Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The site of the Dozier School could be the most evil place in FloridaEvie M.Okeechobee, FL
fishing in lake Okeechobee, Floridahard and smartOkeechobee, FL
Vero Beach SAFIR Family Fun Festival (Free Admission)Kristin Leigh WilsonVero Beach, FL
The Florida sheriff's office said 8 individuals were shot during a Martin Luther King Jr. Day rally.Sherif SaadFort Pierce, FL
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Port St. LucieTed RiversPort Saint Lucie, FL
Related
Florida horse racer, 19, is killed 'instantly' in horror training accident
Track officials at Tampa Bay Downs identified the victim Saturday as 19-year-old Daniel Quintero, an exercise rider at the course.
Florida couple gifted their missing engagement ring after it was flushed down the toilet decades ago
A Florida couple opened a decades-old gift Christmas morning after their engagement ring, which went missing over 20 years ago, was found in a toilet pipe at the in-laws' home.
Florida has a manatee problem
I don’t like to pick fights, but someone must point out some of the challenges and problems we face dealing with the sustainability of our manatee population. Before getting started, I’d like to clarify that I’m not anti-manatee. My desire here is to further your education in dealing with manatee and human interactions.
Family find 21-year-old free diver lost in the ocean in Florida
A 21-year-old free diver was miraculously rescued by his family after he was swept away by the Gulf Stream while diving more than five miles from the Florida Keys.
Killer whale weighing over 6,000 pounds dies after stranding itself on Florida beach
A 21ft orca stranded itself on a beach in Palm Coast in Florida after which it died in what is being called the first killer whale stranding in the American Southeast.The orca whale washed itself ashore in Flagler County, surprising beachgoers, officials said on Wednesday. It weighed more than 6,000 pounds.A video shared by the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office showed the marine mammal washed ashore, unresponsive, with waves crashing over it. The officials said on Facebook that there were no apparent signs of trauma on the body.“This is the first killer whale stranding in the Southeast US, so there’s...
Luke Bryan’s Stunning $18 Million Florida Paradise for Sale — See Inside! [Pictures]
If Luke Bryan's Florida house sells for what he's asking, it will be become one of the most expensive country celebrity home transactions ever. The singer and his wife are listing their property in Santa Rosa, Fla., for $18 million. Pictures show a breathtaking home that's surpassed only by the view of the gulf from the master suite. There are four bedrooms, four bathrooms, a private pool, beach access, plenty of parking and all the amenities you'd expect from a high-end home.
Mom's Bike Ride Past Huge Alligator in Florida Is Downright Wild
Yeah most people would've turned that bike around.
Hurricane Ian destroyed Florida's beloved 'dome home' that was originally built to survive storms
The final blow: How the legendary landmark 'dome home' in Cape Romano, Florida that was originally built to withstand deadly storm surges succumbed to Hurricane Ian
Beached 6,000-pound killer whale dies in first known stranding in southeast US
A 21-foot killer whale weighing up to 6,000 pounds died after beaching itself on the Atlantic coast in central Florida Wednesday, the first stranding of its kind ever recorded in the Southeast US. The adult female orca found itself stranded before dawn on a beach in Palm Coast, located more than 60 miles south of Jacksonville, the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement. Derek Pence was taking his usual morning walk in the area of Jungle Hut Park when he spotted something large just off the shore. “I saw white on the bottom,” Pence told the station WESH. “I...
Remains of woman missing since Hurricane Ian found on Fort Myers Beach as death toll rises
The remains of a Florida woman missing since Hurricane Ian destroyed her home in September have been identified, a sheriff said Thursday. Workers removing debris on hard-hit Fort Myers Beach discovered the remains of 82-year-old Ilonka Knes earlier this week in a thicket of mangroves, Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno said at a news conference. Marceno said "these areas are impassable by boat and are not visible by air."
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Florida
If you live in Florida and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Florida that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
Missing Hurricane Ian victim found dead on sunken Florida sailboat months after storm
The body of a Florida man who vanished during Hurricane Ian in September has been found on a sunken sailboat months after the storm. James "Denny" Hurst was the last known person still missing in Lee County after Ian, a Category 4 hurricane, slammed into Florida last year, killing dozens and causing widespread devastation.
Rep. Greg Steube's 25-foot fall seen by delivery driver who called for help: 911 audio
A 911 call sheds new light on the 25-foot fall Florida Rep. Greg Steube suffered at his home. A delivery driver saw him fall after a branch hit the ladder he was on.
A 12-year-old boy reeled in a great white shark off Fort Lauderdale. What happened next
Talk about a great catch.
FL Coast Guard transports 68 migrants to Cuba after 4 vessels located in a week
The Coast Guard transported 68 people to Cuba on Sunday after crews were alerted about four different migrant vessels off the coasts of Florida last week.
TravelPulse
5 Best All-Season Beaches in the United States
There are hundreds of lists that name the US’ best beaches, but the ones travelers are most interested in, especially in the winter, are those that can be enjoyed year-round. Yes, these stretches of sand are found in warmer-climate areas, but they are gorgeous and they attract beach lovers...
moneytalksnews.com
9 Great Places to Retire by the Beach
If thoughts of the beach send you into a dreamy state, consider the following U.S. cities and towns when you’re ready to retire. Offering everything from affordable housing to an excellent quality of life, they prove that seaside living can be attainable with a bit of planning. And moving...
Click10.com
U.S. Coast Guard repatriates 83 migrants to Cuba after multiple interdictions off South Florida’s coast
MIAMI – The U.S. Coast Guard repatriated 83 people to Cuba Saturday following multiple interdictions off South Florida’s coast. According to the Coast Guard, three different migrant boats were indicted Tuesday and Wednesday after being spotted by Good Samaritans. One vessel was found Tuesday around 8:30 p.m., about...
boatingmag.com
Most Iconic Cities to Experience by Boat: Part Two
Last year, we took a tour of three of America’s best-known waterfront cities: Chicago, New York City, and Miami, highlighting each of them from a boater’s point of view, in our series: The Most Iconic Cities to Experience by Boat. Of course there aren’t just three iconic boating...
‘Extremely rare’ set of twin manatees believed to have been spotted with mom in Florida
The pair of smaller manatees were seen flanking mom Estel.
Comments / 0