ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntington, WV

‘Marshall University 75 Memorial Day’ bill unanimously passed through House

By Cameron B. Gunnoe
Lootpress
Lootpress
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24Vbns_0kLzTBsp00

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – House Bill 2412 designating November 14 as “Marshall University 75 Memorial Day” in honor of the 75 individuals lost in the tragic 1970 Marshall plane crash has passed through the WV House.

HB2412, which has been communicated to the Senate upon passing through the House, would amend the West Virginia State Code to declare November 14 each a year a special memorial day in remembrance of the university airplane crash.

On November 14, 1970, the majority of the Marshall football team, including coaches, were returning home from a Marshall football game in North Carolina and crashed in Wayne County, WV in what has been called the “worst single air tragedy in NCAA sports history.”

A memorial ceremony is held each year by Marshal University at the Memorial Fountain on the school’s campus. Here, at the Student Center Plaza, the fountain is turned off in honor of the lives lost in the accident.

Lead sponsor of HB 2412 Delegate Sean Hornbuckle read the names of the 75 who perished aloud during Friday’s session, and a moment of silence was observed afterward.

The bill passed unanimously in the House Friday with 92 yeas, 0 nays, and 8 delegates counted absent.

The session also saw discussion of House Bill 2017 which, despite being on its third reading, has been sent to the House Judiciary Committee for further review.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Mountain State Spotlight

Mountain State Spotlight explains: West Virginia public schools are underfunded, understaffed and underperforming. Why?

State lawmakers say improving public education is a priority this session. But after years of legislative neglect and funneling money into private schools, there are major hurdles ahead. Here are some of the biggest issues facing West Virginia public schools. Mountain State Spotlight explains: West Virginia public schools are underfunded, understaffed and underperforming. Why? appeared first on Mountain State Spotlight, West Virginia's civic newsroom.
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
Lootpress

WV Family Court Judge to face impeachment

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A West Virginia Family Court Judge is the subject of an impeachment resolution to be introduced by the WV House of Delegates on Monday following the commission of a warrantless search which violated, among other things, Constitutional rights of West Virginia citizens. The resolution, of...
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Gun legislation and shortage of corrections officers on this week’s episode of Inside West Virginia Politics

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — On this week’s episode of Inside West Virginia Politics, we talk about gun legislation, education legislation, the shortage of corrections officers and Girl Scout cookies. Treasurer Riley Moore (R-WV) talks about guns and ammunition legislation in Segment One. Segment Two brings on Elaine Harris, Communications Workers of America, to talk about […]
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
Mountain State Spotlight

West Virginia lawmakers move bill to shorten unemployment benefits, add job search requirements

In Monday’s edition of Statehouse Spotlight, the West Virginia Senate has advanced a bill that would reduce the length of unemployment benefits from 26 weeks to between 12 and 20. Also, a House committee moved bills aimed at massive statewide shortages of school personnel. West Virginia lawmakers move bill to shorten unemployment benefits, add job search requirements appeared first on Mountain State Spotlight, West Virginia's civic newsroom.
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
WSLS

Gov. Youngkin orders flags to be flown at half-staff until Jan. 26

RICHMOND, Va. – The Governor of Virginia has ordered flags to be flown at half-staff to honor those who died or were injured in a shooting at a dance club in Monterey Park, California. Governor Youngkin made the announcement on Monday pursuant to President Biden’s Presidential Proclamation to lower...
VIRGINIA STATE
WTRF- 7News

American Pickers coming back to West Virginia in March

The hit tv show American Pickers is coming back to West Virginia. According to the Got A Pick Facebook page, American Pickers will be back in West Virginia in March. American Pickers says they are looking for large, private, junky, rusty collections. If anyone has collections and wants to be featured they can contact American […]
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
Lootpress

The legend of the West Virginia Abbagoochie

WEST VIRGINIA (LOOTPRESS) – People have heard of Mothman and the Flatwoods Monster, but the legend of the West Virginia Abbagoochie is seldom spoken of. The Abbagoochie was believed to be a mix between an owl, a fox, and a deer and was native to Costa Rica. West Virginians...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
Lootpress

Lootpress

Beckley, WV
36K+
Followers
13K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Lootpress Media is an online news company providing news to viewers in West Virginia.

 http://www.lootpress.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy