El Paso, TX

Comer demands DHS hand over communications with Secret Service for Biden's 'sanitized' border trip

By Morgan Phillips, U.S. Political Reporter For Dailymail.Com
 5 days ago

Rep. James Comer is demanding the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) hand over documents related to President Biden's Texas trip to see if they were involved in 'covering up' the squalid, overcrowded conditions often seen on the southern border.

Since Biden took office Republicans have implored him to visit the southern border and see first-hand the many thousands of migrants parked along each side of the U.S.-Mexico border and surrounding towns - foreign nationals who often survived a perilous journey and show up to America with only the clothes son their back in hopes of a better life.

When Biden finally did so - the first known tour of the border he's ever taken over his five decades in public office - he spent three hours hopping between facilities that had been cleaned up for his visit. He was not seen meeting any migrants.

Unsatisfied Republicans slammed the visit as a 'photo op.'

'The Committee on Oversight and Accountability is conducting oversight of the Department of Homeland Security's potential involvement in covering up the poor conditions at the southern border in El Paso, Texas to benefit President Biden's recent three-hour photo-op,' Comer (R-Ky.) said in a statement.

'These encampments were cleared immediately prior to President Biden’s visit to the city on January 8, 2023. We write to understand the circumstances surrounding the role DHS played in clearing homeless illegal border crossers for President Biden’s visit to El Paso.'

Comer requested in a letter all documents and communications between DHS, Secret Service and the city of El Paso or the state of Texas regarding the clearing of homeless encampments.

Last year set an all-time record with 2.3 million border apprehensions and crossings don't seem to be slowing down this year - in the first two months of fiscal year 2023 there were 561,000 apprehensions.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jC1gH_0kLzZVnB00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36fTw7_0kLzZVnB00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PN5yr_0kLzZVnB00

What the president missed out on during his trip were the miserable makeshift camps dotted around El Paso that triggered headlines last month about migrants taking over the streets.

On Tuesday and Wednesday law enforcement teams moved through the downtown area, picking up migrants who had entered the country illegally.

'It's a dog and pony show, volunteers helping dozens of migrants seeking shelter at the Sacred Heart Church told DailyMail.com, 'They've cleaned it all up for him.'

Officials say they are just enforcing the rules and that any timing is coincidence.

But a day before the president's arrival and the scene could not be more different to the chaos of late December. Migrant numbers surged then as arrivals timed their journeys to coincide with the expected end of Title 42 — a Trump-era restriction that eventually won a stay of execution at the Supreme Court.

Then hundreds of mainly Venezuelan refugees camped out on the sidewalks around the Greyhound Bus station in downtown.

Just ahead of the president's visit their bundles of clothes and belongings were gone after border agents moved through the area during the week.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cqPHk_0kLzZVnB00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sCy00_0kLzZVnB00

Last week Comer invited four border patrol agents to testify before his committee in one of the new Congress's first hearings on February 6.

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy said on Tuesday that Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas 'could' be impeached over the border crisis, as members of his party set about on a course that moderates have sought to pump the breaks on.

'If those December numbers are even higher and breaking new records, should he stay at this job?' McCarthy said on Tuesday, according to CNN

'We can investigate, and then that investigation could lead to an impeachment inquiry.'

The Republican leader vowed not to 'predetermine' Mayorkas' fate and repeated past assurances that he would not 'use impeachment for political purposes.'

Though he added, 'But if the person is a derelict in their duties, and they - they're harming Americans and Americans are actually dying by the lack of their work, that could rise to that occasion.'

Comments / 30

Larry Rob
4d ago

every day that the border isn't secured us mire evidence that the dem party are owned by the cartels. why would Obama turn off all the filters that prevented foriegn donations. then thr 1st day in office started running guns to the cartels

Reply
12
Tigerbear Dufour
4d ago

Get those reports before Mayorkus alters them.I would give him a surprise visit,That way he can't fake the paperwork.

Reply
22
Helix
4d ago

Yep, let’s see it all. Why hide it? Unless, of course, there’s something you don’t want us to see………..

Reply
27
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
