Fox 13 Now - Salt Lake City
Teen safe after being kidnapped by stranger; suspect arrested in Salt Lake City
SALT LAKE CITY — A 26-year-old man was arrested and accused of kidnapping a 14-year-old girl in Salt Lake City after trying to lure her into his vehicle with alcohol and food. Jonathan Simonji was booked into jail on one count of second-degree kidnapping, a felony charge. Officials report...
KUTV
Abduction suspect reportedly turned herself in after receiving AMBER Alert
WEST JORDAN, Utah (KUTV) — A 7-year-old West Jordan was located less than a half-hour after authorities issued an AMBER Alert announcing the girl's abduction. The woman accused in the abduction allegedly drove to the nearest police station after receiving the AMBER Alert naming her as a suspect. The...
KUTV
Salt Lake police arrest fugitive with illegally possessed firearm
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A fugitive was arrested this weekend by Salt Lake City officers who said the man had an illegally possessed handgun. The investigation began on Saturday just after 12:40 a.m. when detectives found a car associated with the fugitive, 42-year-old Jose Leon Johnson, near 400 North Pamela Way.
KUTV
Man arrested after 14-year-old kidnapping victim contacts officials through SafeUT app
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A Salt Lake City man has been charged with kidnapping after police said the teenage victim used the SafeUT app to get help. Police were dispatched on Saturday to a call regarding a 14-year-old girl who they said had been abducted by an older man and was being held at an Airbnb.
Police arrest 3 teens in Salt Lake City drive-by shooting
Salt Lake City Police arrested three teenagers after witnessing a drive-by shooting Saturday night.
KUTV
Ogden police say suspect targeted victims in Sunday morning shooting
OGDEN, Utah (KUTV) — Detectives with the Ogden City Police Department's Investigative Team are reportedly working to gather additional information on a shooting that Sunday morning. Lieutenant Ziegler told 2News that police were dispatched to a parking lot behind 25th Street at 1:40 a.m. on reports of shots fired.
14-year-old girl kidnapped, taken to Airbnb, saved by SafeUT app
A 14-year-old girl was kidnapped, taken to an Airbnb, and ultimately saved by the SafeUT app early Saturday morning, according to Salt Lake City Police.
KUTV
Man who killed 13-year-old Eli Mitchell sentenced up to 20 years in prison
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A Utah man who killed 13-year-old Eli Mitchell was sentenced up to 20 years in prison on Monday. The courtroom was packed with two families hoping for very different outcomes. Mason Ohms, 50, was sentenced on two different counts. He was given a sentence...
Two people seriously wounded in early morning Ogden shooting
Police are investigating an overnight shooting in a parking lot near 25th and Jefferson Street in Ogden.
KUTV
Suspect in Salt Lake City officer-involved shooting dies 1 week after incident
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Salt Lake police announced Saturday that the suspect critically injured in an officer-involved shooting earlier in the month has died. Officers with the Salt Lake City Police Department reported that the Utah Office of the Medical Examiner will preform an autopsy to determine the official cause of death.
ksl.com
Midvale man shot a man 3 times as he was running away, charges say
SALT LAKE CITY — A Midvale man has been charged with shooting another man three times as the victim tried to run away. Jacob David Cuka, 20, was charged Thursday in 3rd District Court with three counts of discharge of a firearm causing serious injury, a first-degree felony; two counts of drug distribution, a second-degree felony; and possession of a gun by a restricted person, a third-degree felony.
Wanted felon arrested at Salt Lake City motel after SWAT standoff
A wanted felon who officers believed had access to guns was arrested overnight following a standoff that led to a partial evacuation of a Salt Lake City motel.
ABC 4
SLCPD officer accused of pinning man with truck has prior violations from time at Ogden City Police
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Salt Lake City Police Officer Thomas Caygle is accused of hitting a man with his personal vehicle, and according to police records, it’s not the first time he has hit someone. According to records obtained from Ogden City Police — where Caygle previously...
Gephardt Daily
Police identify victim, announce arrests in fatal shooting at Ogden intersection
OGDEN, Utah, Jan. 20, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Police have identified the 24-year-old man shot and killed Tuesday in an Ogden intersection, along with two men arrested in connection with his death. Juan Garcia, of Ogden, suffered multiple gunshot wounds while inside a vehicle at the intersection of 12th...
KUTV
Second bronze statue of coffee-drinking bear stolen in Park City
PARK CITY, Utah (KUTV) — A popular bronze bear statue has been stolen for the second time in Park City. Police said the statue, made by a local artist for $8,000, is three to four feet tall and weighs approximately 60 pounds. It was the second statue created for the area after the first was stolen in October of 2018; it was never recovered.
Gephardt Daily
Man pleads guilty to hitting, killing pregnant woman while driving drunk in Salt Lake City
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Jan. 20, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A West Valley City man has pleaded guilty to hitting and killing a 23-year-old woman and her unborn child while driving under the influence of alcohol in May 2022. Libbie Isabel Allan was standing with her 3-year-old daughter on...
Two suspects arrested in connection with 2009 cold case homicide
SALT LAKE CITY — Two men were arrested on January 11 in connection with a 14-year-old homicide cold case. Agents from the Utah Department of Public Safety’s State Bureau of […]
KUTV
Man in critical condition after riding bike into traffic; impairment suspected
MILLCREEK, Utah (KUTV) — A man was transported to the hospital Saturday evening after reportedly attempting to ride a bike across a crosswalk against a red light, authorities said. The crash was reported around 7:30 p.m. in the area of 4500 South and Highland Drive. Sgt. Melody Cutler with...
kjzz.com
Millcreek family startled after man escapes hospital, breaks into home
MILLCREEK, Utah (KUTV) — A Millcreek family recalls the moment a man who escaped a nearby hospital, broke into their house — all while they were home. Six-year-old Thomas Neville was home relaxing with his family when their dog, Asher, suddenly started barking, and his mom screamed. "I...
KUTV
UHP: Drivers raced, flipped one another off before rollover crash on I-15
DRAPER, Utah (KUTV) — Two drivers sped, raced and flipped each other off before one of the vehicles rolled over in a road rage crash, officials said. They said two vehicles were involved in the incident on between 10600 South and Bangerter Highway on I-15 southbound Sunday night. Witnesses...
