Can This Be Possible? Here’s The Top 5 Poorest Cities In Montana.
Over the last few years, Montana has become one of those states of the has and has not. As the wealthy continue to flock here, it's caused home prices to skyrocket, which in turn has caused a whole lot of hard-working Montanans to struggle to make ends meet. I was...
NBCMontana
Local farmers look to combat avian flu
MISSOULA, Mont. — Local farmers are coming up with a new strategy to keep their water fowl safe from the highly pathogenic avian flu. The disease has spread mostly through wild birds coming into contact with domesticated birds and the outbreak triggered issues for farmers across the country. The...
foodsafetynews.com
Food safety expert says Montana’s ‘Food Freedom’ law puts public in danger
Like taking a new car in for repairs while it is still under warranty, the Montana Local Food Choice Act of 2021 will be getting renewed attention during the 2023 legislative session in Helena. But the 2023 Senate Bill 202 at this point does little more than prohibit local boards from getting involved in the issue.
Housing Is Included With These 5 Cool Montana Job Openings
The cost of living in Montana is driven by the cost of housing. What about getting a good job that INCLUDED housing? Montana companies desperately need to fill some positions so they're willing to offer free or very low-cost housing options that come along with the gig. YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK:...
NBCMontana
Helena man's birdhouses built from pieces of Montana history
HELENA, Mont. — When birds are building nests for their new families, it's nice to find homes that look and feel like their natural environment. Helena's Kirk Johnson builds birdhouses from pieces of Montana history. NBC Montana met Kirk at his shop, where he keeps a steady supply of...
Luring out-of-state professionals is the first step to solving Montana’s healthcare worker shortage
Jenna Eisenhart spent nearly six years as a licensed therapist in Colorado before deciding to move to a place with a greater need for her services. She researched rural states facing a shortage of behavioral health providers and accepted a job as a lead clinical primary therapist at Shodair Children’s Hospital in Helena, Montana, in […] The post Luring out-of-state professionals is the first step to solving Montana’s healthcare worker shortage appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Montanan Updates Montana License Plates With Fascinating Graphic
We all know that Montana has changed drastically in the last three years. But even though this is a given, I still find myself fascinated by evidence of the changes, or data to support the changes we all see and feel every day. That’s why the graphic made by this...
NBCMontana
MSU Extension to offer webinar series on estate, legacy planning
MISSOULA, Mont. — Montana State Extension is teaming up with 4-H organizations to a six-part webinar series called Fabulous Fridays. The Montana 4-H Foundation and Montana State 4-H Center will join MSU Extension to offer the series focused on estate and legacy planning. Episodes will run from Jan. 27...
rangerreview.com
Red or Green?
Miles City Star | APG Montana With the legalization of recreational marijuana passed in Montana it has left a new divide in the state, one that instead of being red or blue is red or green. Roughly half of Montana counties voted to pass ballot initiative 190 during the 2020...
yaleclimateconnections.org
People are building artificial beaver dams in drought-stricken Montana
In southwest Montana, landowners, volunteers, and others are wading into streams and piling up sticks, branches, and sod to create artificial beaver dams. “And it’s immensely satisfying because if you’re working in the spring, you build these structures and you just see the water back up right away,” says Pedro Marques of the Big Hole Watershed Committee.
NBCMontana
Legislative curtain opens on Gianforte’s ‘red-tape relief’ push
HELENA, Mont. — A trio of bills that constitute the most prominent thrust of Gov. Greg Gianforte’s sprawling red-tape relief push drew praise and pushback in their initial hearings before a legislative committee this week. The three bills, heard by the House Business and Labor Committee Wednesday and...
What You Need To Know: Farmer’s Almanac Montana Spring Forecast
Yes, we do have spring in Montana. Some people believe it only lasts a couple days, but it will be coming. Currently we are gaining a few minutes of daylight every day as we move towards the "Spring Equinox". The Old Farmer's Almanac is predicting two different weather patterns for the upcoming spring in Montana, no matter how long the season lasts.
kiowacountypress.net
Montana bill aims to end medical aid-in-dying options
(Big Sky Connection) A bill in the Montana Legislature would roll back access to medical aid-in-dying options at the end of someone's life - access that has been guaranteed in Montana for more than a decade. LC 1043 would prohibit consent as a defense for physicians who assist a person...
Old Person deserves recognition, memorial highway
Chief Earl Old Person deserves consideration for a Memorial Highway in Montana. Sen. Theresa Manzella states that the rodeo grounds in Browning are already named after the Chief–honoring his tribal name. The typical tourist travelling through Montana is not experiencing the rodeo grounds in Browning–but would become acquainted with Chief Old Person if his namesake […] The post Old Person deserves recognition, memorial highway appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Montana Needs These Three Things. Do We Just Need To Accept It?
This post isn't intended to "tick people off" per se, but these are three things that people don't want to hear. The problem is, these three things HELP so many people, businesses, and everyday life here in Montana. I know that people want to go back to the "old Montana",...
How many “Montana Bar” bars are there in the state of Montana?
You may have noticed when doing some driving around Montana, a lot of businesses love to use Montana in their name. Everything from glass, doors, clothing etc. See Also: Great Made In Montana gifts to give. Most of those types of businesses would probably send a cease and desist letter...
The Billionaire Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in Montana?
Dennis Washington is a businessman and philanthropist from Montana, known for his success in the mining and construction industries. He is the founder and chairman of Washington Companies, a privately-held conglomerate based in Missoula, Montana.
NBCMontana
Law enforcement concerned about rise in fentanyl overdoses
BUTTE, Mont. — An urgent message from law enforcement across the state regarding fentanyl. Butte-Silver Bow Sheriff Ed Lester says information passed on to him by the Montana Department of Justice shows a noticeable spike in medical emergencies involving fentanyl overdoses in at least 10 counties. This includes Silver Bow, Flathead, Gallatin, Lake, Missoula and Ravalli.
NBCMontana
MSU researchers, collaborators launch site to help farmers, ranchers combat stress
MISSOULA, Mont. — In a recent survey, researchers at Montana State University found that farmers and ranchers in Montana and the West experience a medium level of stress on average. Agricultural stress can be caused by weather, crop yield, debt, family issues and more, impacting sleep schedules, physical and...
Montana Singles: Be Cautious of Online Dating
How about Melanie with a felony for a romantic partner?. Thursday morning we were talking about the two felons who were on the run together and apprehended Wednesday on the west end. Q2 reported on Jan. 18 that authorities arrested 32-year-old Lucas Hancock from Spokane, Washington, and Shyla Chapman, 25 from Idaho.
