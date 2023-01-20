ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Paz County, AZ

Clear and cool weekend with cold mornings

By Melissa Zaremba
KYMA News 11
 3 days ago
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - An exiting weather system will leave behind colder air with
with low temperatures in the low 30 and mid 30s within our area Saturday and Sunday mornings.

Areas including La Paz County will be even colder; NWS has issued a Hard Freeze Warning for Saturday and Sunday morning for lows expected to reach the mid and upper 20s.

Make sure to ensure you, your pets, and home are safe during the colder conditions.

The next weather system to affect the region will move through Sunday night and Monday, where precipitation, if any, will be very light and will take place in the higher elevation areas of south-central Arizona.

However, strong winds will take place over southeast California and southwest Arizona through the weekend.

In addition, gustier winds and blowing dust will be likely on Monday for our area.

kyma.com

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Winds expected to persist throughout the week

While temperatures are expected to remain in the upper 60's, strong winds will likely continue. YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Deep low pressure is moving across Arizona today. Gusty northerly winds continue across Southwest Arizona and Southeast California, with hazardous crosswinds on Interstates 8 and 10. Isolated to scattered coverage of rain and snow showers is expected near and especially east of Phoenix today. Elevations mainly above 3,000 feet have a low to medium chance for minor snow accumulations. Much colder than normal temperatures will filter into Arizona through tomorrow, and a freeze warning has been issued Tuesday morning for Metro Phoenix. Moderating temperatures and dry weather are still forecast for the rest of the week.
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

First alert for cold temperatures in central Arizona

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - We have a First Alert for Monday night into Tuesday morning due to the cold temperatures we are expecting. Widespread freezing conditions are possible, and it could be the coldest night of the year, mainly south and east of the Valley. A Freeze Watch has been issued for a large majority of the Valley and into Pinal County.
ARIZONA STATE
KTAR.com

Cold call: Freeze warning issued in metro Phoenix for Tuesday morning

PHOENIX — If you think it was chilly Monday morning, just wait a day. Tuesday is expected to be the Valley’s “coldest morning that we’ve seen so far this winter,” Sean Benedict, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Phoenix, told KTAR News 92.3 FM early Monday.
PHOENIX, AZ
KOLD-TV

WHAT’S THAT? Southern Arizona residents wake up to snow

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD 13 News) - Many southern Arizona residents woke up to snow Monday, Jan. 23. The snow came in as a strong front rolled into the area bringing bone-chilling temps for those used to life in the desert. The 13 News First Alert Weather Team has called for...
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Freeze Warnings remain in place through the weekend

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Cold mornings this weekend with widespread sub-freezing low temperatures. Another storm system will drop over Arizona Monday reinforcing the cold air in place and possibly generating a few rain and snow showers across areas east of Tucson. After a rather cold Tuesday, temperatures are expected to moderate the remainder of next week with no significant precipitation expected at this time.
TUCSON, AZ
AZFamily

Team Coverage: Wintery conditions north of Phoenix; slick roads on I-17

Expect super-sized prices across metro Phoenix ahead of the Big Game. The Super Bowl is just weeks away; we're seeing mortgage prices for a single night at Valley hotels. Tickets are hitting thousands of dollars, too. How to protect your water pipes from freezing amid Phoenix-area temperature drop. Updated: 6...
PHOENIX, AZ
krwg.org

Cold temperatures continue into next week for parts of the Southwest

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Unusually cold weather is expected to continue across most of the Southwest into next week from the Sierra to New Mexico. The National Weather Service said late Saturday lows well-below zero Fahrenheit are forecast in parts of Nevada and Arizona. More snow is expected in...
NEVADA STATE
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Coldest Temperature Ever Recorded in Arizona

Arizona is well-known for being one of the hottest places in the United States. A huge portion of the state is hot, sandy desert only suitable for the hardiest animals, but this climate isn’t impervious to lower temperatures. In fact, there are portions of Arizona that can get downright cold! Today, we are going to discover the coldest temperature ever recorded in Arizona, plus learn a bit about the weather in the state overall. Let’s get started.
ARIZONA STATE
fox10phoenix.com

Stunning white winter scene in Forest Lakes

Lester Walker captured a must-see video of a winter wonderland in Forest Lakes, a community in Coconino County. Arizona's high country has seen tons and tons of snow & wet weather in January 2023 and this is just one example of how beautiful our high country can be during a white winter.
COCONINO COUNTY, AZ
iheart.com

This Is The Most Snow Arizona Has Ever Had

Sledding, snow angels, and winter sports make snow an endless source of fun for both kids and adults. And Arizona has seen its fair share of snowfall. 24/7 Wall Street determined the most snowfall in state history. The website states, "To identify the places with the biggest snowfall in history in every state, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed historical snowfall data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s National Centers for Environmental Information database of Snowfall Extremes. The counties and county equivalents listed had the largest three-day snowfall on record in the state."
ARIZONA STATE
kyma.com

Biggest snowfalls recorded in Arizona history

Almost everyone who lives in areas prone to snow seems to have a legendary snowstorm story: the blizzard of ’78, the Storm of the Century, any of the blizzards or bomb cyclones that have happened since then. And according to experts, historic snowstorms—the kind you measure all other snowy days against—are becoming more regular.
ARIZONA STATE
roselawgroupreporter.com

Arizona ranks No. 3 for water efficiency as Colorado River dwindles

The Colorado River as it flows around Horseshoe Bend on June 23, 2021 in Page, Arizona. Photo by Justin Sullivan || Getty Images. Arizona is ranked No. 3 among the states for water efficiency and sustainability, but still has a lot of room for improvement, according to a new analysis released this week.
ARIZONA STATE
KYMA News 11

Yuma, AZ
