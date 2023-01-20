Read full article on original website
East TN teen spreads Parkinson's disease awareness through storytelling
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — After 17-year-old Faith McGhee graduated early from Oak Ridge High School, she sought out a new assignment—researching Parkinson's disease. McGhee interviewed doctors, caregivers and patients, chronicling their stories of the neurological disorder that steals a person's ability to move, eat and speak. McGhee has her...
Stevie Nicks to perform in Knoxville in May
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Stevie Nicks is coming to Knoxville!. The legendary Rock and Roll Hall of Famer has extended her North American tour and is adding the Scruffy City to her list of stops. Tickets go on sale starting Jan. 27 at 10 a.m. at this link. Below is...
Downtown Knoxville welcomed 18 new businesses in 2022
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — In 2022, the Downtown Knoxville Alliance said the area welcomed 18 new businesses. "It's a fun area to come to," said Michele Hummel, the group's executive director. "It's very vibrant with a lot of activities to do for families, for young professionals, girls night out." The...
Just one resource center is available outside Knoxville, as 3,500 people experience homelessness in Knox Co.
KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — According to the 2022 Knox County Homelessness Report, about 3,500 people are experiencing homelessness on any given night in the county. About 1,200 of those people are in the city of Knoxville and the rest are spread throughout the county. It's been a growing problem...
Repticon invades Jacob's Building
All critters scaly and cold-blooded took over the Jacob Building Sunday. Repticon brought a slew of vendors to the Chilhowee Park and Expo Center.
Wishing Dolly Parton a happy 77th birthday
TENNESSEE, USA — Happy birthday, Dolly!. The Smoky Mountain Songbird turned 77 and people (and animals) from all over celebrated. Zoo Knoxville and Dolly the rhino wished her a happy birthday. Her Imagination Library sent some birthday love to the "book lady." UT Knoxville celebrated with a throwback to...
Appalachian Bear Rescue releases 'Taco' back into the wild, their longest-standing resident in 2022
TOWNSEND, Tenn. — Appalachian Bear Rescue said on Jan. 14 that they released "Taco Bear," a cub who arrived at their facility on May 5, 2022, back into the wild. They said Taco Bear spent around eight months at their facility and arrived weighing only around 3.6 lbs. On Monday, they said he was released back into the wild weighing a healthy 113 lbs.
'A Hike to Remember 22' kicks off for veterans who died by suicide
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A hike to support all veterans suffering in silence kicked off in West Knoxville on Saturday. Mary Foster, a retired United States Air Force Tech Sergeant, knows what it means to struggle. After retiring, her darkness struck again with unwanted thoughts crossing her mind. "I went...
Choice Health Network warns funding cuts for HIV programs could be 'devastating' in rural TN
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Choice Health Network has its headquarters in Knoxville, where they work to provide a variety of health services across Tennessee. One of those services includes HIV prevention, and they warned that the program would soon lose funding. In a release, they said the state announced funding...
A hike for suicide prevention for veterans
A hike in West Knoxville supported veterans suffering in silence. America's Warrior Partnership reports about 22 veterans die by suicide every day.
Middle school students contend for national spot at Future City STEM competition
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The University of Tennessee College of Engineering, along with company LDA Engineering, hosted its 6th "Future City" competition on Saturday. Since August, STEM students crafted physical models of their vision of a "future city." The issue they had to focus on was climate change. All of...
KPD: Pilot safe after emergency landing on I-40
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — UPDATE: The plane has been loaded and removed from the interstate. All lanes of I-40 are reopened, according to the Knoxville Police. A small plane was forced to make an emergency landing on I-40 Eastbound Saturday afternoon. According to Knoxville Police, the plane stalled during the...
'Melody in mental health' | How music can boost your brain function
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — In a time when mental health is top of mind, experts say certain beats can boost your brain function. Studies show music reduces anxiety, blood pressure and pain. At Knoxville Music Therapy, owner Alana Seaton is a firm believer in using music to promote positive mental health.
The Vanished | Daniel Dewey and the unsolved Silver Alert
KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — The subject of a statewide Silver Alert continues to stump investigators. Ten months ago, 72-year-old Daniel Dewey disappeared. In the time since his disappearance, authorities have increased the reward leading to his location to $50,000. Daniel Dewey lived alone with his dog, Snoopy. He managed...
Local church struggles to recover post-pandemic, and from Methodist split
GATLINBURG, Tenn. — Church Drive in Gatlinburg is the home of a century-old church. Webb's Creek United Methodist was founded in 1917. A little over five years ago, they celebrated 100 years of success, faith and community. A lot can change in five years. "This church used to have...
TN Right to Life holds annual March for Life
Hundreds marched in Knoxville to commemorate the reversal of Roe v. Wade. The annual event used to be a protest against abortion, but this year attendees celebrated.
Children's Choir hosts orientation day
The Knoxville Opera hosted its Children's Choir orientation. It's a free chorus for any Knoxville 3rd to 5th grader to join.
LCSO: Knoxville man arrested in Knox Co. after trying to drive away from deputies in Loudon Co.
LOUDON COUNTY, Tenn. — The Loudon County Sheriff's Office said Monday a 25-year-old man was taken into custody after a chase that went into Knox County. They said deputies saw Jamal Allen Huley, from Knoxville, driving around 100 mph on I-75 in Loudon County and tried to pull him over. However, they said he continued trying to drive away from deputies and they started chasing him.
College GameDay coming to Knoxville for Tennessee's game against Texas
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — ESPN's College GameDay will be in Knoxville at Thompson-Boling Arena on Jan. 28 prior to Tennessee's showdown with Texas in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge. Both teams are in the Associated Press Top 25. The Longhorns are No. 7 and the Vols are No. 9. The game is a sellout.
Greenworks expands manufacturing facility in Morristown
MORRISTOWN, Tenn. — A company that builds battery-operated, zero-emission outdoor power equipment is expanding its Commercial Center of Excellence for Manufacturing and Engineering in Morristown on Friday. Greenworks said the facility's expansion cost around $25 million. In a release, the company said it will focus on manufacturing commercial and...
