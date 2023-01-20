ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Pair charged with hiding Russian oligarch's ties to yacht

WOKV
WOKV
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0i2a98_0kLzacdD00

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Two businessmen have been charged with trying to conceal a sanctioned Russian oligarch's ownership of a luxury yacht seized in Spain last year by the U.S. government, the Justice Department said Friday.

An arrest warrant has been issued for Vladislav Osipov, a dual Russian and Swiss national who the Justice Department says was an employee of Viktor Vekselberg, a billionaire Russian oligarch and ally of Russian president Vladimir Putin.

Another defendant, Richard Masters, was arrested by Spain at the request of U.S. authorities. He's a British businessman who ran a yacht management company in Palma de Mallorca, Spain — where Vekselberg's yacht, Tango, was seized last April.

Prosecutors allege Vekselberg bought the Tango in 2011 and has owned it since then, though they believe he has used shell companies to try to obfuscate his ownership and to avoid financial oversight. He was sanctioned in 2018. All of Vekselberg’s assets in the United States are frozen and American companies are barred from doing business with him and his entities.

The Justice Department says the men worked together to hide Vekselberg's ownership of the yacht from the U.S. government, even developing a fake name for the vessel, as a way to evade sanctions and to illegally collect hundreds of thousands of dollars in U.S services and financial transactions.

They are charged in federal court in the District of Columbia with crimes including money laundering and violating the International Emergency Economic Powers Act. It was not immediately clear if they had lawyers who could speak on their behalf.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
Wild Orchid Media

From 14 to 'DOZENS' - the Number of FBI Whistleblowers Now Volunteering to Testify Before DOJ Weaponization Subcommittee

What started out as 14 individual whistleblowers has blossomed into several dozen volunteers who will now offer testimony of FBI wrongdoing. It all began when the new Republican-controlled House of Representatives announced that it would be creating a new subcommittee to investigate the politicization and weaponization of the DOJ under the Biden administration.
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Rights group files suit in Germany against Myanmar military

BANGKOK — (AP) — A human rights group and 16 people from Myanmar have filed a criminal complaint in Germany seeking punishment of Myanmar's generals for genocide, war crimes and crimes against humanity they alleged were committed in that country after their 2021 government takeover and during a 2017 crackdown on Muslim Rohingya.
WOKV

WOKV

Jacksonville, FL
11K+
Followers
113K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WOKV 104.5 FM radio for Jacksonville's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wokv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy