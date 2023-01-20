Top 10 Wrestling Stories of Week 1/20: Jay Briscoe Tribute, WWE Raw 30th Anniversary, Vince McMahon, More

Read full article on original website
tjrwrestling.net
Truth Behind WWE Scrapping Roman Reigns Segment On Raw 30
A new report has indicated the real reason a huge segment featuring Roman Reigns was replaced on Raw XXX, killing a major rumour about the show. The 30th anniversary of Raw will celebrate three decades of WWE’s flagship show with legends such as Ric Flair, The Undertaker, and Shawn Michaels among the many more that will be in attendance.
tjrwrestling.net
Former NXT Star Debuts For IMPACT Wrestling (SPOILERS)
A former NXT star has made their surprise debut for IMPACT Wrestling at the promotion’s latest set of tapings, tangling with a former champion. IMPACT Wrestling recently taped shows that will air in the lead-up to its No Surrender event to be held on the 24th of February in Las Vegas, Nevada.
tjrwrestling.net
WWE Interested In Bringing Back Former Tag Team Champions
A new report has indicated that WWE is interested in bringing back more ex-stars, with a pair of former tag team champions now on its radar. Since Triple H took control of the creative direction of WWE following Vince McMahon’s short-lived retirement in July 2022, the company has brought back many stars that it had previously released or had let their contracts expire. Dakota Kai, Karrion Kross, Scarlett, Johnny Gargano, Candice LeRae, Dexter Lumis, Tegan Nox, Emma, Braun Strowman, and Bray Wyatt are among the stars to have made their WWE comeback in recent months.
tjrwrestling.net
The Miz Reveals Stephanie McMahon Let Him And John Morrison Do “The Dirt Sheet”
The Miz has reflected on his time working with Stephanie McMahon in WWE by mentioning that she let him do “The Dirt Sheet” on WWE’s YouTube channel. Over the course of his nearly 20-year WWE career, The Miz has done it all as a two-time Grand Slam Champion and a WrestleMania main eventer. The Miz is one of most reliable and consistent performers in WWE that also loves being a bad guy as much as anybody.
tjrwrestling.net
Ex-WWE Writer Told Never To Mention Character In Front Of Vince McMahon
A former WWE writer has revealed that one character from the company’s history was never to be referred to in front of Vince McMahon. Vince McMahon strong-armed his way back onto WWE’s Board of Directors at the start of 2023 before being installed as the company’s Executive Chairman. Many are wondering how long McMahon will wait before trying to recoup control of the company’s creative direction with some in WWE believing that “the countdown is on” for such a thing to happen.
tjrwrestling.net
What The Undertaker Told Vince McMahon To Do With Bray Wyatt
According to a new report, The Undertaker made one special request of Vince McMahon in relation to Bray Wyatt following their WrestleMania 31 bout. At WrestleMania 30 in 2014, The Undertaker put his Streak on the line as he did almost every year at WrestleMania against Brock Lesnar. Everybody knows that what followed was one of the most historic moments in WWE history as Lesnar became the 1 in 21-1 when he ended The Streak.
tjrwrestling.net
Kofi Kingston Celebrates Huge WWE Landmark
One half of the current NXT Tag Team Champions, Kofi Kingston, is celebrating reaching 15 years in WWE. Kingston shared a video of his WWE debut across social media, which took place on January 22nd 2008, the future New Day member faced off with David Owen. The high flyer won with what would later be called his SOS finisher.
tjrwrestling.net
Why Mick Foley Turned Down WWE Raw 30 Offer
WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley has explained why he was absent from the 30th anniversary of Raw despite being invited to attend. Philadelphia played host to the 30th anniversary of Monday Night Raw with many stars of WWE past and present in attendance for the festivities. The show opened...
tjrwrestling.net
WWE Aware Of The Rock’s WrestleMania 39 Status “For A While”
WWE had known for a while that The Rock would not be able to compete at WrestleMania, according to Dave Meltzer. With WrestleMania 39 taking place in Los Angeles, WWE had hoped to place Hollywood star The Rock in the main event against Roman Reigns. However, as reported earlier this...
tjrwrestling.net
Bray Wyatt Comments On Raw 30 Moment With The Undertaker
After the historic WWE Raw 30 event, Bray Wyatt has discussed what it meant to interact with The Undertaker on the show. The 23rd January 2023 edition of Monday Night Raw was a celebration of the stars past and present who had been involved with the red brand over the last three decades. However, LA Knight wanted to make a real name for himself, challenging any of the guests from the past in the back to step up and challenge him.
