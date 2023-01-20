ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita, KS

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

goshockers.com

Walton Scores AAC Honor Roll Spot

For the second consecutive week, Wichita State's Jaykwon Walton has been named to the American Athletic Conference Honor Roll. The 6-foot-7 junior averaged 16.5 points over two games while shooting 64% from the field. In Sunday's road win at SMU, he scored nine of his team-high 18 points during a pivotal 15-0 Shocker run.
WICHITA, KS
goshockers.com

Moody Magic; Shockers Win Another Wild One at SMU

DALLAS, Texas – There were twists and turns but Wichita State found yet another creative way to win at SMU's Moody Coliseum. Playing in Dallas for the first time since its historic 24-point comeback three seasons ago, the Shockers staged a fitting encore, trading twin 15-0 runs with SMU in the closing minutes before regrouping for a 71-69 victory.
WICHITA, KS
goshockers.com

Shocker Women Win Lindeman Invite, Men Finish Second

The Wichita State track and field team claimed the women's team title and men's runner-up finish without their distance runners at the Ralph Lindeman Invitational in Colorado, while the distance squad raced at the Cyclone Classic in Ames, Iowa. The Shocker women scored 125.33 points to beat second-place Sacramento State...
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Chilly Monday, rain and snow late Tuesday

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that it will be chilly again Monday before our next storm system brings another chance of rain and snow to parts of Kansas late Tuesday. It will be a cold start to the day Monday with morning temperatures in the teens to...
WICHITA, KS
KAKE TV

Wichita Business Journal's Bill Roy passes away from ALS

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Bill Roy, the Editor of the Wichita Business Journal has passed away on Sunday. The WBJ confirms that Bill Roy, the Wichita Business Journal's editor since 2003 and a friend to seemingly everyone he came in contact with, died Sunday morning at his home of complications from amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. He was 61.
WICHITA, KS
thecoastlandtimes.com

North Carolina woman scores $200,000 win on $5 scratch-off ticket

The North Carolina Education Lottery has reported a six-figure win on a scratch-off ticket by an Edgecombe County woman. Patricia Weathersbe, of Tarboro, took a chance on a $5 scratch-off ticket and won a $200,000 prize. Weathersbe bought her lucky Ruby Red 7’s ticket from the Speedway on North Main...
TARBORO, NC
PhillyBite

5 Must-Try BBQ Joints in North Carolina

NORTH CAROLINA - If you're looking for the Best BBQ Joints in North Carolina, you're not alone. The state has many excellent BBQ joints, and there's something for every taste. Here are a few of our favorites: Red Bridges BBQ Lodge in Shelby, Skylight Inn BBQ in Ayden, Buxton Hall Barbecue in Asheville, and more.
AYDEN, NC
wichitabyeb.com

Louisiana Famous Fried Chicken Revisited

We were feeling fried chicken one evening. I could have gone with one of our staples, but I wanted to introduce the family to a place they haven’t tried before. It’s been years since I last stopped by, so this was a good time for me to revisit a place while showing others something new to them. And with that, I dropped by Louisiana Famous Fried Chicken.
WICHITA, KS
neusenews.com

LCC WIOA Assists Student in Achieving his Career

When 21-year-old Montreai Woodard of Walstonburg came to Lenoir Community College (LCC), he knew exactly what he wanted to do, he just needed financial help to do it. He was working at a local car dealership at the time. His goal was to enroll in Truck Driver Training and obtain his CDL’s. After talking with him, it was able to determine that Woodard was eligible for assistance through LCC’s Workforce Innovation & Opportunity Act (WIOA) Youth Program. This program assists out of school youth ages 16-24 that qualify for assistance with schooling, training, and finding employment.
KINSTON, NC
kfdi.com

Arrest made after threat to Wichita school

Police made an arrest Thursday night after a threat was made on social media toward a Wichita school. A communication between two people included a threat that mentioned Wilbur Middle School. Extra security was in place at the school on Friday, even though the situation was resolved by early morning.
WICHITA, KS
WITN

Teen charged in drive by shooting in Greenville, no injuries

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -The Greenville Police Emergency Response Team arrested a teenage suspect Wednesday night who was wanted for a drive by shooting Sunday night. Police say 18-year-old Lamikah Baptist is charged with numerous weapons offenses, including possession of a weapon of mass destruction, discharging a firearm within an enclosure to incite fear and discharging a firearm within the city limits.
GREENVILLE, NC
FOX8 News

Early-morning North Carolina house fire kills two, one escapes

BETHEL, N.C. (WNCT) — Two people were killed in a house fire that happened early Friday morning just outside Bethel. Pitt County Fire Marshall Jay Morris told WNCT that one person escaped the fire, which crews responded to around 3:30 a.m. at 322 US Hwy. 64 Alternate. Members of the Bethel Fire and Rescue Department […]
BETHEL, NC
WITN

Driver arrested after chase on I-587 in Pitt County

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A Wilson man remains in the hospital with serious injuries after a chase with state troopers. Troopers said they pulled over Kelvin Everson for doing 85 mph in a 70 mph zone on I-587, near Farmville around 8:15 p.m. Tuesday. But they said the 40-year-old...
PITT COUNTY, NC

