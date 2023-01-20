‘Marshall University 75 Memorial Day’ bill unanimously passed through House

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – House Bill 2412 designating November 14 as “Marshall University 75 Memorial Day” in honor of the 75 individuals lost in the tragic 1970 Marshall plane crash has passed through the WV House.

HB2412, which has been communicated to the Senate upon passing through the House, would amend the West Virginia State Code to declare November 14 each a year a special memorial day in remembrance of the university airplane crash.

On November 14, 1970, the majority of the Marshall football team, including coaches, were returning home from a Marshall football game in North Carolina and crashed in Wayne County, WV in what has been called the “worst single air tragedy in NCAA sports history.”

A memorial ceremony is held each year by Marshal University at the Memorial Fountain on the school’s campus. Here, at the Student Center Plaza, the fountain is turned off in honor of the lives lost in the accident.

Lead sponsor of HB 2412 Delegate Sean Hornbuckle read the names of the 75 who perished aloud during Friday’s session, and a moment of silence was observed afterward.

The bill passed unanimously in the House Friday with 92 yeas, 0 nays, and 8 delegates counted absent.

The session also saw discussion of House Bill 2017 which, despite being on its third reading, has been sent to the House Judiciary Committee for further review.