tjrwrestling.net
WWE Raw 30 Viewership Hits Highest Figure In Over 2 Years
The viewership for the special 30th anniversary edition of WWE Raw has been revealed, and it’s a landmark figure over the last few years. Whilst the show was headlined by a match for the United States Championship between Bobby Lashley and Austin Theory, the 23rd January 2023 edition of Monday Night Raw was packed with special appearances from stars who’ve appeared on the red brand over the last three decades.
tjrwrestling.net
AEW Star “Politicked” For Jon Moxley Match
A former title holder in AEW has discussed the lengths he went to trying to get a match with Jon Moxley at the end of 2022. Former AEW World Champion and Blackpool Combat Club member Jon Moxley is on the wishlist for many wrestlers, but FTR’s Dax Harwood certainly has a good right to stake a claim for a match against Mox.
tjrwrestling.net
John Cena Confirmed As WWE 2K23 Cover Star
WWE has gone back to the future for WWE 2K23 with the sixteen-time champion of the world John Cena gracing the cover of the video game. John Cena returned to WWE for the final SmackDown of 2022 when he teamed with Kevin Owens to defeat The Bloodline duo of Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn. This kept alive Cena’s streak of competing in at least one match in a calendar year since he made his debut for the company in 2002.
tjrwrestling.net
Potential Spoilers For WWE Monday Night Raw 30th Anniversary
The 30th Anniversary of WWE Monday Night Raw takes place this evening and there are some potential spoilers out about what the company has planned. Tonight’s episode of WWE Monday Night Raw takes place in Philadelphia with two title matches set to take place. Austin Theory will defend the US Title against Bobby Lashley while The Usos will also defend the Raw Tag Team Titles against The Judgment Day.
tjrwrestling.net
(Almost) 5-Star Match Reviews: AJ Styles vs. Chris Sabin vs. Petey Williams – Ultimate X Match – TNA Final Resolution 2005
Some might think of two grapplers trying to throw each other to the mat and then make the other tap out with some punishing hold. Others think of wacky characters performing a routine and showing off their over-the-top personalities. And then there are those that want to see human being defy reality and/or gravity. This is an example of that third image.
tjrwrestling.net
Former WWE Writer Reveals How Women’s 2021 Royal Rumble Winner Was Changed
The 2021 Women’s Royal Rumble would’ve gone down differently had one person not approached Vince McMahon. The 2021 Women’s Royal Rumble match is remembered for Bianca Belair’s big win. She was the #3 entrant and lasted just under 57 minutes. In that time, Belair eliminated four other women: Bayley, Rhea Ripley, Natalya, and Charlotte Flair.
tjrwrestling.net
Rob Van Dam Thought Vince McMahon’s “Durag Look” In ECW Was Cool
Rob Van Dam approved of Vince McMahon’s very unique “durag look” during the WWE ECW brand when Vince also held the ECW Championship. When it comes to getting a crowd to boo him, Vince McMahon would do just about anything as the evil Mr. McMahon character that loved to upset the fans. A good example of that is how Vince looked in 2007 when he was a regular character on the ECW brand.
tjrwrestling.net
John Cena Teases Potential WWE 2K23 Spoiler In Unique Way
John Cena has hinted that he is set to be unveiled as the cover star for the 2k23, the latest in the WWE 2k game series. Playing on his famous “You Can’t See Me” catchphrase, Cena shared an image on social media of a blank 2k23 cover, leading fans to speculate not only if they will in fact be able to see him on the front of the game but also stepping back inside the ring to compete.
tjrwrestling.net
Dax Harwood Pays Tribute To “Great Human Being” Jay Briscoe
As tributes continue to pour in following the passing of Jay Briscoe, Dax Harwood has opened up on his feelings about a true family man. Jay Briscoe passed away following a road traffic collision, which also left his two daughters hospitalized. Since the tragic news broke, tributes have been paid from all corners of the wrestling world.
tjrwrestling.net
What Are WWE’s Plans For Bray Wyatt’s Pitch Black Match?
With Bray Wyatt set to be in action at the Royal Rumble in a Pitch Black match, a new report has shed light on what WWE has planned for the unique bout. Since Bray Wyatt returned to WWE at Extreme Rules on October 8th, he has made multiple appearances on SmackDown and at Premium Live Events to speak to the audience about how he has changed his ways since his days as The Fiend. Much of the time, he is interrupted by the mysterious Uncle Howdy, who has accused Wyatt of being a liar who really wants to hurt people.
