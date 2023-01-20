Read full article on original website
Related
Lo and Behold, Blue Bloods' Danny Is Dating Again — Do You Approve?
The following contains a romantical spoiler from the Jan. 20 episode of CBS’ Blue Bloods. Well, I was all set to power down the Sony Bravia and hit the hay, when Blue Bloods widower Danny Reagan decided it was time to get himself back out there on the dating circuit — and with a very particular someone. Danny’s return to dating, five-and-a-half years following wife Linda’s tragic death in a medevac helicopter crash, came about in a circuitous manner. The episode opened with Sid clumsily meeting with Frank, to make an appeal on behalf of a detective who years ago had been injured...
ComicBook
Peacock Cancels Two Fan-Favorite Series
Peacock has officially cancelled two of its biggest YA series. On Friday, it was confirmed that the network has cancelled both Vampire Academy and One Of Us Is Lying. According to reports surrounding the cancellation, Peacock execs were happy with the creative directions of both shows, but did not think they had enough of an audience to continue. One Of Us Is Lying will now end after two seasons, while Vampire Academy only aired one season.
bleedingcool.com
Wolf Pack: Sarah Michelle Gellar-Starrer Drops Official Series Trailer
Set to premiere on January 26th, here's a look at the official trailer for Paramount+'s Sarah Michelle Gellar-starring series Wolf Pack. After a number of teasers, preview images, San Diego Comic-Con appearances, and interviews helped get viewers excited for what writer & executive producer Jeff Davis (Teen Wolf) and series star & executive producer Sarah Michelle Gellar have to offer, we've reached that moment. That's right, with S01E01 "From a Spark to a Flame" set to hit screens on January 26th, we have the official trailer for Wolf Pack to pass along, one that does an impressive job answering some of the questions we had while leaving just enough for the premiere.
Tess's Death Comes at a Pivotal Moment for 'The Last of Us' — How Does It Happen?
Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for The Last of Us on HBO. Death is going to be a pretty common phenomenon in the world of The Last of Us. In the show's latest episode, Joel and Ellie lose Tess, Joel's long-time smuggling and vaguely romantic partner. Following her death,...
‘Yellowstone’ season 5 return date revealed
Paramount Network revealed that season 5 of "Yellowstone," starring Kevin Costner as John Dutton, will be back with new episodes in summer 2023.
TODAY.com
Get a first look at 'Industry' actor Marisa Abela as Amy Winehouse in upcoming biopic
Marisa Abela is taking on the industry in a new way. The "Industry" star, who's character tries to break into the investment banking field, is now taking on the role of singer-songwriter Amy Winehouse in the biopic "Back to Black," Focus Features, StudioCanal and Monumental Pictures announced on Jan. 13.
Golden Globes COVID Spread Continues With Jamie Lee Curtis, Colin Farrell, And Brendan Gleeson
It seems that this year's award season is not going quite as planned. On January 10, 2023, the 80th Golden Globe Awards took place to celebrate the best of film and television from the previous year. After last year's less-than-stellar show that saw the Golden Globes go for a hybrid style of part Zoom and part in-person presentation, this year's event brought things back to a more traditional and welcome manner. The prestigious ceremony saw some pretty major events take place, from Ke Huy Quan's wholesome best supporting actor win for "Everything Everywhere All At Once" to Eddie Murphy's Cecil B. DeMille Award win and subsequent speech that referenced another notable award ceremony moment.
Popculture
Johnny Depp Movies Being Pulled From Netflix This Weekend
Johnny Depp has two movies that are being pulled from Netflix this weekend, giving fans just days to stream them once more before they disappear from the streamer. Come the new year, Chocolat (2000) and Blow (2001) will not be available to watch on Netflix. However, fans will still be able to watch Depp's Oscar-nominated crime drama, Donnie Brasco, which co-stars Al Pacino and the late Anne Heche.
7 best new movies to watch this week on Netflix, Hulu and more (Jan. 9-15)
The biggest movies of the week include Rob Lowe, truly topical horror, arguments between parents and fighter pilots.
ETOnline.com
Michelle Williams and Husband Thomas Kail Stun at 2023 Golden Globes
Michelle Williams has made her return to the Golden Globes. On Sunday, the 42-year-old actress was a vision in a unique, ruffled, off-white colored gown as she arrived at the Beverly Hilton Hotel. Williams was accompanied down the carpet by her husband, Thomas Kail, who wore a sleek black tux with a long tie.
James Bond fans are seriously torn over new 007 frontrunner
Earlier this week, another big actor emerged as a potential James Bond frontrunner, and fans are incredibly divided. It’s rumoured that Aaron Taylor-Johnson, the English actor perhaps best known for his roles in Kick-Ass (as the titular character) and as Wanda’s brother, Pietro Maximoff, in Avengers: Age of Ultron had a meeting with James Bond producer Barbara Broccoli, and it apparently went well. It hasn’t been confirmed if this is true, but it’s got everyone thinking about the possibility, and as Digital Spy reports, some definitely like it more than others.
msn.com
Dakota Johnson Makes Racy Armie Hammer Joke on Sundance Opening Night: ‘Who Knew Cannibalism Was So Popular?’
