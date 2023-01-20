ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KUTV

Salt Lake police arrest fugitive with illegally possessed firearm

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A fugitive was arrested this weekend by Salt Lake City officers who said the man had an illegally possessed handgun. The investigation began on Saturday just after 12:40 a.m. when detectives found a car associated with the fugitive, 42-year-old Jose Leon Johnson, near 400 North Pamela Way.
KUTV

Ogden police say suspect targeted victims in Sunday morning shooting

OGDEN, Utah (KUTV) — Detectives with the Ogden City Police Department's Investigative Team are reportedly working to gather additional information on a shooting that Sunday morning. Lieutenant Ziegler told 2News that police were dispatched to a parking lot behind 25th Street at 1:40 a.m. on reports of shots fired.
ksl.com

Midvale man shot a man 3 times as he was running away, charges say

SALT LAKE CITY — A Midvale man has been charged with shooting another man three times as the victim tried to run away. Jacob David Cuka, 20, was charged Thursday in 3rd District Court with three counts of discharge of a firearm causing serious injury, a first-degree felony; two counts of drug distribution, a second-degree felony; and possession of a gun by a restricted person, a third-degree felony.
KUTV

Second bronze statue of coffee-drinking bear stolen in Park City

PARK CITY, Utah (KUTV) — A popular bronze bear statue has been stolen for the second time in Park City. Police said the statue, made by a local artist for $8,000, is three to four feet tall and weighs approximately 60 pounds. It was the second statue created for the area after the first was stolen in October of 2018; it was never recovered.
