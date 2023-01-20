ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA Trade Grades: Lakers land Rui Hachimura for next to nothing

After months of rumors, the Lakers have finally made a trade to upgrade their roster. Here are our NBA Trade Grades for their deal to land Rui Hachimura. Just a few days after a candid postgame interview seemed to indicate Rui Hachimura was frustrated in Washington, the Wizards have found him a new home. Shams Charania has reported the Lakers are finalizing a deal to send Kendrick Nunn and three second-round picks to the Wizards in exchange for Hachimura.
Houston Chronicle

Houston Rockets' transition defense at heart of troubling losing streak

The Houston Rockets are committing the usual slate of errors for the NBA's second-youngest team amid their 12-game losing streak, though one rising issue in particular is a source of frustration for coach Stephen Silas. Houston enters Friday night allowing an NBA-worst 26.5 transition points per game, with recent nights...
Houston Chronicle

Positive Houston Astros injury update emerges regarding key veteran

The Houston Astros' 2023 lineup projects to be a bit more potent than last year's championship squad, and Dusty Baker's team received some positive news regarding one of their most consistent bats on Saturday. Outfielder and designated hitter Michael Brantley is expected to be healthy and ready to play on...
The Comeback

No. 1 team suffers shocking upset

The unranked Temple Owls defeated the No 1 Houston Cougars on Sunday, 56-55. SportsCenter captured the game’s final moments: CLUTCH WHEN IT MATTERED THE MOST 🚨 Kur Jongkuch and Temple's defense shut down No. 1 Houston in the final seconds to secure the Owls' biggest upset in over two decades! pic.twitter.com/9YGFIzd1qi — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) January Read more... The post No. 1 team suffers shocking upset appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
