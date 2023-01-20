ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

The Oregonian

What TV channel is Kansas City vs Jacksonville Jaguars today? Free live stream, prediction, odds, time, how to watch NFL playoffs online (1/21/2023)

Trevor Lawrence and the Jacksonville Jaguars (10-8) hope they can carry more magic into this AFC divisional round matchup against Patrick Mahomes and his surging Kansas City team (14-3) in the 2023 NFL playoffs. This game should be a high-scoring affair. Kickoff is set for Saturday, January 21 at 1:30 p.m. PT/4:30 p.m. ET with a live national TV broadcast on NBC and streaming on Peacock.
The Spun

There Are 2 NFL Playoff Games Today - Here's The Schedule

The NFL playoffs roll on this weekend with four teams attempting to advance to their respective conference title game. Two games are on the docket today - including arguably the most improbable team to reach the Divisional Round. The Jacksonville Jaguars saw themselves in a 27-0 hole against the ...
The Spun

Brittany Mahomes Reacts To Chad Henne's Performance

No it's not 2008, but Chad Henne just threw a playoff touchdown pass. After Patrick Mahomes went down with an apparent ankle injury, the veteran QB stepped in admirably and led the Chiefs down the field on a scoring drive. Something that Mahomes' wife, Brittany, reacted to on Twitter. "HENNE THING ...
The Spun

Erin Andrews Has 3-Word Description Of 49ers vs. Cowboys

The 49ers scored a big win at home on Sunday over the NFC rival Cowboys to reach their third conference championship of the Kyle Shanahan era. After the game, FOX's Erin Andrews caught up with All-Pro linebacker Fred Warner and had three words to describe the game:  "What a battle." The Niners ...
FOX Sports

Chiefs vs. Jaguars highlights: Mahomes, K.C. headed to AFC championship

The NFL divisional round kicked off Saturday with the AFC in action first, as the top-seeded Kansas City Chiefs took down the fourth-seeded Jacksonville Jaguars, 27-20, in the first postseason matchup between these two teams. After exiting briefly with an apparent high-ankle sprain, QB Patrick Mahomes reentered the game to...
The Spun

Look: NFL World Feels Awful For Jaguars Fans

What a tough end of the fourth quarter for the Jacksonville Jaguars and their fans. Driving down the field with the chance to make it a field goal game, Jags wide receiver Jamal Agnew fumbled away a reception in the redzone with five-and-a-half minutes to go. The NFL world felt for the good people ...
The Spun

Mike McCarthy Has Brutally Honest Admission On Final Play

The Dallas Cowboys were in a bad spot on their final drive of yesterday's playoff game against the San Francisco 49ers and were hard-pressed to move the ball at all. But the final play of the game was on par with some of the most embarrassing in NFL history. Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy had ...
The Spun

Everyone Has The Same Question For John Lynch Tonight

Did John Lynch teleport onto the field on Sunday night? One moment, the San Francisco 49ers general manager was in the booth, watching the final drive of the game by the Dallas Cowboys offense. The next moment, Lynch was down celebrating on the field. "Did John Lynch parachute down to the field? ...
The Spun

ESPN's Dan Orlovsky Names The NFL's Best Quarterback

This past weekend's games have Dan Orlovsky believing there's a new best quarterback in the NFL. Jumping on "Get Up" Monday morning with Mike Greenberg and crew, the former QB explained why he believes the best player at the position resides in Cincinnati and not KC. Joe Burrow's the best QB in the ...
The Spun

Look: Bills Have Special Guest At Sunday's Game

The Buffalo Bills have a special guest in attendance for today's AFC Divisional Round game against the Cincinnati Bengals. But we're not talking about Damar Hamlin. Photos coming out of the Bills parking lot shows that former Bills quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick is at the game as a fan. This is ...
The Spun

Look: NFL Team Has No Running Water At Its Hotel

The Giants won't take the field until tonight, but this Saturday is already getting off to a poor start.  According to Jordan Raanan of ESPN, the Giants' hotel in Center City has no water.  "Busted pipe. No showers this morning. They’re working on fixing it," Raanan wrote on ...
TechRadar

UFC 283 live stream: how to watch Teixeira vs Hill online – start time, odds, full card

Forty-three-year-old Glover Teixeira has the chance to become a two-time UFC champ on home turf when he faces Jamahal Hill at UFC 283 in Rio de Janeiro this weekend. The Brazilian veteran lost the belt in his first title defence against Jiri Prochazka last year, and had a rematch lined up, only for the Czech star to pull out and vacate the belt due to a serious shoulder injury. Here's how to watch a UFC 283 live stream online from anywhere today.

