HipHopDX.com
XXXTENTACTION & Lil Uzi Vert Join Forces For First Collab 'I'm Not Human': Listen
XXXTENTACTION and Lil Uzi Vert have joined forces on a new track titled “I’m Not Human,” marking their first collaboration — check it out below. The somber song, which was released on Monday (January 23) to commemorate what would’ve been X’s 25th birthday, finds the two artists taking a different approach and going for a ballad-inspired record that reflects on their sentimental emotions.
HipHopDX.com
Ice Spice Addresses Alleged Drake Rift After 'Her Loss' Diss & Instagram Unfollow
Ice Spice has cleared up speculation about her relationship with Drake after he allegedly dissed her on his latest project, Her Loss, and enticed a social media storm by unfollowing her on Instagram. “She a 10 tryna rap, it’s good on mute,” Drake rattled off on “BackOutsideBoyz” — from his...
HipHopDX.com
J.I.D Discovers Meek Mill's Fries Meme & Turns It Into A Bar
J.I.D has gotten wind of Meek Mill’s viral wet french fries meme and he can’t get enough of the tomfoolery. The Dreamville rapper had a laugh at the years-old joke featuring Meek swimming while eating a poolside snack of drenched french fries sitting on his lap. “I just...
HipHopDX.com
Coi Leray Hits Studio With Pharrell After 'Players' Success
Coi Leray has connected with Pharrell Williams in the studio as her latest single “Players” helped her reach two chart milestones this week. On Saturday (January 21), she gave fans a peak into their studio session in Paris, sharing both stills of herself with the multi-platinum producer, as well as a muted clip of the two chatting. She closed out the multi-slide post with a tweet celebrating the success of her TikTok-powered hit.
HipHopDX.com
Funk Flex Responds To ‘Favorite Artist’ J.I.D’s Freestyle Comments
Funk Flex has made it very clear how he feels about J.I.D after the Dreamville rapper said he was disappointed at how the DJ reacted to one of his freestyles. The Spillage Village MC admitted this week that spitting for Flex in 2017 was a “childhood dream,” but his muted response to his Hot 97 freestyle over Screwball’s “F.A.Y.B.A.N.” and Biggie’s “Who Shot Ya?” left him “a little upset” to the point he decided to retire from doing freestyles altogether.
Catherine Zeta-Jones Jokes That Her Daughter Is A Real-Life Wednesday Addams
Catherine Zeta-Jones may play the mother of Jenny Ortega’s titular role on Wednesday, the smash Netflix hit, but she’s alleging that she already raised her very own Wednesday Addams in real life. The mother of two trolled her daughter, Carys, 19, on Instagram last month, and it went so viral that she’s now posted a part two.
HipHopDX.com
JAY-Z Passed On Classic Big Pun Beat, Says Former Roc-A-Fella A&R
JAY-Z‘s extensive discography almost included the Knobody-produced beat that went on to become Big Pun‘s biggest hit, among other now-classic Hip Hop records. According to Roc-A-Fella’s former Head of A&R Kyambo “Hip Hop” Joshua, Knobody had given him the “Still Not A Player” track first, however, it ended up becoming one of many future hits that JAY-Z was not interested in recording.
HipHopDX.com
Blueface Says He's ‘Officially Done’ With Chrisean Rock Following Pregnancy Row
Blueface has declared that his relationship with Chrisean Rock has officially come to an end, following her announcement that she is expecting her first child. On Friday (January 20), which was Blueface’s 26th birthday, Rock subtly revealed her pregnancy with a tweet that simply read: “Happy birthday Baby Daddy [tongue out emoji].” Moments later, the “Thotiana” rapper told fans that, moving forward, the two will only be business associates, as he doesn’t believe the child to be his.
HipHopDX.com
Flo Rida's Ex Melyssa Ford Responds To Him Winning $82M In Energy Drink Lawsuit
Flo Rida’s ex-girlfriend Melyssa Ford has reacted to her former boo winning $82 million from an energy drink lawsuit — and she held back from being petty. Ford joined The Joe Budden Podcast as a recurring guest host, where Joe Budden and the rest of the crew teased her about the “Right Round” rapper being awarded a hefty eight-figure sum from the drink company Celsius.
