FANNIN, Ms.- The Louisiana Tech women's bowling head home from the Jackson State-hosted Sonic Boom Invitational with the champion title on Sunday afternoon. La Tech began the tournament with five Baker matches on Friday morning. The Lady Techsters led off the day with a 1,021-709 win over Grambling. In match two, Tech was faced up against Alabama State, where they won 949-872. LA Tech then went into a bye match and racked in 1,006 pins to add to their total. The Lady Techsters defeated Jackson State 997-879 in match four followed by their fifth win over UAB 997-923 to give them 4,914 total pins on day one.

RUSTON, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO