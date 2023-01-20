Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
24-Year-Old Wichita mom left three children home alone, endangering their lives in a smoke-filled homeEdy ZooWichita, KS
This Huge Flea Market in Kansas is One of the Best Places To Shop in the Entire StateJoe MertensWichita, KS
4 Amazing Steakhouses in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
Unique new restaurant opening in KansasKristen WaltersWichita, KS
4 Amazing Steakhouses in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
Related
goshockers.com
Walton Scores AAC Honor Roll Spot
For the second consecutive week, Wichita State's Jaykwon Walton has been named to the American Athletic Conference Honor Roll. The 6-foot-7 junior averaged 16.5 points over two games while shooting 64% from the field. In Sunday's road win at SMU, he scored nine of his team-high 18 points during a pivotal 15-0 Shocker run.
goshockers.com
Moody Magic; Shockers Win Another Wild One at SMU
DALLAS, Texas – There were twists and turns but Wichita State found yet another creative way to win at SMU's Moody Coliseum. Playing in Dallas for the first time since its historic 24-point comeback three seasons ago, the Shockers staged a fitting encore, trading twin 15-0 runs with SMU in the closing minutes before regrouping for a 71-69 victory.
goshockers.com
Shocker Women Win Lindeman Invite, Men Finish Second
The Wichita State track and field team claimed the women's team title and men's runner-up finish without their distance runners at the Ralph Lindeman Invitational in Colorado, while the distance squad raced at the Cyclone Classic in Ames, Iowa. The Shocker women scored 125.33 points to beat second-place Sacramento State...
KWCH.com
Chilly Monday, rain and snow late Tuesday
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that it will be chilly again Monday before our next storm system brings another chance of rain and snow to parts of Kansas late Tuesday. It will be a cold start to the day Monday with morning temperatures in the teens to...
Are you a huge MrBeast fan? There’s a place in Greenville you’ve gotta see
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — MrBeast, you have some pretty unique fans. YouTuber and MrBeast super fan, Brett Lark, has partnered with Cathy Johnson to take a house in Greenville and turn it into an all things MrBeast place. It will soon be listed online as a spot where people can rent and stay. Video shows […]
KAKE TV
Wichita Business Journal's Bill Roy passes away from ALS
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Bill Roy, the Editor of the Wichita Business Journal has passed away on Sunday. The WBJ confirms that Bill Roy, the Wichita Business Journal's editor since 2003 and a friend to seemingly everyone he came in contact with, died Sunday morning at his home of complications from amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. He was 61.
thecoastlandtimes.com
North Carolina woman scores $200,000 win on $5 scratch-off ticket
The North Carolina Education Lottery has reported a six-figure win on a scratch-off ticket by an Edgecombe County woman. Patricia Weathersbe, of Tarboro, took a chance on a $5 scratch-off ticket and won a $200,000 prize. Weathersbe bought her lucky Ruby Red 7’s ticket from the Speedway on North Main...
PhillyBite
5 Must-Try BBQ Joints in North Carolina
NORTH CAROLINA - If you're looking for the Best BBQ Joints in North Carolina, you're not alone. The state has many excellent BBQ joints, and there's something for every taste. Here are a few of our favorites: Red Bridges BBQ Lodge in Shelby, Skylight Inn BBQ in Ayden, Buxton Hall Barbecue in Asheville, and more.
wichitabyeb.com
Louisiana Famous Fried Chicken Revisited
We were feeling fried chicken one evening. I could have gone with one of our staples, but I wanted to introduce the family to a place they haven’t tried before. It’s been years since I last stopped by, so this was a good time for me to revisit a place while showing others something new to them. And with that, I dropped by Louisiana Famous Fried Chicken.
neusenews.com
LCC WIOA Assists Student in Achieving his Career
When 21-year-old Montreai Woodard of Walstonburg came to Lenoir Community College (LCC), he knew exactly what he wanted to do, he just needed financial help to do it. He was working at a local car dealership at the time. His goal was to enroll in Truck Driver Training and obtain his CDL’s. After talking with him, it was able to determine that Woodard was eligible for assistance through LCC’s Workforce Innovation & Opportunity Act (WIOA) Youth Program. This program assists out of school youth ages 16-24 that qualify for assistance with schooling, training, and finding employment.
WNCT
Residents express concern about their future at Jacksonville apartment complex
Residents of Town Center Apartment Homes in Jacksonville went before the Jacksonville City Council to express their concerns and to find out the current state of the apartments after being told in 2021 they would have to vacate. Residents express concern about their future at Jacksonville …. Residents of Town...
kfdi.com
Arrest made after threat to Wichita school
Police made an arrest Thursday night after a threat was made on social media toward a Wichita school. A communication between two people included a threat that mentioned Wilbur Middle School. Extra security was in place at the school on Friday, even though the situation was resolved by early morning.
WITN
Teen charged in drive by shooting in Greenville, no injuries
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -The Greenville Police Emergency Response Team arrested a teenage suspect Wednesday night who was wanted for a drive by shooting Sunday night. Police say 18-year-old Lamikah Baptist is charged with numerous weapons offenses, including possession of a weapon of mass destruction, discharging a firearm within an enclosure to incite fear and discharging a firearm within the city limits.
WITN
A Greenville church gives 700 families needing groceries a 40 lbs chicken
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Koinonia Christian Center gave away food to community members here in the east through a Loving Through Feeding event. Volunteers serving, praying, or distributing the 700 boxes filled with 40 pounds of chicken and other food items were men involved in a ministry group at the church.
Early-morning North Carolina house fire kills two, one escapes
BETHEL, N.C. (WNCT) — Two people were killed in a house fire that happened early Friday morning just outside Bethel. Pitt County Fire Marshall Jay Morris told WNCT that one person escaped the fire, which crews responded to around 3:30 a.m. at 322 US Hwy. 64 Alternate. Members of the Bethel Fire and Rescue Department […]
Woman critically injured in Rocky Mount shooting
Officers responded to UNC Nash Hospital just after 9 last night in reference to a patient with gunshot wounds.
WITN
UPDATE: Two dead, one wounded in a New Bern shopping center shootout
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - Three people were shot in a shootout at a New Bern shopping center early Saturday morning leaving two men dead. Police say it happened around 3:00 a.m. at the Market Place Shopping Center on 1505 South Glenburnie Road. When officers arrived, they found three people...
WITN
Rocky Mount shooting under investigation after victim shows up at the hospital
Annual Community Unity Breakfast held in Greenville. ENC honors the life of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. New Bern nonprofit hosts clothing drive on MLK Day. Driver shot and killed, car hits Greenville apartment complex and injures resident. Updated: 20 hours ago. Driver shot and killed, car hits Greenville apartment...
WITN
Driver arrested after chase on I-587 in Pitt County
PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A Wilson man remains in the hospital with serious injuries after a chase with state troopers. Troopers said they pulled over Kelvin Everson for doing 85 mph in a 70 mph zone on I-587, near Farmville around 8:15 p.m. Tuesday. But they said the 40-year-old...
WITN
Pitt County Sheriff’s Office hosts new building groundbreaking ceremony
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -A local sheriff’s office in the east is getting a new administration building. The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office is hosting a groundbreaking ceremony Monday morning for the construction of its new administration building. The new building will be located at 100 New Hope Road in...
Comments / 0