This New Fireworks Show Will Reference Every Disney Animated Film
2023 is shaping up to be quite the year for Disney Parks and Resorts! With new attraction openings like TRON Lightcycle / Run in the Magic Kingdom and Mickey and Minnie’s Runaway Railway at Disneyland’s newly reimagined Toontown. This year also marks the 100th anniversary of the Walt...
Imagineers Begin Putting Final Touches on the Magic Kingdom’s Newest Thrill Ride
Lots of changes are underway at the Magic Kingdom! The flagship theme park at the Walt Disney World Resort recently saw the reopening of the Walt Disney World Railroad and the permanent closure of Splash Mountain to make way for Tiana’s Bayou Adventure. Next up, changes are coming to...
New Behind the Scenes Footage Shows Details of Disney’s New ‘Moana’ Attraction
Moana (2016) is coming to EPCOT in an all-new attraction set to open later this year! Along with new attractions in the Magic Kingdom like TRON Lightcycle / Run and Tiana’s Bayou Adventure, EPCOT is currently in the midst of its greatest reimagining since the Park opened in 1982.
The Fantasmic! Tip That Disney Won’t Tell You
It’s one of Disney’s most beloved shows, featuring characters like Mickey Mouse, Maleficent, Pocahontas, Tinker Bell, and more. And we’re sure we’re not the only ones who call this show a tearjerker!. The popular Disney nighttime spectacular Fantasmic! returned with new sequences and characters after a...
Splash Mountain May Be Gone, But That Isn’t Stopping Fans From…Selling This?
The Princess and the Frog (2009) is coming to the Magic Kingdom in a brand new way, with Princess Tiana taking over Splash Mountain. The iconic Frontierland attraction closed permanently last night, on January 22, 2023, to make way for Tiana’s Bayou Adventure, which is set to open in 2024.
Disney Cast Members Are About to Get NEW Nametags!
The Walt Disney Company is celebrating its 100th anniversary this year, and Disney fans will find ways to get involved with the festivities at every theme park and Resort, as well as from home. The celebration will focus on Disneyland Park, and one feature set to be included as the...
Here’s Why You Should Go to Disney World Alone
Going on a vacation to Walt Disney World Resort as a family can be one of the most magical experiences ever—the best time ever, in fact. And doing Disney together lets everyone in the group share in all the same magical moments in perfect harmony. But have you ever considered the very real possibility of perhaps one day taking a solo Disney trip? Before you let thoughts of guilt consume you for even letting your mind venture into such uncharted territory, you do owe it to yourself to at least contemplate the pleasing possibilities such a pursuit may provide. From finally having the freedom to explore everything on your own (and without any obligations to anyone else) to, at last, being allowed to tackle those pipe dream desires while kicking back with a little “me time,” here are just a couple of very good reasons why you should seriously consider doing Disney World solo.
