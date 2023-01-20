ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

WBIR

East TN teen spreads Parkinson's disease awareness through storytelling

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — After 17-year-old Faith McGhee graduated early from Oak Ridge High School, she sought out a new assignment—researching Parkinson's disease. McGhee interviewed doctors, caregivers and patients, chronicling their stories of the neurological disorder that steals a person's ability to move, eat and speak. McGhee has her...
OAK RIDGE, TN
WBIR

Stevie Nicks to perform in Knoxville in May

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Stevie Nicks is coming to Knoxville!. The legendary Rock and Roll Hall of Famer has extended her North American tour and is adding the Scruffy City to her list of stops. Tickets go on sale starting Jan. 27 at 10 a.m. at this link. Below is...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

Downtown Knoxville welcomed 18 new businesses in 2022

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — In 2022, the Downtown Knoxville Alliance said the area welcomed 18 new businesses. "It's a fun area to come to," said Michele Hummel, the group's executive director. "It's very vibrant with a lot of activities to do for families, for young professionals, girls night out." The...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

Wishing Dolly Parton a happy 77th birthday

TENNESSEE, USA — Happy birthday, Dolly!. The Smoky Mountain Songbird turned 77 and people (and animals) from all over celebrated. Zoo Knoxville and Dolly the rhino wished her a happy birthday. Her Imagination Library sent some birthday love to the "book lady." UT Knoxville celebrated with a throwback to...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

KPD: Pilot safe after emergency landing on I-40

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — UPDATE: The plane has been loaded and removed from the interstate. All lanes of I-40 are reopened, according to the Knoxville Police. A small plane was forced to make an emergency landing on I-40 Eastbound Saturday afternoon. According to Knoxville Police, the plane stalled during the...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

The Vanished | Daniel Dewey and the unsolved Silver Alert

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — The subject of a statewide Silver Alert continues to stump investigators. Ten months ago, 72-year-old Daniel Dewey disappeared. In the time since his disappearance, authorities have increased the reward leading to his location to $50,000. Daniel Dewey lived alone with his dog, Snoopy. He managed...
KNOX COUNTY, TN
WBIR

LCSO: Knoxville man arrested in Knox Co. after trying to drive away from deputies in Loudon Co.

LOUDON COUNTY, Tenn. — The Loudon County Sheriff's Office said Monday a 25-year-old man was taken into custody after a chase that went into Knox County. They said deputies saw Jamal Allen Huley, from Knoxville, driving around 100 mph on I-75 in Loudon County and tried to pull him over. However, they said he continued trying to drive away from deputies and they started chasing him.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

Greenworks expands manufacturing facility in Morristown

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. — A company that builds battery-operated, zero-emission outdoor power equipment is expanding its Commercial Center of Excellence for Manufacturing and Engineering in Morristown on Friday. Greenworks said the facility's expansion cost around $25 million. In a release, the company said it will focus on manufacturing commercial and...
MORRISTOWN, TN
