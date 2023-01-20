Read full article on original website
latechsports.com
Lady Techsters Claim the Sonic Boom Invitational Championship Title
FANNIN, Ms.- The Louisiana Tech women's bowling head home from the Jackson State-hosted Sonic Boom Invitational with the champion title on Sunday afternoon. La Tech began the tournament with five Baker matches on Friday morning. The Lady Techsters led off the day with a 1,021-709 win over Grambling. In match two, Tech was faced up against Alabama State, where they won 949-872. LA Tech then went into a bye match and racked in 1,006 pins to add to their total. The Lady Techsters defeated Jackson State 997-879 in match four followed by their fifth win over UAB 997-923 to give them 4,914 total pins on day one.
latechsports.com
Blue Raiders Start, Finish Strong to Pull Away from Techsters
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. – Louisiana Tech women's basketball team played championship-level basketball in hostile territory for the majority of the Saturday afternoon's contest at Middle Tennessee. However, the Blue Raiders bookend the first and last five minutes of the game to pull away and extend the fourth-longest winning streak in the country to 14 games, winning 68-50. Middle Tennessee (16-2, 9-0 C-USA) got off on a 10-0 start while holding LA Tech (11-8, 4-5 C-USA) to 0-11 from the field, but Tech settled in and rallied off a 9-2 run to cut the deficit in half by the end of the first quarter, 16-11.
latechsports.com
Bulldogs Fall to Hot-Shooting Blue Raiders
RUSTON – Louisiana Tech could not make it two straight games of overcoming double-digit deficits, falling to a hot-shooting Middle Tennessee by a score of 68-51 on Saturday afternoon inside the Thomas Assembly Center on Karl Malone Court. LA Tech (11-9, 4-5 C-USA) had one of its worst offensive...
latechsports.com
LA Tech Dominant at KMS Invitational
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – The Louisiana Tech men's and women's Track & Field team had an all-around dominant performance Sunday at the KMS Invitational in Birmingham, Ala. LA Tech won eight events, posted 18 combined podium finishes, and set 14 personal bests on the day. In the field events, Nemoy...
latechsports.com
LA Tech Shuts Out SFA in Home Opener
RUSTON – Louisiana Tech had a strong showing in its home opener on Saturday morning, shutting out Stephen F. Austin by a score of 7-0 at the LA Tech Tennis Complex. LA Tech (3-1) lost only one set the entire day, clinching the doubles point on courts one and three and then sweeping all six singles courts with only one going to a third set.
