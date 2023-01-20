Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
$60 million Clay Town Center in Middleburg begins opening this yearLauren FoxMiddleburg, FL
Jacksonville restaurant temporarily closed twice due to ‘vermin activity’Don JohnsonJacksonville, FL
15-year-old boy missing for over a month could be in Clay County, family attorney reportsZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Fire started in shed at Tucker’s Farmhouse in Green Cove Springs, no impact on upcoming weddingsZoey FieldsGreen Cove Springs, FL
Motorist Alert: New Clay County road projects announced, work continues on County Road 220Zoey FieldsClay County, FL
Related
What TV channel is Kansas City vs Jacksonville Jaguars today? Free live stream, prediction, odds, time, how to watch NFL playoffs online (1/21/2023)
Trevor Lawrence and the Jacksonville Jaguars (10-8) hope they can carry more magic into this AFC divisional round matchup against Patrick Mahomes and his surging Kansas City team (14-3) in the 2023 NFL playoffs. This game should be a high-scoring affair. Kickoff is set for Saturday, January 21 at 1:30 p.m. PT/4:30 p.m. ET with a live national TV broadcast on NBC and streaming on Peacock.
Look: Official's Penalty Call Going Viral During Chiefs-Jaguars Game
The first half of the Chiefs-Jaguars game this Saturday has featured just about everything you could possibly imagine. During the second quarter of action, Chad Henne completed a pass to Travis Kelce for a fresh set of downs. Arden Key had a late hit on the play. Before the officiating ...
There Are 2 NFL Playoff Games Today - Here's The Schedule
The NFL playoffs roll on this weekend with four teams attempting to advance to their respective conference title game. Two games are on the docket today - including arguably the most improbable team to reach the Divisional Round. The Jacksonville Jaguars saw themselves in a 27-0 hole against the ...
Brittany Mahomes Reacts To Chad Henne's Performance
No it's not 2008, but Chad Henne just threw a playoff touchdown pass. After Patrick Mahomes went down with an apparent ankle injury, the veteran QB stepped in admirably and led the Chiefs down the field on a scoring drive. Something that Mahomes' wife, Brittany, reacted to on Twitter. "HENNE THING ...
Patrick Mahomes: Injury Update on Kansas City Chiefs Quarterback
You gotta love the tenacity of Patrick Mahomes. The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback is proving just how tough he really... The post Patrick Mahomes: Injury Update on Kansas City Chiefs Quarterback appeared first on Outsider.
What NFL playoff games are on today? Divisional round schedule for Saturday
It’s time for round two of the NFL playoffs. The final eight teams left standing will compete this weekend for spots in the NFC and AFC championship games. There will be doubleheaders on Saturday and Sunday during what many consider to be the best weekend of the football postseason.
WCPO
Cincinnati Bengals are headed back to Kansas City for 2nd consecutive AFC Championship against Chiefs
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Cincinnati Bengals are heading back to Kansas City to try and win its second straight AFC Championship. After a 27-10 win against the Buffalo Bills, the Bengals are heading to Arrowhead Stadium to take on the Number 1-seed Chiefs. The Bengals held the momentum the...
Everyone Had Same Problem With Cris Collinsworth On Saturday
It's safe to say that the NFL world is growing tired of Cris Collinsworth's extreme love for Patrick Mahomes. NBC had the call of Saturday's Chiefs vs. Jaguars game. Mahomes went out with an injury early in the contest, though ended up re-entering the game and playing through some serious pain. ...
Erin Andrews Has 3-Word Description Of 49ers vs. Cowboys
The 49ers scored a big win at home on Sunday over the NFC rival Cowboys to reach their third conference championship of the Kyle Shanahan era. After the game, FOX's Erin Andrews caught up with All-Pro linebacker Fred Warner and had three words to describe the game: "What a battle." The Niners ...
NFL Playoffs on NBC4: Chiefs host Jaguars in divisional round
(WCMH) — The final game on NBC4 of this NFL season will come to you from Kansas City, Missouri at 4:30 p.m. as the Chiefs host the Jacksonville Jaguars in the divisional round of the NFL Playoffs. The top-seeded Chiefs are fresh off a seventh consecutive AFC West title and are now two wins away […]
FOX Sports
Chiefs vs. Jaguars highlights: Mahomes, K.C. headed to AFC championship
The NFL divisional round kicked off Saturday with the AFC in action first, as the top-seeded Kansas City Chiefs took down the fourth-seeded Jacksonville Jaguars, 27-20, in the first postseason matchup between these two teams. After exiting briefly with an apparent high-ankle sprain, QB Patrick Mahomes reentered the game to...
Look: NFL Fans Can't Believe The Weather For Chiefs-Jaguars Game
The Kansas City Chiefs will make their postseason debut Saturday when they host the Jacksonville Jaguars in the AFC Divisional round. It looks like Mother Nature will make her presence felt as well. Videos have emerged of snow falling hard on Arrowhead Stadium roughly an hour before the ...
Look: NFL World Feels Awful For Jaguars Fans
What a tough end of the fourth quarter for the Jacksonville Jaguars and their fans. Driving down the field with the chance to make it a field goal game, Jags wide receiver Jamal Agnew fumbled away a reception in the redzone with five-and-a-half minutes to go. The NFL world felt for the good people ...
Mike McCarthy Has Brutally Honest Admission On Final Play
The Dallas Cowboys were in a bad spot on their final drive of yesterday's playoff game against the San Francisco 49ers and were hard-pressed to move the ball at all. But the final play of the game was on par with some of the most embarrassing in NFL history. Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy had ...
Everyone Has The Same Question For John Lynch Tonight
Did John Lynch teleport onto the field on Sunday night? One moment, the San Francisco 49ers general manager was in the booth, watching the final drive of the game by the Dallas Cowboys offense. The next moment, Lynch was down celebrating on the field. "Did John Lynch parachute down to the field? ...
ESPN's Dan Orlovsky Names The NFL's Best Quarterback
This past weekend's games have Dan Orlovsky believing there's a new best quarterback in the NFL. Jumping on "Get Up" Monday morning with Mike Greenberg and crew, the former QB explained why he believes the best player at the position resides in Cincinnati and not KC. Joe Burrow's the best QB in the ...
Look: Bills Have Special Guest At Sunday's Game
The Buffalo Bills have a special guest in attendance for today's AFC Divisional Round game against the Cincinnati Bengals. But we're not talking about Damar Hamlin. Photos coming out of the Bills parking lot shows that former Bills quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick is at the game as a fan. This is ...
Look: NFL Team Has No Running Water At Its Hotel
The Giants won't take the field until tonight, but this Saturday is already getting off to a poor start. According to Jordan Raanan of ESPN, the Giants' hotel in Center City has no water. "Busted pipe. No showers this morning. They’re working on fixing it," Raanan wrote on ...
TechRadar
UFC 283 live stream: how to watch Teixeira vs Hill online – start time, odds, full card
Forty-three-year-old Glover Teixeira has the chance to become a two-time UFC champ on home turf when he faces Jamahal Hill at UFC 283 in Rio de Janeiro this weekend. The Brazilian veteran lost the belt in his first title defence against Jiri Prochazka last year, and had a rematch lined up, only for the Czech star to pull out and vacate the belt due to a serious shoulder injury. Here's how to watch a UFC 283 live stream online from anywhere today.
Chiefs vs. Jaguars Inactives: Who's In, Who's Out?
Here's who Kansas City and Jacksonville will be entering their Divisional Round matchup without.
Comments / 0