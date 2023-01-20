ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norman, OK

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

heartlandcollegesports.com

Three Thoughts on Oklahoma’s 97-93 win over Oklahoma State

The Oklahoma Sooners beat the Oklahoma State Cowgirls, 97-93, in a Big 12 women’s basketball matchup at the Lloyd Noble Center in Norman, Okla., on Saturday. Here are three thoughts on the game. No. 15 Oklahoma (16-2, 6-1 in Big 12) was down by as many as 10 points...
NORMAN, OK
Oklahoma Daily

OU to close Norman campus Tuesday, moves to virtual instruction

The OU-Norman campus will close and move to virtual classes Tuesday, according to an OU-Norman weather alert. The National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning for portions of Oklahoma, including Cleveland County, in anticipation of heavy wet snow. Cleveland County is expected to receive one to three inches of snow.
NORMAN, OK
blackchronicle.com

Athena Brownfield case leaves Cyril, Oklahoma grieving

CYRIL — Amid haunting questions surrounding the brief lifetime of a blue-eyed little woman, residents of this rural city, about 70 miles southwest of Oklahoma City, probably received the reply they feared most, when an intensive seek for Athena Brownfield led to the invention of a kid’s stays in tangled brush off a desolate highway in a neighboring county.
CYRIL, OK
KOCO

Winter storm warning issued for numerous counties across Oklahoma

A winter storm warning has been issued for numerous counties across Oklahoma ahead of Tuesday's incoming snow. The warning was issued for counties statewide across central and southern Oklahoma, including the southern part of the Oklahoma City metro. KOCO 5 First Alert Chief Meteorologist Damon Lane says areas under the...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KFOR

Mustang high-speed chase ends in NW Oklahoma City

MUSTANG, Okla. (KFOR)- Mustang high-speed chase ends in NW Oklahoma City as the suspect stole a fire rescue Squad 1 truck. Around 10:30, the chase started at State Highway 152 and S Morgan Rd. It’s not clear yet how the suspect stole the Squad 1 truck. The chase lasted for 15 minutes and ended at […]
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Supporters from across Oklahoma plan to attend Athena Brownfield's funeral

CYRIL, Okla. — The investigation into a missing 4-year-old girl crushed the small community of Cyril, but now Oklahomans are coming together to honor her. City Hall has been a gathering place for people to come together in the town as they mourn the loss of Athena Brownfield, who was reported missing 10 days ago.
CYRIL, OK

