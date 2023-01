Donald Charles "Jake" Mauer, the man responsible for gifting the baseball world with Joe, Jake III. and Billy Mauer, died Jan. 17 at the age of 66. Mauer passed away peacefully at his home in Braham, Minnesota, according to his obituary. He had been battling lung cancer and Lambert-Eaton myasthenic syndrome, a rare autoimmune disorder.

