WCTV
Mike’s First Alert Forecast - Tuesday, Jan. 24
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -There is a threat for strong to possibly severe storms in our area from Wednesday morning into early afternoon. We had a chilly morning, then a pleasant afternoon with temps in the 60s, along with a mix of clouds and sun. Tonight will be mostly cloudy and mild, with increasing southeasterly breezes and lows near 60. Only a couple of isolated showers are possible this evening.
Storm damage reported in the News 5 coverage area
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The WKRG News 5 First Alert Storm Team is tracking severe weather moving into the area Tuesday night and Wednesday morning. With the threat of high winds and tornadoes, storm damage is possible. News 5 is tracking the damage left in the wake of the storm. Check back for updates. Alabama […]
wlrn.org
Midweek storms could bring damaging winds & tornadoes to Panhandle, North Florida
A cold front is forecast to bring damaging winds and the risk of strong tornadoes Tuesday into Wednesday across the Panhandle. Surface analysis Monday shows an organizing area of low pressure near the Four Corners region of the Southwestern U.S. Over the next 24 hours, this low pressure is forecast to become better organized, producing the risk of severe storms along the Texas Gulf Coast and heavy snow in the North Texas Panhandle. A warm front will approach the Florida Panhandle Tuesday night into Wednesday as the low pulls away from the High Plains and into the Lower Mississippi River Valley. This will introduce a warm and unstable environment and could result in strong and severe thunderstorms.
Severe weather school closings, schedule changes
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — We’re tracking potential severe weather Tuesday night and into Wednesday morning. Wind gusts could reach up to 50 miles per hour as a line of storms moves across the area. Schools in the area are also keeping track of the incoming weather. Some schools are changing schedules in preparation. WKRG News […]
WEAR
LIST: Northwest Florida school cancellations ahead of potential severe weather
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Due to potential severe weather, same school districts in Northwest Florida are announcing school closures and cancellations of extracurricular activities. WEAR News will update this story with all school cancellations as we are notified:. Santa Rosa County Schools has announced the cancellation of all afternoon and evening...
Florida witness observes green object moving in sharp angles at municipal airport
A Florida witness at Venice reported watching a single green light moving below 1,000 feet near the local airport at 7:36 p.m. on December 7, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
This Is The Most Snow Florida's Ever Had
24/7 Wall St. tracked the most snowfall every state's had on record.
Florida beach walkers spot triangle light formation hovering over ocean
A Florida witness at Delray Beach reported watching and photographing a group of three lights hovering in a triangle formation at 9:40 p.m. on December 17, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
wild941.com
Florida Cities With The Highest STD Rates
The Innerbody Research Team made a list of the U.S. cities with the highest STD rates. They analyzed the latest statistics on a city-by-city basis and developed a list of the Top 100 cities with the highest STD rates. The report this year says the city with the highest STD rate was Jackson Mississippi. Where do we rank in Florida? According to this study, Chlamydia, gonorrhea, and syphilis top the list of most commonly reported new STD infections. If you need to get tested, find your city’s health department location here.
a-z-animals.com
New Lizard Invading Florida Can Climb Houses and Looks Like Godzilla
New Lizard Invading Florida Can Climb Houses and Looks Like Godzilla. The city of Orlando has been invaded by a unique lizard species that local residents have given the name ‘Godzilla’. In a recent Facebook video, an enormous lizard was seen inside a home in Apopka, a city outside of Orlando. You can see the lizard climb the window screen from various angles throughout the 40-second video, even crossing the window’s ledge. As the video ends, the animal slams to the ground after climbing several inches up the screen before falling. So, what exactly is this giant lizard? Have you ever wondered whether this lizard might actually be harming Florida’s natural habitat?
On this day: Snow fell in Tampa Bay 46 years ago
The Tampa Bay area is no stranger to the occasional cold snap, but it usually comes without the snowfall expected farther north.
wlrn.org
Latest coronavirus mutation is becoming dominant in South Florida - but immunity is keeping worst symptoms at bay
A more contagious subvariant of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19 is spreading quickly in South Florida and is becoming the dominant one in the country. In the week ending on Jan. 21, 2023, this subvariant of omicron, called XBB.1.5, made up 39% of cases in a region of the U.S. that includes Florida, Georgia, Mississippi, North and South Carolina and Tennessee, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
WESH
Egg shortage sends Central Floridians rushing to buy their own hens
ST. CLOUD, Fla. — Florida is currently thesecond most expensive state to buy eggs with a 57% increase since January of last year, according to Instacart. Diane Murphy and her husband run Funny Farm Eggs in St. Cloud where they charge $5 a dozen. That's less than average grocery store prices for farm fresh eggs, but the recent demand has them selling out and even turning people away.
2 Towns in Florida Have Been Ranked as the Most Fun Places To Live in the United States
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving or visiting the great state of Florida, you should add the following towns to your list.
Iguanas Continue To Invade Florida, Causing Growing Problems
Iguanas are an invasive species in Florida that have been causing structural damage, power outages, and spreading salmonella to pets. The population of iguanas in Florida is growing and becoming a bigger problem yearly.
AOL Corp
Food Stamps Schedule: When Florida SNAP EBT Payments Are Sent in February
Florida SNAP benefits help low-income seniors, people with disabilities living on fixed incomes and other low-income households supplement their monthly food budget. The Florida Department of Children and Families Office of Economic Self-Sufficiency (ESS) is responsible for determining SNAP eligibility and distributing benefits. SNAP dollars are sent out according to a fixed monthly schedule and your February 2023 benefits can be accessed using your Florida EBT card.
$1M Mega Millions ticket sold at Florida Publix
One lucky Florida Lottery player is going home with $1 million after winning a second-place prize from the Mega Millions drawing held on Tuesday.
South Florida Democrat Wants Changes To Florida's Red Flag Law
Senator Lori Berman of Palm Beach County is filing a bill in Tallahassee that would make it to where police are no longer the only ones who can go before a judge to have someone's guns taken.
WESH
Florida power companies want to raise electric bills up to 20%
ORLANDO, Fla. — The price of groceries is up. The price of gas is up. Now on top of that, two major power companies in Central Florida say they want to increase your power rates. Florida Power and Light, which services 75% of the state, and Duke Energy say...
Pensacola mom named 2023 Florida Mother of the Year
An active duty Air Force mom and volunteer firefighter from Pensacola was named the 2023 Florida Mother of the Year, according to American Mothers, Inc. a national non-profit organization responsible for searching for and selecting the National Mother of the Year.
