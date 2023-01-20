Cavaliers vs. Warriors: Live updates as Warriors come to town with depleted starting lineup

Read full article on original website
Cleveland Cavaliers get what they deserve for disrespecting game, undermanned Golden State Warriors
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- It took just one minute for an incensed J.B. Bickerstaff to make his feelings abundantly clear following the Cleveland Cavaliers’ incomprehensible loss to the undermanned Golden State Warriors Friday night. It was short. To the point. Anything but sweet. “We didn’t respect the game. It’s that...
It’s less than a month until the trade deadline, which is generally when Cavaliers president of basketball operations Koby Altman is at his best. If there’s anyone who is fearless when it comes to making trades, it’s Altman. We saw that over the summer when Altman sneaked in and landed Donovan Mitchell from the Jazz for the likes of Lauri Markkanen, Collin Sexton, Ochai Agbaji and multiple picks.
Looking back at the Caris LeVert trade, and what could be ahead – Terry Pluto’s Cavs Scribbles
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Scribbles in my Cavs notebook about Caris LeVert and the team so far:. 1. On Feb. 7, 2022, the Cavs traded a 2022 protected first-round pick and Ricky Rubio (out with knee surgery) to Indiana for Caris LeVert. The idea was to add another scorer in the backcourt to help Darius Garland. Remember, the Cavs had no clue they would acquire Donovan Mitchell in September of 2022. There were zero rumors of Utah trading Mitchell anywhere as the 2022 trading deadline approached.
