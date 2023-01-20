Advocacy Center of Tompkins County looking for new executive director

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Community Justice Center working to recruit and retain law enforcement officers in Tompkins County
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – Developing new strategies to recruit and retain law enforcement officers in Tompkins County. The Community Justice Center’s working group, comprised of law enforcement leadership and community members, has begun the Reimagining Public Safety work plans outlined in 2022 and 2023. “It is harder than...
Racker to host Disability Services Resource Fair in Cortland
CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) – A public information session in Cortland. Racker will host a free Disability Services Resource Fair this week. More than 15 organizations will attend to answer questions and help you learn about local services and resources for people with disabilities. It happens Wednesday, January 25th, at the Port Watson Conference Center from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 pm.
Cornell students offer mixed reactions to COVID protocols
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Students at Cornell are sharing mixed reactions to COVID protocols. The university recently sent an email to students, encouraging them to wear masks and test for the virus. Freshman Hannah Smith tells the Cornell Sun she feels relieved the school still acknowledges COVID. But Senior Jorge Rodriguez tells the paper he was “hoping to feel more free from regulations.”
Physical dispute in Ithaca leads to arrest
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — A 27-year-old man is charged with a physical dispute that occurred over the weekend in Ithaca. Police say Terry Short was arrested Saturday afternoon after they received calls about a dispute that turned physical in the 200 block of Fair Street. Officers on the scene say the victim had visible injuries.
Cortland man allegedly threatens woman with knife, charged with felony
CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) – A Cortland man awaits his next day in court after an alleged incident with a knife. A woman came to the Cortland Police station Friday, January 20th, to report her life had been threatened with a large kitchen knife. Officers learned that suspect Tristen Libbey argued with the woman before brandishing the blade. Libbey was located a short time later and arrested. The knife was located at the scene and an order of protection was put into place. He was charged with felony criminal possession of a weapon and misdemeanor menacing. Libbey was sent to Cortland County Jail with no bail. He stayed there three days before appearing in court today for charges stemming from a previous arrest. He was released on his own recognizance and will appear in court again at a later date.
