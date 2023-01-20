Read full article on original website
mediafeed.org
University of Virginia will cost you this much
The University of Virginia is a public research university in Charlottesville, Virginia, known for its academic programs. U.S. News and World Report named UVA as the fourth best public university in the country in 2022. It’s also fairly affordable: Money Magazine ranked it the third best value in public universities in 2022. Read on to learn about the school’s admissions requirements, the University of Virginia acceptance rate, tuition, financial aid, popular majors, and more.
WHSV
Prayer vigil celebrates hope in Waynesboro YMCA’s restored mural
WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - The once defaced mural at the Waynesboro Family YMCA has been restored to its original beauty. Many gathered Saturday afternoon for a prayer vigil to show what the community is all about. “It’s indicative of what we are here in Waynesboro. We are a close community,...
Three Virginia theaters among 39 Regal Cinemas that will shut down beginning in February
Regal theaters will begin to be closed in February. WDBJ 7 is reporting that a trickle-down effect on the economy that began with Covid-19 has led to Regal Cinema deciding to close at least 39 movie theaters and two are in Virginia. Over 500 theaters will remain open and the closings will begin in February. This move is expected to save 22 million annually and comes 4 months after Cineworld LLC filed bankruptcy.
pagevalleynews.com
MG III becomes funeral director at family business
January 21, 1993 — Dow N. McGrady III is now serving as a funeral director at the Bradley Funeral Home. McGrady, 24, is the son of Dow N. McGrady Jr., an owner of the funeral home, and Mary McGrady of Luray. The senior McGrady has been with the Bradley firm since 1965.
Augusta Free Press
Wednesday forecast in Virginia: A four-letter word? Rain or snow?
A four-letter word is rumored to be in the forecast this week: snow. But how likely is it that we’ll see the 1-3” most outlets are calling for on Wednesday?. Don’t break out the sled and snow gear just yet. While the Shenandoah Valley has yet to...
Inside Nova
For sale: Artist's residence, gallery, church and sculpture garden
Surrounded by Shenandoah National Park, the estate of painter and sculptor Robert E. Kuhn is on the market for $680,000. The one-acre lot in Stanley – about 45 miles west of Culpeper – includes a cabin, a two-story former church, a gallery and a sculpture garden overlooking the mountains. The converted church currently operates as a popular Airbnb. The property is presented by Albert Simons with Fairfax Realty Of Tysons. Take a look.
UV Cavalier Daily
Attempted robbery reported on Jefferson Park Avenue
The Charlottesville Police Department responded to an attempted robbery Sunday at 6:45 p.m. at 2115 Jefferson Park Avenue, per a community alert sent Sunday evening by Timothy Longo, chief of the University Police Department and vice president for security and safety. Per the alert, a 20 year-old male suspect brought...
Rare Subarctic Seabird Admitted to The Wildlife Center of Virginia
Staff at the Wildlife Center of Virginia – a teaching and research hospital for native wildlife located in Waynesboro – are well-experienced when it comes to providing medical care for wild birds. During 2022 alone, wildlife veterinarians and rehabilitators at the Center cared for nearly 1,500 avian patients including eagles, hawks, owls, falcons, and a […]
WHSV
COVID-19 still lingering since first U.S. case three years ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) -Three years have past since the first COVID-19 case was confirmed in the United States. Virginia has come a long way, but Central Shenandoah Health District says there has still never been a time that the curve was completely flattened. Coronavirus is nowhere near gone with most...
streakingthelawn.com
BREAKING: UVA Football Associate Head Coach and Wide Receivers Coach Marcus Hagans leaving for Penn State
In another departure from Tony Elliott’s coaching staff, the Virginia Cavaliers’ Associate Head Coach and Wide Receivers Coach Marques Hagans is reportedly leaving the program for the WR position with the Penn State Nittany Lions. A former quarterback for the Wahoos, Hagans spent 11 years on staff for UVA and was made Associate Head Coach in addition to his positional duties when Elliott took over last year.
Augusta Free Press
Augusta County treasurer to retire in March, citing advice from doctors after 2022 crash
Richard Homes has informed Augusta County officials that he intends to retire from his post as Augusta County treasurer effective March 31. Homes submitted a letter of intention to retire to County Administrator Timothy Fitzgerald and Michael Shull, the chair of the Augusta County Board of Supervisors, dated Friday, Jan. 20.
NBC 29 News
Blustery Breeze, Tracking Next Wintry Mix and Rainfall
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Brisk northwest winds on this Monday into Monday night. Ushering in cooler and drier conditions for the overnight. Dry and pleasant Tuesday. Along with less wind. Tracking the progress of the next southern storm system due in on Wednesday. The center of the Low-Pressure area will...
Virginia's 1st case of bird flu confirmed: what you need to know
Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (VDACS) confirmed the Commonwealth’s first case of bird flu, a serious threat to poultry owners and farming operations.
breezejmu.org
Pinckney powers Southern Miss to 83-70 victory over Dukes
JMU men’s basketball lost its Saturday matchup against Southern Mississippi, 83-70. Southern Miss senior forward DeAndre Pinckney dropped a season-high 28 points. On the other side, JMU redshirt senior guard Vado Morse struggled to find the mark. After back-to-back 25-point games, Morse finished with two points, shooting 0-for-6 from the field and 0-for-4 from 3-point range.
wsvaonline.com
State Police Release Identify of Crash Victim
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va – Virginia State Police have released the name of the teenager who died over the weekend in a single-vehicle crash in Augusta County. Spokesperson Shelby Crouch reported that the accident happened shortly after 2 am Saturday when a 2001 Ford Explorer was traveling south on Hildebrand Circle when it ran off the road, struck a tree and overturned.
Augusta Free Press
Update: Charlottesville man charged in death of pedestrian in Ivy Road accident
A Charlottesville man has been charged with reckless driving in the death of a pedestrian walking a bicycle across Ivy Road on Jan. 13. Corey Abdella, 54, remained on scene after striking Isidro Casandro Martinez, 52, of Albemarle County, who was walking their bicycle across Ivy Road when they were struck, not riding it, as was initially reported at the scene.
Augusta Free Press
Update: Staunton teen dead in early-morning crash in Augusta County
A Staunton teen is dead, and another was seriously injured, in a single-vehicle accident in Augusta County in which alcohol may have been a contributing factor. A 2001 Ford Explorer driven by Walker W. Rexrode, 18, of Staunton, was traveling south on Route 923 a quarter-mile south of Route 792 when the vehicle ran off the right side of the road, overcorrected, ran off the left side of the road, struck a tree and overturned, according to Virginia State Police.
WHSV
Crowds harvest Staunton winter farmers market as needed outlet
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) -The Staunton Winter Market is ripe in produce for the public. Farmers had a cornucopia of items from whole foods to jams, syrups, and wildflowers. With inflation still high at grocery stores, farmers like Brian Jones had a brilliant takeaway for them and the consumers. “There’s no...
fredericksburg.today
Home of the Week: Spacious Lake of the Woods rambler.
Home of the Week: Spacious Lake of the Woods rambler. With private green spaces outside and adaptable spaces inside, prepare to fall in love with this Lake of the Woods rambler!. Under its current owners’ care since 2010, this customized home spans five bedrooms, three baths and more than 3,900...
cbs19news
Fatal car crash in Scottsville kills driver
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Albemarle County Police Department and Albemarle County Fire Rescue responded to a fatal car crash early Saturday morning in Scottsville. According to a statement from the ACPD, police responded to a report of a single-vehicle crash at 2:50 a.m. on the 5500 block of Rolling Road in Scottsville.
