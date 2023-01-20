Clear and cool weekend with cold mornings

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - An exiting weather system will leave behind colder air with

with low temperatures in the low 30 and mid 30s within our area Saturday and Sunday mornings.

Areas including La Paz County will be even colder; NWS has issued a Hard Freeze Warning for Saturday and Sunday morning for lows expected to reach the mid and upper 20s.

Make sure to ensure you, your pets, and home are safe during the colder conditions.

The next weather system to affect the region will move through Sunday night and Monday, where precipitation, if any, will be very light and will take place in the higher elevation areas of south-central Arizona.

However, strong winds will take place over southeast California and southwest Arizona through the weekend.

In addition, gustier winds and blowing dust will be likely on Monday for our area.

