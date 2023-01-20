ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State

NBCMontana

Local farmers look to combat avian flu

MISSOULA, Mont. — Local farmers are coming up with a new strategy to keep their water fowl safe from the highly pathogenic avian flu. The disease has spread mostly through wild birds coming into contact with domesticated birds and the outbreak triggered issues for farmers across the country. The...
MONTANA STATE
NBCMontana

Helena man's birdhouses built from pieces of Montana history

HELENA, Mont. — When birds are building nests for their new families, it's nice to find homes that look and feel like their natural environment. Helena's Kirk Johnson builds birdhouses from pieces of Montana history. NBC Montana met Kirk at his shop, where he keeps a steady supply of...
HELENA, MT
Daily Montanan

Luring out-of-state professionals is the first step to solving Montana's healthcare worker shortage

Jenna Eisenhart spent nearly six years as a licensed therapist in Colorado before deciding to move to a place with a greater need for her services. She researched rural states facing a shortage of behavioral health providers and accepted a job as a lead clinical primary therapist at Shodair Children’s Hospital in Helena, Montana, in […] The post Luring out-of-state professionals is the first step to solving Montana’s healthcare worker shortage appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
NBCMontana

MSU Extension to offer webinar series on estate, legacy planning

MISSOULA, Mont. — Montana State Extension is teaming up with 4-H organizations to a six-part webinar series called Fabulous Fridays. The Montana 4-H Foundation and Montana State 4-H Center will join MSU Extension to offer the series focused on estate and legacy planning. Episodes will run from Jan. 27...
MONTANA STATE
rangerreview.com

Red or Green?

Miles City Star | APG Montana With the legalization of recreational marijuana passed in Montana it has left a new divide in the state, one that instead of being red or blue is red or green. Roughly half of Montana counties voted to pass ballot initiative 190 during the 2020...
MONTANA STATE
yaleclimateconnections.org

People are building artificial beaver dams in drought-stricken Montana

In southwest Montana, landowners, volunteers, and others are wading into streams and piling up sticks, branches, and sod to create artificial beaver dams. “And it’s immensely satisfying because if you’re working in the spring, you build these structures and you just see the water back up right away,” says Pedro Marques of the Big Hole Watershed Committee.
MONTANA STATE
NBCMontana

Legislative curtain opens on Gianforte's 'red-tape relief' push

HELENA, Mont. — A trio of bills that constitute the most prominent thrust of Gov. Greg Gianforte’s sprawling red-tape relief push drew praise and pushback in their initial hearings before a legislative committee this week. The three bills, heard by the House Business and Labor Committee Wednesday and...
MONTANA STATE
94.9 KYSS FM

What You Need To Know: Farmer's Almanac Montana Spring Forecast

Yes, we do have spring in Montana. Some people believe it only lasts a couple days, but it will be coming. Currently we are gaining a few minutes of daylight every day as we move towards the "Spring Equinox". The Old Farmer's Almanac is predicting two different weather patterns for the upcoming spring in Montana, no matter how long the season lasts.
MONTANA STATE
kiowacountypress.net

Montana bill aims to end medical aid-in-dying options

(Big Sky Connection) A bill in the Montana Legislature would roll back access to medical aid-in-dying options at the end of someone's life - access that has been guaranteed in Montana for more than a decade. LC 1043 would prohibit consent as a defense for physicians who assist a person...
MONTANA STATE
Daily Montanan

Old Person deserves recognition, memorial highway

Chief Earl Old Person deserves consideration for a Memorial Highway in Montana. Sen. Theresa Manzella states that the rodeo grounds in Browning are already named after the Chief–honoring his tribal name. The typical tourist travelling through Montana is not experiencing the rodeo grounds in Browning–but would become acquainted with Chief Old Person if his namesake […] The post Old Person deserves recognition, memorial highway appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
NBCMontana

Law enforcement concerned about rise in fentanyl overdoses

BUTTE, Mont. — An urgent message from law enforcement across the state regarding fentanyl. Butte-Silver Bow Sheriff Ed Lester says information passed on to him by the Montana Department of Justice shows a noticeable spike in medical emergencies involving fentanyl overdoses in at least 10 counties. This includes Silver Bow, Flathead, Gallatin, Lake, Missoula and Ravalli.
MISSOULA, MT
Cat Country 102.9

Montana Singles: Be Cautious of Online Dating

How about Melanie with a felony for a romantic partner?. Thursday morning we were talking about the two felons who were on the run together and apprehended Wednesday on the west end. Q2 reported on Jan. 18 that authorities arrested 32-year-old Lucas Hancock from Spokane, Washington, and Shyla Chapman, 25 from Idaho.
MONTANA STATE

