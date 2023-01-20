Read full article on original website
Related
Porterville Recorder
Inter's Super Cup celebration ruined with loss to Empoli
MILAN (AP) — Inter Milan’s Italian Super Cup celebration was ruined with a 1-0 home loss to Empoli in Serie A on Monday. Milan Skriniar was sent off with two yellow cards in the first half to leave Inter with 10 men, and 19-year-old Tommaso Baldanzi scored for Empoli midway through the second half following a poor effort from Inter goalkeeper Andre Onana.
Eyeing 2nd Gram Slam title, Rybakina advances to Aussie semis
In search of her second Grand Slam title, Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina, the No. 22 seed, advanced to the Australian Open semifinals on Tuesday, posting a 6-2, 6-4 victory over former French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko at Rod Laver Arena.
Comments / 0