A 21ft orca stranded itself on a beach in Palm Coast in Florida after which it died in what is being called the first killer whale stranding in the American Southeast.The orca whale washed itself ashore in Flagler County, surprising beachgoers, officials said on Wednesday. It weighed more than 6,000 pounds.A video shared by the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office showed the marine mammal washed ashore, unresponsive, with waves crashing over it. The officials said on Facebook that there were no apparent signs of trauma on the body.“This is the first killer whale stranding in the Southeast US, so there’s...

PALM COAST, FL ・ 11 DAYS AGO