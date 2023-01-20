Top 10 Wrestling Stories of Week 1/20: Jay Briscoe Tribute, WWE Raw 30th Anniversary, Vince McMahon, More

A former WWE writer has revealed that one character from the company’s history was never to be referred to in front of Vince McMahon. Vince McMahon strong-armed his way back onto WWE’s Board of Directors at the start of 2023 before being installed as the company’s Executive Chairman. Many are wondering how long McMahon will wait before trying to recoup control of the company’s creative direction with some in WWE believing that “the countdown is on” for such a thing to happen.