Dakota Johnson kicked off the 2023 Sundance Film Festival with gasps and giggles. Johnson appeared at the inaugural “A Taste of Sundance” dinner on Thursday night to present her friend and collaborator Luca Guadagnino with the international icon award. While onstage, she applauded the director’s 2017 Oscar-winning indie “Call Me By Your Name,” which premiered at Sundance, and joked that she was offered the part of the peach in the coming-of-age story. (In one of the film’s buzziest scenes, Timothée Chalamet’s character Elio performs a sexual act on a piece of fruit, which Hammer’s character eventually discovers.) But she had to turn down the pivotal role, she says, due to scheduling conflicts.
Kelly Clarkson Debuted an Edgy New Look and Fans are Going Wild
Kelly Clarkson gave herself a makeover for a recent episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show, and fans can't stop talking about it. The Voice coach, inspired by rock's grunge era of the '90s, rocked an ensemble that looked like it might have walked right out of a Nirvana video. During...
Is ‘Yellowstone’ Airing A New Episode Tonight? ‘Yellowstone’ Season 5, Episode 9 Streaming Info
What should you stream while you wait for Yellowstone to return? Great question. If you have yet to watch Graham Yost’s sensational neo-Western Justified, well partner, you’re in for a treat. Available on Hulu, this critically acclaimed crime drama about a charismatic U.S. Marshal (the great Timothy Olyphant) who’s reassigned to his childhood home in rural Kentucky is as refreshing as a glass of top-shelf bourbon.
There Will Be a Lot Less Severide on 'Chicago Fire' for a While — What Happened?
They say nothing lasts forever but, so far, we've only gotten a little over 11 seasons with Taylor Kinney playing the very crushable Kelly Severide on NBC's Chicago Fire. When we first met Severide, was the youngest firefighter to make the squad but his dream was nearly destroyed by a back injury which led to an addiction to painkillers.
tvinsider.com
‘Days of Our Lives’: Deidre Hall Advises ‘Stay Calm and Carry On’ After Marlena’s Death (VIDEO)
“How long have you been watching Days of Our Lives?” asks Deidre Hall, who’s portrayed heroine Dr. Marlena Evans on the daytime drama since 1976. She asks because she knows how diehard fans of the long-running series react when something tragic happens to her beloved character. And given recent developments, it was a good time for TV Insider to sit down with the actress, who was in attendance at the Television Critics Association winter press tour alongside co-star Robert Scott Wilson.
Helena Bonham Carter Drama Series ‘Nolly’ Lands At PBS Masterpiece
PBS Masterpiece has boarded Nolly, a British period drama series starring Helena Bonham Carter. The public broadcaster will air the series, which will debut on UK streaming platform ITVX, in the U.S. although no premiere date has been announced. Nolly will tell the story of Noele Gordon (Bonham Carter), who played Meg Richardson in hit ITV soap Crossroads before being abruptly axed at the height of the show’s success. With the boss’s words “all good things must come to an end” ringing in her ears, Gordon found herself thrown out of the show that was her life for almost 20 years. The biopic comes from It’s A Sin creator Russell T Davies and is produced by ITV Studios-backed Quay Street Productions. It also stars Augustus Prew and Mark Gatiss. More from Deadline'Tom Jones': Masterpiece On PBS Unveils Trailer & Premiere Date'Moonflower Murders' Drama Series Adaptation Set At PBS Masterpiece & BBCKen Burns To Spotlight The American Buffalo In New FilmBest of DeadlineWe'll Be Back: Photo Gallery Of TV Series Renewed In 2023Renewed TV Series 2023: A Photo Gallery2022-23 Awards Season Calendar - Dates For The Oscars, Grammys, Guilds & More
Netflix’s New Releases Coming in January 2023
That ’70s Show sequel That ’90s Show, Kenya Barris’ feature directorial debut You People and Pamela Anderson documentary Pamela, a Love Story are some of the much-anticipated projects coming to Netflix this month. Hitting Netflix on Jan. 19, That ’90s Show focuses on the teenage daughter of Eric (Topher Grace) and Donna (Laura Prepon), who is spending the summer of 1995 with her grandparents, Red and Kitty (Kurtwood Smith and Debra Jo Rupp). Soon the Forman home fills up with a group of new friends. Grace, Prepon and fellow That ’70s Show stars Mila Kunis, Ashton Kutcher and Wilmer Valderrama are...
Inside 'Love After Lockup' Star Gabby's Criminal Charges and What They Mean for Her Future
Although Gabby Nieves and Chris Walker have been part of Love After Lockup for some time now, it was always Chris whose criminal record stood in the way of the pair truly having a happily ever after. Now, though, Gabby's charges on Love After Lockup threaten their future since she may face jail time herself.
Polygon
The 5 best thrillers to watch on Netflix this January
Greetings Polygonauts! Welcome to our regular roundup of the best thrillers to watch on Netflix, wherein the Polygon curation team dutifully combs through the library of the streaming service to bring you the good stuff. What makes for a great January thriller? We’re smack-dab in the middle of winter, which...
Distractify
Los Angeles, CA
187K+
Followers
31K+
Post
83M+
Views
ABOUT
Distractify covers what people are talking or searching about on the internet. Whether it be Entertainment or Trending News.https://www.distractify.com/
Comments / 0