The Billionaire Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in Oklahoma?Ted RiversOklahoma State
Unconventional food chain opens new location in OklahomaKristen WaltersOklahoma City, OK
Oklahoma Mom Upset After Her Child Was Forced to Wall Sit As a PunishmentJudyDOklahoma City, OK
Two men arrested for prostitution in Oklahoma CityEdy ZooOklahoma City, OK
New To The Market Curbside Drive-Thru Grocer Opens First Location In EdmondMadocEdmond, OK
A little too much went wrong and not enough went right for Utah against No. 1-ranked Oklahoma
No. 5 Utah traveled to Oklahoma to take on the top-ranked Sooners and made too many uncharacteristic mistakes in an early season loss.
Oklahoma Early Enrollees: Peyton Bowen Says a Big 12 Championship Can 'Get That Name Back'
The Sooners might not have an immediate and pressing need for safety help, but Bowen has the kind of skills and instincts that may allow him to push for playing time in 2023.
heartlandcollegesports.com
Three Thoughts on Oklahoma’s 97-93 win over Oklahoma State
The Oklahoma Sooners beat the Oklahoma State Cowgirls, 97-93, in a Big 12 women’s basketball matchup at the Lloyd Noble Center in Norman, Okla., on Saturday. Here are three thoughts on the game. No. 15 Oklahoma (16-2, 6-1 in Big 12) was down by as many as 10 points...
Oklahoma Daily
'I was in awe': Rowdy environment fuels OU basketball's 97-93 victory over Oklahoma State
Jennie Baranczyk was focused on something deeper than the outcome of Saturday’s game. The Sooners’ coach had just witnessed Oklahoma’s top collegiate teams go toe-to-toe for 40 minutes in front of a packed crowd at Lloyd Noble Center. To her, that mattered nearly as much as the outcome.
Oklahoma City Voted as Having “Ugliest” Women in America
So here's a weird story that I'm not sure most will agree with. In a nationwide poll conducted in 2021 through an app called Clover, females from Oklahoma were named the second least attractive women in the nation... but it gets worse. In the 2022 update, when the poll was...
Oklahoma Apparently Has Hired Former Clemson LB James Skalski
Skalski's late father was a Sooner in the '80s, and now the two-time national champ will likely help out Brent Venables with the Oklahoma linebackers.
Oklahoma Daily
OU to close Norman campus Tuesday, moves to virtual instruction
The OU-Norman campus will close and move to virtual classes Tuesday, according to an OU-Norman weather alert. The National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning for portions of Oklahoma, including Cleveland County, in anticipation of heavy wet snow. Cleveland County is expected to receive one to three inches of snow.
blackchronicle.com
Dissolving the Dead: Oklahoma funeral home calls liquid cremation ‘the future’
SHAWNEE, Okla. (KOKH) — How we deal with the useless has been so vital to cultures round the globe all through human historical past. Whether by way of burial or hearth, each household has their very own choice on how to say goodbye to a cherished one. For hundreds...
KOCO
Oklahoma schools closing, moving to virtual learning Tuesday due to incoming winter weather
Oklahoma school districts are closing or moving to virtual learning Tuesday because of the winter weather expected to hit the Sooner State. Oklahoma City Public Schools announced classes have been canceled on Tuesday. The University of Oklahoma in Norman will have online classes and remote work on Tuesday. Oklahoma City...
blackchronicle.com
Athena Brownfield case leaves Cyril, Oklahoma grieving
CYRIL — Amid haunting questions surrounding the brief lifetime of a blue-eyed little woman, residents of this rural city, about 70 miles southwest of Oklahoma City, probably received the reply they feared most, when an intensive seek for Athena Brownfield led to the invention of a kid’s stays in tangled brush off a desolate highway in a neighboring county.
Rock and Roll legend Stevie Nicks coming to Oklahoma City
A legendary Rock and Roll Hall of Famer is coming to Oklahoma City.
The Billionaire Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in Oklahoma?
Harold Hamm is a businessman and entrepreneur from Oklahoma, known for his success in the oil and gas industry. He is the founder, chairman, and CEO of Continental Resources, one of the largest independent oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in the United States, based in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.
KOCO
Winter storm warning issued for numerous counties across Oklahoma
A winter storm warning has been issued for numerous counties across Oklahoma ahead of Tuesday's incoming snow. The warning was issued for counties statewide across central and southern Oklahoma, including the southern part of the Oklahoma City metro. KOCO 5 First Alert Chief Meteorologist Damon Lane says areas under the...
This Oklahoma City Ranked Among The Worst In The U.S. For Drunk Driving
BuyAutoInsurance.com listed the 10 worst cities in the U.S. for drunk driving.
Mustang high-speed chase ends in NW Oklahoma City
MUSTANG, Okla. (KFOR)- Mustang high-speed chase ends in NW Oklahoma City as the suspect stole a fire rescue Squad 1 truck. Around 10:30, the chase started at State Highway 152 and S Morgan Rd. It’s not clear yet how the suspect stole the Squad 1 truck. The chase lasted for 15 minutes and ended at […]
KOCO
Supporters from across Oklahoma plan to attend Athena Brownfield's funeral
CYRIL, Okla. — The investigation into a missing 4-year-old girl crushed the small community of Cyril, but now Oklahomans are coming together to honor her. City Hall has been a gathering place for people to come together in the town as they mourn the loss of Athena Brownfield, who was reported missing 10 days ago.
OKC Home & Garden Show touts top exhibitors
This year's Oklahoma City Home + Garden Show this weekend is set to show off sectors in Home decoration, Crafts, Gardening machinery, gardening equipment, furnishings, gardening, and agricultural.
Wildlife removal experts provide tips to keep unwanted pests out of Oklahoma homes
You may not be the only one finding comfort in the warmth of your home on these cold winter days.
Truck crashes into front of Oklahoma City laundromat
It was a chaotic scene at a laundromat in Oklahoma City on Saturday afternoon.
okcfox.com
Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt appoints Calvin Prince to Pardon and Parole Board
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt appointed Calvin Prince to the state's Pardon and Parole Board on Friday. Prince had been serving on the Oklahoma Department of Corrections Board of Directors since 2019. Prince also spent time as an administrator for the Pontotoc County Specialty Courts. He...
