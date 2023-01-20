Read full article on original website
Related
WATCH: Sam Kerr dink to score a third for Chelsea against Tottenham, 3-0!
Jessie Fleming takes a quick free-kick for Chelsea only a few metres away from the area and her quick thinking would not be wasted by Sam Kerr, whose lob over the keeper would be enough to triple the Blues’ lead over Tottenham at Brisbane Road today.
WATCH: Fran Kirby great finish doubles Chelsea’s lead over Tottenham, 2-0!
Kirby enters, Kirby scores! Fran comes from the bench to play in place of Jelena Cankovic and with help of a Lauren James cross from the right flank, she slots a nice finish into the back of Tottenham’s net.
Tottenham Hotspur FCW vs. Chelsea FCW, Women’s League Cup: Confirmed lineups, how to watch
Ever since we last met Tottenham Hotspur Women in a 3-0 Women’s Super League win in Kingsmeadow back in November, the Spurs have done some big moves in the transfer market in their attempt to solve dire attacking issues affecting them since the beginning of the season. One of which included acquiring striker Beth England from Chelsea, with the now former Blues centre-forward scoring in her debut — a 2-1 league loss to Aston Villa.
Fulham 0-1 Tottenham: player ratings sans theme
Happy Wednesday, Spurs fans. Tottenham Hotspur picked up a really important win at Fulham on Monday, a 1-0 victory at Craven Cottage that keeps them, perhaps improbably, in the hunt for top four and snaps a pretty yucky stretch of results. Harry Kane was the goal scorer, and that same winning strike brought him level with the late, great Jimmy Greaves at the top of Tottenham’s all-time goal list.
Rhys Williams Returns to Liverpool From Loan
Rhys Williams has returned from being on loan at Blackpool. The defender has played there for the first half of the season. While playing for the Championship side, Williams made 17 appearances at center-back. During the 2020-21 season when Liverpool’s defense was decimated by injuries, Williams made 19 appearances for...
Rumour Mongering: Liverpool to Recall Williams, Consider Phillips Sale
Nat Phillips’ role in Liverpool’s late push to achieve Champions League qualification in the 2020-21 season earned the now 25-year-old centre half the status of cult hero at Anfield and raised the player’s stock in the game considerably. However, that raised status has perhaps made things difficult...
Klopp Talk: “There Are Still A Lot of Games To Play”
With a 0-0 draw against a similarly floundering Chelsea side, Liverpool are now 9th in the Premier League. And while a single point is definitely better than things could have been given the season we’ve been having, it wasn’t exactly a thrilling performance to celebrate Jurgen Klopp’s 1000th game. The boss has had enough to say about our recent poor losses, so a poor draw is at least a bit of a change in the routine:
Matt Beard: Frustrated By Chelsea Debacle But Looking Forward to the Continental Cup
The FA’s handling of the postponement of Sunday’s match against Chelsea was a joke. It seemed that everyone wanted to pass the buck and the safety of the players wasn’t considered until they were sliding across the frozen pitch like it was a hockey game. They played six minutes of the match before giving it up, not before plenty of unnecessary bruises to the players and Reds’ fans making the long journey down to London.
Bristol City Women v Manchester City Women: League Cup Preview, News and Prediction
Holders Manchester City face Bristol City on Wednesday as they continue their quest for a second successive League Cup. The blues have won the competition four times to date and beat Chelsea 3-1 in the final last year to secure Gareth Taylor’s second major trophy as City boss. Both teams topped their individual groups, with the blues winning all four of their fixtures and Bristol City sneaking through after three teams all finished on the same number of points.
Official: Manchester City Sign Maximo Perrone
Manchester City have completed the signing of Maximo Perrone from Velez Sarsfield. The 20-year-old Argentinian midfielder moves to the Etihad Stadium on a five-and-half year deal. A really good deal and reportedly only £8M. A great signing for an ‘8’ who can shoot and defend as well as press really...
Welcome to Sunderland, Pierre Ekwah!
Another exciting young signing, another step on the journey that Sunderland AFC is currently embarking on, and a player who can hopefully add some real value as we aim for the playoffs during the second half of the 2022/2023 season. With one week left in the window, we’ve secured a...
On This Day (Jan 25th 1964): It’s FA Cup day at Roker Park as Sunderland face the Robins!
Season 1963/64 for many supporters of a generation was memorable for the promotion spearheaded by manager Alan Brown and his iconic captain Charlie Hurley. Our return to the top flight following the club’s first-ever relegation from Division One in 1958 was a season never to be forgotten for the Roker fans that filled the stadium every game. The team played scintillating football going forward scoring a total of 81 goals in the league and were parsimonious in defence, conceding only 37 goals all season.
Tuesday January 24th Open Thread
Welcome to the Open Thread, your daily dose of zany TLO randomness. Anything goes, within reason. Buying a house and want advice on the process? Post your questions here! Already bought a house and have a question on something happening in the house? Ask This Old TLO. Have a bizarre legal situation arise and need some non-binding legal advice from strangers who claim to be lawyers? We’ve got dozens of them apparently! Want to make others jealous of the amazing lunch you have waiting in your office fridge? Keep that to yourself we don’t need more reminders our cold cut sandwich is going to suck. Have big exciting news and want to get some positive affirmations? We’ve got plenty for you! On to the schedule:
DONE DEAL: Tottenham announce loan signing of Arnaut Danjuma from Villarreal
God, I love a good GAZUMPING. Villarreal forward Arnaut Danjuma looked all set to go head to Everton on loan to help keep them from relegation. He even had a medical completed and had everything done except the paperwork!. But then Frank Lampard got sacked, Danjuma’s agent got antsy, and...
Mowbray’s babes are shining bright at Sunderland
A forced rivalry or just another encounter between two sides who see their future at English football’s top table?. Whatever the answer, this was another important step forward for Sunderland and if history shows that Middlesbrough generally get themselves up for this fixture to a greater degree than ourselves, that pattern was finally broken on Sunday.
Blues Bonehead Billionaire Loss Should Be Reds Gain
Most Liverpool fans have, however unwillingly, begun to accept that with six days left in the mid-season transfer window, the Reds’ midfield woes will not be solved in January, and that the squad Jürgen Klopp began the year with, Cody Gakpo, oddly enough, notwithstanding, is the one they will end it with, as the plan appears to be betting it all on obvious long-term superstar Jude Bellingham when the summer rolls around.
Stoke City Fans Verdict: Royals Fume At Humbling Defeat
This season, Reading have been the epitome of that infamous Gennaro Gattuso quote that went something along the lines of “sometimes maybe good, sometimes maybe... not so good”. Saturday afternoon fell firmly in the latter camp. The players just didn’t turn up. Every one of them was well,...
Ryan Gravenberch’s Agent Sparks Liverpool Transfer Rumours
Last summer, 20-year-old Netherlands international midfielder Ryan Gravenberch left Ajax and signed with Bayern Munich in a €23M deal. Since then, he has made 17 appearances for the Bundesliga club but played only 526 minutes, or 31 minutes per appearance. His limited playing time, as is so often the...
Calvin Ramsay Hoping for “Special Moment” and Liverpool League Debut
When Calvin Ramsay signed for Liverpool over the summer from Aberdeen in a £4M deal, the 19-year-old right back probably would have expected to have made more than two first team appearances by the time the season hit its mid-point. An injury that delayed his debut until November and...
