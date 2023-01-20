Read full article on original website
KLBK Monday Morning Weather Update: January 23rd, 2023
LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Meteorologist Jack Maney has your Monday morning weather update!. Today: Chilly and breezy conditions are expected today with winds out of the southeast at 20 to 25 mph and temperatures reaching a high of 50 degrees, though much of the day will be spent in the 40s. Clouds will be on the increase as our storm system approaches, but precipitation will hold off during daylight hours.
Winter weather incoming!
After a chilly weekend, we’re looking to stay that way for Monday, with mostly cloudy skies, highs in the 40°s, and breezy southwest winds. Tonight is where things get interesting. An incoming system looks to take a very favorable track for us, arriving right around midnight, and bringing the high possibility for several inches of heavy, wet snow for a bulk of the area.
A Winter Storm Will Impact Lubbock & The Panhandle
As was predicted last week, it's time to break out the gloves and puffy winter jackets. A winter storm is heading for Lubbock and the surrounding areas and conditions could start turning bad beginning Monday night with travel disruptions possible on Tuesday. According to the National Weather Service as of...
Lubbock, South Plains crews prepare roads for winter storm
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Ahead of a storm that could produce several inches of snow on the South Plains, Lubbock emergency management officials and road crews are preparing for those conditions. “As typical with any moisture, whenever you start to get below freezing, our overpasses become slick because ice starts...
Attention Lubbock: How to Keep Your Pets Safe in the Snow
A winter storm is rolling into Lubbock tonight, and while you are preparing your home and yourself for the snow, don’t forget to keep your pets in mind as well. While your pets will most likely be spending the majority of their time inside, you still have to be careful during the short time they spend outside to go potty or get some exercise. So, here are five tips to help keep your pet safe in the snow.
This Is The Most Snow Texas Has Ever Had
24/7 Wall St. determined the most snowfall in state history.
Hoop Madness Team of the Week: Levelland Loboettes
LEVELLAND, TX (KCBD) - The Levelland Loboettes are this week’s Hoop Madness Team of the Week!. At 25-3 on the season and No. 6 in the state, the Loboettes completed another perfect week, beating Estacado 53-44 on the road before taking down Lake View 72-18 at home. Levelland is...
It Is High Time A Texas Comfort Food Favorite Returns To Lubbock
I spent a couple of hours this weekend walking around South Plains Mall. It's a great way to stretch your legs without facing the elements here, and there are quite a few stores I like. I got a beautiful dress from Dillard's, took a deep breath of the awesome scent of Earthbound's incense section, goofed around in FYE and I looked at the movie posters at Premiere Cinemas.
Not Much Remains Of Sobering North Lubbock Tornado Ruins And House
There are tornado ruins still visible in Lubbock. I have written about the tornado ruins over by my house a couple of times before (2398 Mesa Road). What can I say, I still find the are very haunting. A lot has changed in that area so I've tried to document it every once in a while. I have even spoken with family members who still feel echoes of this tragedy.
Hoop Madness Scores for Friday, Jan. 20
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Here’s Pete with your high school basketball scores from around the South Plains. Silverton 49 Claude 47 (2OT)
Lubbock Is Losing Retailer From Popular Shopping Center, Nothing But Clearance Now
Lubbock is losing a major retailer from the popular West End Shopping Center (2910 W Loop 289 Acc Rd,). The shopping center, while relatively new, has already seen some shake-ups and change-ups, including the quiet closing of the Converse store and the opening up of a Five Below location, which brought joy to my bargain hunter's heart.
Lubbock Residents Suffering From Mystery Illness
In Austin, Texas they have Cedar Fever. It's an annual illness that leaves a lot of people with fatigue, sniffles, headache, and any number of other ailments. But do you know what the craziest part of Cedar Fever is? It's not from the cedar trees, it's actually from the pollen of the juniper trees.
Pak-A-Sak Opening Two More Stores in the Hub City
One of the great convenience stores is Pak-A-Sak. For those who grew up in Texas Panhandle, Pak-A-Sak was the go-to convenience store (especially in the smaller towns). The first Pak-A-Sak was opened in Canyon in 1978 by Dale and Joyce McKee. The store just recently celebrated its 45th anniversary. Those...
LPD says woman, juveniles involved in South Lubbock crash on Wednesday
LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department was investigating a crash in South Lubbock that left one woman seriously injured on Wednesday, a press release said. According to the press release, 22-year-old Audrie Boswell was driving an SUV with two juvenile male passengers “in the far right southbound lane of the 3200 block of West […]
If You Love Flavorful & Taseful Food, Try This Lubbock Food Truck
Make way Lubbock, a new food truck that we have all been waiting for is finally opening up. Carlitos’ Way Foods is no stranger to Lubbock. When the owner, Carlos Tarrats, moved here he wanted to share his culture with the community. Plus, it has been his dream since he was 12 years old to own a restaurant.
Tumbleweed & Sage Coffee house gets second location taken away over owners’ beliefs
LUBBOCK, Texas — The owners at Tumbleweed & Sage Coffee house said they were “robbed” of a second location at the South Plains college downtown location due their beliefs and affiliation with Jane’s Due Process. Tumbleweed & Sage Coffee house has been operating out in Wolfforth for 3 years and were given the chance to […]
5 Best Southern Cities To Retire on a Budget of $1,500 a Month
You're planning to retire and have your sights set on a warm climate. Specifically, you want to settle down in the South, but you need to find new hometown that's affordable on a fixed income. Also: With a Recession Looming, Make These 3 Retirement Moves To Stay On Track. More:...
Lubbock Is Losing Another Local Restaurant, Go Enjoy It Before It Closes
Back in March, I told y'all about an awesome local Philly cheesesteak spot that was opening up a new location. Ricchezza's Philly Cheesesteaks is owned by Philadelphia natives and they offer an authentic taste of Philly right here in the Hub City. Ricchezza's cheesesteaks are made to order fresh off the grill with caramelized onions, sweet banana peppers and/or jalapeno peppers, and melted cheese.
Lubbock shooting leads to arrest of North Texas man in Guadalupe County
Julio Jimenez was arrested and charged with Aggravated Assault in connection to a New Year’s shooting in Southwest Lubbock that left a man with serious injuries, according to a press release from LPD.
KCBD Investigates: Lubbock families frustrated with death certificate delays
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lee Blaylock never expected he would have a roommate after the death of his wife in 2019. “It was just me and the dogs,” Blaylock said. That changed in August 2022, when his 23-year-old granddaughter moved in. “I have to admit, it’s certainly different from...
