This week marks the 100th anniversary of Professor George Washington Carver's visit to Tyler, TexasTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Get free chicken salad in three Jacksonville restaurants this todayAsh JurbergJacksonville, FL
Tour Tyler Texas asked the question, can you have live chickens in city limits of Tyler Texas?Tour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Tour Tyler Texas congratulates Nansi Medina Jaimes for 10th year as tax a preparer in TylerTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Congratulations Max Duggan an Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award finalist and welcome to Tyler TexasTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
blackchronicle.com
Meet the latest wingnuts to join Texas’ State Board of Education | Texas News | San Antonio
Redistricting has pushed the state board of education even deeper into conservative hands. UnSplash / Feliphe Schiarolli” class=”uk-display-block uk-position-relative uk-visible-toggle”> click to enlarge. This article was originally published by the Texas Observer, a nonprofit investigative news outlet. Sign up for his or her weekly newsletter, or comply...
igbnorthamerica.com
Texas bill seeks to guarantee Kickapoo Tribe’s position in gambling
A Texas senator has introduced a bill that seeks to guarantee the Kickapoo Tribe’s position should the state pass legislation expanding its gambling market. Senate Joint Resolution 30, sponsored by Sen. Roland Gutierrez, proposes a constitutional amendment authorizing the Kickapoo Traditional Tribe of Texas to conduct gaming by executing a gaming compact with the state.
workingtheflame.com
Welding Schools & Classes in Texas 2023 [Updated]
Working the Flame is supported by its readers. We may earn commission at no extra cost to you if you buy through a link on this page. As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases. List of Welding Schools & Classes in Texas 2023 [Updated]. Table of Contents show.
KTBS
NAACP of Greater Texarkana gather to discuss education in Texas
TEXARKANA, Texas - Racial legislative issues impacting education was the focus of an NAACP meeting Saturday in Texarkana, Texas. The organization's state chair addressed how a new state law is changing the ways in which history and race are being taught in the classroom. The NAACP of Greater Texarkana gathered...
This is the hardest Texas college to get into, ranking shows
Can you guess which Texas college is the hardest to get into?
Texas readies emergency resources ahead of winter storm
Gov. Greg Abbott issued a notice Monday prepping the state for severe weather.
Analysis: Sam Houston set precedent for Texas border security
(The Center Square) – In his third inaugural address this week, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott didn’t refer to an “invasion” at the southern border even after judges and commissioners of at least 42 counties have called on him to formally declare an invasion and repel it.
KLTV
Rose Heights Church in Tyler celebrates lead pastor’s 40 years of ministry
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - After 40 years in ministry, an East Texas pastor and his wife were celebrated at Rose Heights church this morning. Community leaders, church members and pastors shared the impact that Lead Pastor Doug Anderson has left on the church as he transitions to Pastor Emeritus. This...
Where is the coldest city in Texas?
It's a title that nobody is going to brag about, but residents of Amarillo can claim they live in the coldest big city in Texas, according to data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
From the outside looking in: Strange things about Texas that non-Texans have noticed
If you’re not from the Lone Star State, there may be a few things you’ve noticed that seem strange, and you’re not alone.
everythinglubbock.com
The defunct Texas theme parks that everyone remembers
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT/NEXSTAR) — After news broke earlier in January that Universal Parks & Resorts plans to build a new theme park in Frisco, many people around Texas expressed their excitement about the upcoming attractions and, further, reminisced on amusements come and gone. MyHighPlains.com has compiled a guide to...
AMBER Alert canceled for abducted Texas children
MCKINNEY, Texas - An AMBER Alert for two little girls missing in north Texas has been canceled. The McKinney Police Department says Jessica Burns, 9, and Jennifer Burns, 6, were both found safe Sunday night. They were located with their 60 year old grandmother who was taken into custody. She...
Should Texas get rid of Confederate Heroes Day state holiday?
Yes, "Confederate Heroes Day" is actually a state holiday in Texas - and has been for fifty years. Is it time to get rid of it?. At least one Texas state representative thinks so. For the third legislative session in a row Jarvis Johnson has filed a bill to do away with the holiday.
Adderall shortage is starting to impact East Texans
TYLER, Texas — Many people are running into a problem not just their local pharmacy, but at multiple pharmacies trying to pick up their prescription drug Adderall. Last October the FDA announced there would be a shortage of the drug and it's trickled down into East Texas. Tyler EMT...
Texas border shariff sends SOS: 'Illegal aliens wreaking havoc in our communities'
(The Center Square) – Kinney County, Texas, Sheriff Brad Coe is pleading for help from his colleagues in three states as his department is overwhelmed by the surge in illegal foreign nationals who are "wreaking havoc in our communities.” Coe sent letters to sheriffs in all 254 counties of Texas, all 75 counties in Arkansas and all 77 counties in Oklahoma asking for help to defend his residents from the surge in illegal immigration. ...
Texas, Here Is Your Blue Bell Favorite, According to Your Star Sign
Here in Texas, we sure love our Blue Bell Ice Cream. Like Whataburger, barbeque, and Frito Pie, it's a state-wide obsession. Blue Bell began over 100 years ago in Brenham, Texas, and is still headquartered there today. The company began with butter but discovered that its true talent was ice cream- and has been making the best ever since. Blue Bell is SO Texas, that it wasn't even available outside of our state until the 1980s. Luckily for other folks, it's now available in 23 states.
thegamenashville.com
Lone Star letdown: In 1st, no Texas teams in poll
For the first time in the 47-year history of the Associated Press women’s basketball poll, no team from Texas is in the Top 25. South Carolina, Ohio State and Stanford are atop the poll.
texasstandard.org
East Texans file new lawsuits to access beloved body of water
It’s been almost a year since a maroon and silver fence with ‘No Trespassing’ signs appeared around the access to the Cutoff. And it’s still there. The Cutoff is a body of water in East Texas along the border of Henderson and Navarro Counties. Generations of people have gone there to fish, boat, and camp. But a new landowner bought property bordering the Cutoff toward the end of 2020, and put up the fence shortly thereafter.
KGBT-TV Presents VALLEYCENTRAL.COM
Local lawmaker calling on the State to adjust the cost of living for retired teachers
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — State Representative Terry Canales (D-40) is calling on the state to adjust the cost of living for retired teacher and to contribute more money to teacher’s retirement. “It shouldn’t be a vow poverty to become a teacher,” said Canales. Canales drafted House...
Major crash blocking intersection of Old Jacksonville Hwy., Grande Blvd. in Tyler
TYLER, Texas — A major crash is blocking a busy Tyler intersection. According to the Tyler Police Department, the crash occurred around 10:30 a.m. at the intersection of Old Jacksonville Highway and Grande Blvd. Injuries have been reported, but thee extent of those injuries is unknown at this time....
