Recent Siouxland fires allegedly caused by homeless in vacant buildings
As a result of temperatures getting colder, some homeless people look for temporary shelter in unoccupied buildings.
Invasive insect reaches Woodbury County, only 3 Iowa counties remain
The Emerald Ash Borer has been detected in 96 of Iowa's 99 counties and Woodbury recently joined the list.
Ash borer found in 3 Iowa counties for first time
Emerald ash borer (EAB) has been discovered in Monona, Osceola, and Woodbury Counties for the first time. Since its original detection in 2010, the invasive, ash tree-killing insect from Asia has now been confirmed in all but three of Iowa’s 99 counties, a news release says.
Sioux City Fire Rescue quickly extinguishes fire in small business
A fire in a small business was swiftly handled by the Sioux City Fire Rescue team on Saturday.
kscj.com
DACE AVENUE BRIDGE TO REOPEN THIS WEEK
A BRIDGE ON DACE AVENUE NEAR TOOL DEPOT AND LEADING TO THE SEABOARD TRIUMPH EXPO CENTER WILL REOPEN TO TRAFFIC LATER THIS WEEK. CITY SPOKESPERSON ANNE WESTRA SAYS THE BRIDGE HAS BEEN CLOSED FOR RECONSTRUCTION SINCE LAST JULY AND WAS ORIGINALLY TO REOPEN NEAR THE END OF 2022:. DACE1 OC………..WEATHER...
UPDATE: Crews put out basement apartment fire in Sioux City
Crews have extinguished a fire at an unused Sioux City apartment complex Sunday night.
etxview.com
Latest round of federal funds helps water system near completion in NW Iowa
TEA, S.D. -- Progress on a water system some 30 years in the works is reaching a point at which executive director Troy Larson says he can see the light at the end of the tunnel. Might it be more accurate to say it's possible to see the spigot at...
KELOLAND TV
Authorities search for catalytic converter thief
HULL, IA (KELO) — The Sioux County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in solving a catalytic converter theft. Authorities say it happened early Wednesday morning in Hull, Iowa. Deputies learned the someone removed and stole a catalytic converter from a car parked in a gas station parking lot.
siouxlandnews.com
Sioux City metro has heaviest snow in 5 years
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Heavy snow has blanketed a big chunk of Siouxland. Dry air kept some of the heaviest snow rates from materializing, but Sioux City still received the heaviest snow since 2018. The last time Sioux City has had seven or more inches of snow was January...
Hard Rock Casino hosts final celebration of Kevin Negaard’s Wanna Have a Catch campaign
SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU) – This past Tuesday, Kevin Negaard made the final throws of his Wanna Have a Catch campaign, an endeavor geared towards raising money for the Miracle League of Sioux City by playing catch for 365 straight days. A smashing success that culminated with its campaign celebration at the Hard Rock Casino […]
KLEM
Injury Accident on Business 75
There was a two vehicle injury accident this morning on one of Le Mars’ busiest streets. First responders were called to the scene the crash on Business 75 in Le Mars. The accident involved a car and a pickup, with the car entering the south ditch along the road. Le Mars Police and Le Mars Fire Rescue finished work at the accident scene late this morning.
Red Oak Police Arrest Council Bluffs Man on Shelby County Warrant
(Red Oak) Red Oak Police Department arrested 35-year-old Richard Dean Pierce III of Council Bluffs in the 700 block of E. Market Street on a Shelby County warrant for 2nd-degree theft. Officers transported Pierce to the Montgomery County Jail and held him on a $5,000.00 bond while waiting to be transported to Shelby County.
KELOLAND TV
Major drug bust, shooting investigation, EAB spreads
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s the latest in news and weather for this Friday on First@4. Multiple people have been arrested as part of a drug bust in Sioux Falls. The South Dakota Attorney General and Division of Criminal Investigations are now looking into yesterday’s deadly officer-involved shooting in Rapid City.
nwestiowa.com
Car-Go Express employee jailed for theft
SUTHERLAND—A 30-year-old Peterson man was arrested about noon Saturday, Jan. 21, on a charge of second-degree theft. The arrest of Miguel Ricardo Castillo Jr. stemmed from him stealing a sum of $6,946.93 while working numerous shirts Aug. 4-Nov. 25 at Car-Go Express gas station in Sutherland, according to the O’Brien County Sheriff’s Office.
kiwaradio.com
Orange City Man Injured In Semi Rollover
Alvord, Iowa — An Orange City truck driver was injured in a single-vehicle rollover accident near Alvord Wednesday afternoon. According to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office, about 3:30 Wednesday afternoon, they responded to a single-vehicle rollover in the 2300 mile of Elmwood Avenue. Deputies say Bradley VandeWeerd, of...
Siouxland food delivery drivers deal with the snow
SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — During Wednesday’s snowstorm, many Siouxlanders decided to stay home for the day. However, some were busier than ever. While many residents stayed huddled indoors after the snow, the food delivery service, The Market Delivers, took to the streets to bring to-go orders to Siouxlanders. While people were home, waiting for […]
kscj.com
KNAPP DIES IN STATE PRISON CARE CENTER AT AGE 84
A RURAL MERRILL MAN CONVICTED LAST YEAR OF FIRST DEGREE MURDER HAS DIED IN A STATE PRISON. THE IOWA DEPARTMENT OF CORRECTIONS SAYS 84-YEAR-OLD THOMAS KNAPP WAS PRONOUNCED DEAD DUE TO NATURAL CAUSES LAST THURSDAY MORNING WHILE IN HOSPICE AT THE IOWA MEDICAL AND CLASSIFICATION CENTER. KNAPP HAD BEEN HOUSED...
Police investigating stabbing incident at Sioux City west side
Sioux City Police Department arrested a woman who allegedly stabbed a woman at Sioux City's west side area Wednesday afternoon.
WOWT
84-year-old Iowa inmate serving life sentence for murder dies in hospice
PLYMOUTH COUNTY, Iowa (WOWT) - An elderly man who recently began a life sentence for murder died while in hospice care. According to the Iowa Department of Corrections, 84-year-old Thomas Knapp was pronounced dead on Jan. 19 while in hospice at the Iowa Medical and Classification Center. Knapp was there due to a chronic illness.
kelo.com
Sioux City teacher pleads guilty to attempted enticement of a minor
SIOUX CITY, IA (KELO.com) — A Sioux City middle school teacher and baseball coach has pled guilty to attempted enticement of a minor. Andrew John Heller, age 39, from Sergeant Bluff, Iowa, responding to an ad appearing to be from a 19-year-old female, during a human trafficking investigation by the FBI and Sioux City Police Department. The undercover agent posed as a 14-year-old girl. Heller agreed to pay her cash for sex. He faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years , up to life imprisonment.
