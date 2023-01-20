Read full article on original website
Mrs. Fetterman; DNA & dad; NFL playoffs: Good Morning, Pennsylvania
Among the topics in today’s newsletter is something people say journalists never write: good news. And among the good news is the story of a farmer in Alabama who for years helped countless people in his rural community, even when he was ailing himself. That help wasn’t revealed until after his recent death at 80.
Pennsylvania auditor digs up $20,000 pension underpayment after miscalculations
(The Center Square) – The latest batch of audits for municipal pension plans show a few localities received too much in state aid — and one error led to a $20,000 underpayment. In West Caln Township in Chester County, officials reported inaccurate data for their 14-person non-uniformed pension...
Gisele Barreto Fetterman Has an Inherent Need to Do Good
You may know Gisele Barreto Fetterman’s name thanks to her husband’s landmark election win for Democrats in Pennsylvania during the midterms in November. In case you missed it, John Fetterman beat the Trump-backed celebrity personality Dr. Mehmet Oz (even after suffering a stroke) to turn the state blue.
Doug Mastriano says lack of GOP support helped lead to gubernatorial loss
Mastriano, who lost to Gov. Josh Shapiro by 15 points, pinned the blame, in part, on a Republican party that he feels abandoned and maligned him.
Pennsylvania House Republicans want to be called back to vote on constitutional amendments
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania House Republicans want to be called back into session, with days left before a deadline to put constitutional amendments on the ballot. Those three amendments were approved as one package in the Senate, but they've stalled in the House. The Department of State said the...
