KUOW

Remembering Jonathan Raban, a travel writer in name only

The Seattle -based author floated down the Mississippi, sailed Alaska's Inside Passage, and documented failed homesteads in Montana, all while writing about being an outsider trying to figure out new places. The author Jonathan Raban passed away last week at age 80. Though born in England, he made Seattle his...
KUOW

Pierce County pushes back on the state's proposed airport sites

Sea-Tac Airport is expected to reach capacity by 2050, meaning there are an expected 27 million passengers who won't be able to fly because supply can’t meet demand. To solve this looming problem, the Washington Legislature created the Commercial Aviation Coordinating Commission, or CACC, in 2019. The commission is tasked with recommending an ideal location for a new international airport.
KUOW

Kshama Sawant wants a bigger bullhorn

Seattle City Councilmember Kshama Sawant is going national. The Council's most senior member and only socialist says she will launch a national movement to support workers instead of running for re-election. The Stranger's Rich Smith will break down the councilwoman's legacy and what it might mean for the city when...

