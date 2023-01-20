ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux City, IA

Comments / 0

Related
kscj.com

DACE AVENUE BRIDGE TO REOPEN THIS WEEK

A BRIDGE ON DACE AVENUE NEAR TOOL DEPOT AND LEADING TO THE SEABOARD TRIUMPH EXPO CENTER WILL REOPEN TO TRAFFIC LATER THIS WEEK. CITY SPOKESPERSON ANNE WESTRA SAYS THE BRIDGE HAS BEEN CLOSED FOR RECONSTRUCTION SINCE LAST JULY AND WAS ORIGINALLY TO REOPEN NEAR THE END OF 2022:. DACE1 OC………..WEATHER...
SIOUX CITY, IA
KELOLAND TV

Authorities search for catalytic converter thief

HULL, IA (KELO) — The Sioux County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in solving a catalytic converter theft. Authorities say it happened early Wednesday morning in Hull, Iowa. Deputies learned the someone removed and stole a catalytic converter from a car parked in a gas station parking lot.
HULL, IA
siouxlandnews.com

Sioux City metro has heaviest snow in 5 years

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Heavy snow has blanketed a big chunk of Siouxland. Dry air kept some of the heaviest snow rates from materializing, but Sioux City still received the heaviest snow since 2018. The last time Sioux City has had seven or more inches of snow was January...
SIOUX CITY, IA
KLEM

Injury Accident on Business 75

There was a two vehicle injury accident this morning on one of Le Mars’ busiest streets. First responders were called to the scene the crash on Business 75 in Le Mars. The accident involved a car and a pickup, with the car entering the south ditch along the road. Le Mars Police and Le Mars Fire Rescue finished work at the accident scene late this morning.
LE MARS, IA
KELOLAND TV

Major drug bust, shooting investigation, EAB spreads

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s the latest in news and weather for this Friday on First@4. Multiple people have been arrested as part of a drug bust in Sioux Falls. The South Dakota Attorney General and Division of Criminal Investigations are now looking into yesterday’s deadly officer-involved shooting in Rapid City.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
nwestiowa.com

Car-Go Express employee jailed for theft

SUTHERLAND—A 30-year-old Peterson man was arrested about noon Saturday, Jan. 21, on a charge of second-degree theft. The arrest of Miguel Ricardo Castillo Jr. stemmed from him stealing a sum of $6,946.93 while working numerous shirts Aug. 4-Nov. 25 at Car-Go Express gas station in Sutherland, according to the O’Brien County Sheriff’s Office.
SUTHERLAND, IA
kiwaradio.com

Orange City Man Injured In Semi Rollover

Alvord, Iowa — An Orange City truck driver was injured in a single-vehicle rollover accident near Alvord Wednesday afternoon. According to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office, about 3:30 Wednesday afternoon, they responded to a single-vehicle rollover in the 2300 mile of Elmwood Avenue. Deputies say Bradley VandeWeerd, of...
ORANGE CITY, IA
KCAU 9 News

Siouxland food delivery drivers deal with the snow

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — During Wednesday’s snowstorm, many Siouxlanders decided to stay home for the day. However, some were busier than ever. While many residents stayed huddled indoors after the snow, the food delivery service, The Market Delivers, took to the streets to bring to-go orders to Siouxlanders. While people were home, waiting for […]
SIOUX CITY, IA
kscj.com

KNAPP DIES IN STATE PRISON CARE CENTER AT AGE 84

A RURAL MERRILL MAN CONVICTED LAST YEAR OF FIRST DEGREE MURDER HAS DIED IN A STATE PRISON. THE IOWA DEPARTMENT OF CORRECTIONS SAYS 84-YEAR-OLD THOMAS KNAPP WAS PRONOUNCED DEAD DUE TO NATURAL CAUSES LAST THURSDAY MORNING WHILE IN HOSPICE AT THE IOWA MEDICAL AND CLASSIFICATION CENTER. KNAPP HAD BEEN HOUSED...
MERRILL, IA
kelo.com

Sioux City teacher pleads guilty to attempted enticement of a minor

SIOUX CITY, IA (KELO.com) — A Sioux City middle school teacher and baseball coach has pled guilty to attempted enticement of a minor. Andrew John Heller, age 39, from Sergeant Bluff, Iowa, responding to an ad appearing to be from a 19-year-old female, during a human trafficking investigation by the FBI and Sioux City Police Department. The undercover agent posed as a 14-year-old girl. Heller agreed to pay her cash for sex. He faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years , up to life imprisonment.
SIOUX CITY, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy