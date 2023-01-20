ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Port Saint Lucie, FL

The Daily Sun

Florida has a manatee problem

I don’t like to pick fights, but someone must point out some of the challenges and problems we face dealing with the sustainability of our manatee population. Before getting started, I’d like to clarify that I’m not anti-manatee. My desire here is to further your education in dealing with manatee and human interactions.
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Killer whale weighing over 6,000 pounds dies after stranding itself on Florida beach

PALM COAST, FL
Taste of Country

Luke Bryan’s Stunning $18 Million Florida Paradise for Sale — See Inside! [Pictures]

If Luke Bryan's Florida house sells for what he's asking, it will be become one of the most expensive country celebrity home transactions ever. The singer and his wife are listing their property in Santa Rosa, Fla., for $18 million. Pictures show a breathtaking home that's surpassed only by the view of the gulf from the master suite. There are four bedrooms, four bathrooms, a private pool, beach access, plenty of parking and all the amenities you'd expect from a high-end home.
SANTA ROSA BEACH, FL
New York Post

Beached 6,000-pound killer whale dies in first known stranding in southeast US

A 21-foot killer whale weighing up to 6,000 pounds died after beaching itself on the Atlantic coast in central Florida Wednesday, the first stranding of its kind ever recorded in the Southeast US. The adult female orca found itself stranded before dawn on a beach in Palm Coast, located more than 60 miles south of Jacksonville, the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement. Derek Pence was taking his usual morning walk in the area of Jungle Hut Park when he spotted something large just off the shore. “I saw white on the bottom,” Pence told the station WESH. “I...
PALM COAST, FL
CBS News

Remains of woman missing since Hurricane Ian found on Fort Myers Beach as death toll rises

The remains of a Florida woman missing since Hurricane Ian destroyed her home in September have been identified, a sheriff said Thursday. Workers removing debris on hard-hit Fort Myers Beach discovered the remains of 82-year-old Ilonka Knes earlier this week in a thicket of mangroves, Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno said at a news conference. Marceno said "these areas are impassable by boat and are not visible by air."
FORT MYERS BEACH, FL
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Steakhouses in Florida

If you live in Florida and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Florida that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
FLORIDA STATE
TravelPulse

5 Best All-Season Beaches in the United States

There are hundreds of lists that name the US’ best beaches, but the ones travelers are most interested in, especially in the winter, are those that can be enjoyed year-round. Yes, these stretches of sand are found in warmer-climate areas, but they are gorgeous and they attract beach lovers...
HAWAII STATE
moneytalksnews.com

9 Great Places to Retire by the Beach

If thoughts of the beach send you into a dreamy state, consider the following U.S. cities and towns when you’re ready to retire. Offering everything from affordable housing to an excellent quality of life, they prove that seaside living can be attainable with a bit of planning. And moving...
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
boatingmag.com

Most Iconic Cities to Experience by Boat: Part Two

Last year, we took a tour of three of America’s best-known waterfront cities: Chicago, New York City, and Miami, highlighting each of them from a boater’s point of view, in our series: The Most Iconic Cities to Experience by Boat. Of course there aren’t just three iconic boating...

