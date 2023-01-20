ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tyler, TX

blackchronicle.com

Meet the latest wingnuts to join Texas’ State Board of Education | Texas News | San Antonio

Redistricting has pushed the state board of education even deeper into conservative hands. UnSplash / Feliphe Schiarolli” class=”uk-display-block uk-position-relative uk-visible-toggle”> click to enlarge. This article was originally published by the Texas Observer, a nonprofit investigative news outlet. Sign up for his or her weekly newsletter, or comply...
TEXAS STATE
igbnorthamerica.com

Texas bill seeks to guarantee Kickapoo Tribe’s position in gambling

A Texas senator has introduced a bill that seeks to guarantee the Kickapoo Tribe’s position should the state pass legislation expanding its gambling market. Senate Joint Resolution 30, sponsored by Sen. Roland Gutierrez, proposes a constitutional amendment authorizing the Kickapoo Traditional Tribe of Texas to conduct gaming by executing a gaming compact with the state.
TEXAS STATE
workingtheflame.com

Welding Schools & Classes in Texas 2023 [Updated]

Working the Flame is supported by its readers. We may earn commission at no extra cost to you if you buy through a link on this page. As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases. List of Welding Schools & Classes in Texas 2023 [Updated]. Table of Contents show.
TEXAS STATE
KTBS

NAACP of Greater Texarkana gather to discuss education in Texas

TEXARKANA, Texas - Racial legislative issues impacting education was the focus of an NAACP meeting Saturday in Texarkana, Texas. The organization's state chair addressed how a new state law is changing the ways in which history and race are being taught in the classroom. The NAACP of Greater Texarkana gathered...
TEXARKANA, TX
KLST/KSAN

Where is the coldest city in Texas?

It's a title that nobody is going to brag about, but residents of Amarillo can claim they live in the coldest big city in Texas, according to data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
AMARILLO, TX
everythinglubbock.com

The defunct Texas theme parks that everyone remembers

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT/NEXSTAR) — After news broke earlier in January that Universal Parks & Resorts plans to build a new theme park in Frisco, many people around Texas expressed their excitement about the upcoming attractions and, further, reminisced on amusements come and gone. MyHighPlains.com has compiled a guide to...
TEXAS STATE
inForney.com

AMBER Alert canceled for abducted Texas children

MCKINNEY, Texas - An AMBER Alert for two little girls missing in north Texas has been canceled. The McKinney Police Department says Jessica Burns, 9, and Jennifer Burns, 6, were both found safe Sunday night. They were located with their 60 year old grandmother who was taken into custody. She...
MCKINNEY, TX
CBS19

Adderall shortage is starting to impact East Texans

TYLER, Texas — Many people are running into a problem not just their local pharmacy, but at multiple pharmacies trying to pick up their prescription drug Adderall. Last October the FDA announced there would be a shortage of the drug and it's trickled down into East Texas. Tyler EMT...
TYLER, TX
The Center Square

Texas border shariff sends SOS: 'Illegal aliens wreaking havoc in our communities'

(The Center Square) – Kinney County, Texas, Sheriff Brad Coe is pleading for help from his colleagues in three states as his department is overwhelmed by the surge in illegal foreign nationals who are "wreaking havoc in our communities.” Coe sent letters to sheriffs in all 254 counties of Texas, all 75 counties in Arkansas and all 77 counties in Oklahoma asking for help to defend his residents from the surge in illegal immigration. ...
KINNEY COUNTY, TX
LoneStar 92

Texas, Here Is Your Blue Bell Favorite, According to Your Star Sign

Here in Texas, we sure love our Blue Bell Ice Cream. Like Whataburger, barbeque, and Frito Pie, it's a state-wide obsession. Blue Bell began over 100 years ago in Brenham, Texas, and is still headquartered there today. The company began with butter but discovered that its true talent was ice cream- and has been making the best ever since. Blue Bell is SO Texas, that it wasn't even available outside of our state until the 1980s. Luckily for other folks, it's now available in 23 states.
TEXAS STATE
texasstandard.org

East Texans file new lawsuits to access beloved body of water

It’s been almost a year since a maroon and silver fence with ‘No Trespassing’ signs appeared around the access to the Cutoff. And it’s still there. The Cutoff is a body of water in East Texas along the border of Henderson and Navarro Counties. Generations of people have gone there to fish, boat, and camp. But a new landowner bought property bordering the Cutoff toward the end of 2020, and put up the fence shortly thereafter.
HENDERSON COUNTY, TX

