy’s industrial electricity prices exceed the national average as the company looks to increase rates further. The Minneapolis Star Tribune reported Saturday that the Public Utilities Commission analysis found residential prices are around the national average...
Comments / 0