HipHopDX.com
Gunna Called Out By YSL Co-Founder Over RICO Plea Deal: 'You Crossed The Line'
Gunna has been called out by YSL co-founder Mondo for allegedly snitching as part of his plea deal in the YSL RICO case. Appearing on the latest episode of the Ugly Money Podcast with Murphy Lee, Mondo was asked what comes to mind when he hears certain words, with Gunna’s name being mentioned.
HipHopDX.com
50 Cent Says It’s Back To Business As ‘BMF’ Star Lil Meech Cleared Of Gun Charges
50 Cent has celebrated the resolution of a gun case that had BMF star Lil Meech potentially facing a felony charge due to what his attorneys called an innocent mistake. According to TMZ, the Broward County State Attorney’s Office has decided to drop its original felony charge of “introducing a firearm into the sterile area of the airport” against Lil Meech, which stemmed from an arrest on December 13, 2022.
In Style
Hailey Bieber Wore Her Husband's Favorite Hoodie With No Pants
Hailey Bieber is hands-down the expert when it comes to athleisure-chic dressing. Whether she's leaving pilates in hot pants and a winter coat or luxe leather and a sports bra, it's always an effortless slay. So it should come as a surprise to no one that the model stepped out in a super oversized sweatshirt and made it look like it belongs on the runway.
Kim Petras Releases Gritty New Song “brrr”
Kim Petras is saying “brrr” with her new single. The song features a throbbing beat layered by Petras’ crisp vocals as she takes on the persona of a fearless character. The steamy lyrics beckon the person who’s caught her eye to take me on a ride / You should pull me up closer / Turn the heat up in your Rover / Why don’t you take it out on me? / If you think you’re so cold, brrr / You should pull me up closer / Get your rocket outta holster / Why don’t you take it out on me? / If you think you’re so cold, brrr, she chants in the chorus.
HipHopDX.com
Drake: NYPD Denies Spying On Fans At Apollo Concert
Harlem, NY - Fans attending Drake’s Apollo Theater shows in Harlem over the weekend were greeted by New York Police Department officers awkwardly filming them leaving the famous venue. According to TMZ, NYPD sources relayed that the cameras were for a promotional social media video to showcase the security...
ETOnline.com
Selena Gomez and Drew Taggart Hold Hands During New York City Date Night
Selena Gomez didn't keep her hands to herself while out with Chainsmokers', Drew Taggart, on Saturday night. The 30-year-old Only Murders in the Building star and the "Paris" singer were spotted holding hands as they left dinner at Torrisi Bar & Restaurant in Soho. For her outing with the musician,...
Netflix Keeps Making Big Mistakes That Disney Doesn't
The once-premium service may do something only lower-end rivals offer.
HipHopDX.com
50 Cent Flexes Hitmaking Prowess While Celebrating 15 New Platinum Plaques
50 Cent has reminded his competition of his hitmaking prowess after he received 15 new platinum plaques from the Recording Industry Association of America. The G-Unit boss jumped on Instagram last week with a post celebrating the latest additions to his plaque collection. In the post, 50 included a list of the new certifications he received, which were 15 platinum and six gold plaques, respectively, while also asking fans what could have been if he held on to certain songs he gave away.
HipHopDX.com
Tony Yayo Recites The First Rhyme 50 Cent Ever Rapped
Tony Yayo has shared some insight on the first rhyme that 50 Cent ever rapped in his career and actually recited it on command. During the latest segment of his interview with VladTV, Yayo recited the first lines that 50 spit so many years ago. According to Tony Yayo, they were all in their mutual friend’s basement when 50 Cent busted out the rhyme and showed everyone he had some serious skill.
HipHopDX.com
FELIP, Flow G, JRLDM, James Reid, SB19 & More Win Big At 8th Wish Music Awards
Filipino hip hop wins big at the 8th Wish Music Awards!. Held over the weekend (January 22) at Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City, Philippines, Filipino radio station Wish 107.5 recognized the best Filipino music from the past year, with the spotlight on its popular exclusive “Wishclusives” series and showcasing performances from several nominees, including Flow G.
HipHopDX.com
Kendrick Lamar's Longtime Producer DJ Dahi To Reimagine National Anthem In New Documentary
Kendrick Lamar’s longtime producer DJ Dahi will be reimagining the National Anthem in an upcoming documentary in partnership with Onyx Collective, Proximity Media and This Machine. According to a report from Deadline, the documentary titled Anthem has Dahi and composer Kris Bowers “traveling across America to create a new...
