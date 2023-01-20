Read full article on original website
Related
When Does the 'Dead Space' x 'Fortnite' Collaboration Begin? Here's What the Rumors Say
Epic Games never shies away from a good Fortnite collaboration, and it sounds like the next big crossover is closer than expected. According to a popular leaker, a Dead Space x Fortnite crossover is dropping sometime between now and Jan. 24. Curious to know what Isaac Clarke and the necromorphs have in store for Fortnite? Here’s everything we know about the rumored collaboration.
'Fire Emblem Engage' Vs. 'Three Houses': What's Different Between the Two Games
Nintendo shook up the Fire Emblem formula when it released Three Houses in 2019, and this year’s Fire Emblem Engage largely brought the game back to its roots. The two strategy games share a lot of the same DNA, but there are some massive differences between the two titles. Before picking up the latest game in the franchise, here’s a closer look at the differences and similarities between Fire Emblem Engage and Three Houses.
When Will Valve’s Popular Handheld the Steam Deck Get a Sequel?
Valve released the ultra-popular Steam Deck last February, but fans are already eager to hear about its successor, the Steam Deck 2. The device was confirmed by Valve’s president, Gabe Newell, as he mentioned during an interview that the team has big plans for the platform, with future iterations both improving performance and offering bold new features. But what about a Steam Deck 2 release date? Could we expect to see it arrive in 2023?
'Nintendogs' Mobile Game Leaks – Here's What We Know About The Possible Spin-Off Game
The Nintendo DS was home to tons of great games, but few have the nostalgia of Nintendogs. This quirky pet simulator saw you caring for a variety of virtual doggos, eventually spawning a sequel that brought cats into the mix. Now, it seems Nintendogs might be gearing up for a...
Looking for Star Pieces in 'Pokémon GO?' Here's How to Get Them
Powering up your Pokémon by using Stardust in Pokémon GO is essential for overcoming the most challenging raids in the mobile AR game. It's a tried-and-true method to enhance the skills of your roster and isn't all that hard to get. You'll gain small amounts for catching or hatching Pokémon and doing other day-to-day activities in the game.
'Forspoken' Review: No Shortage of Feel-Good Content
As the first game from Luminous Productions, a company under Square Enix's umbrella, Forspoken has a lot to live up to. Players will dive into the world as Frey, a New Yorker who finds herself transported to the fictional world of Athia with a smart-mouthed bracelet (aptly dubbed "Cuff") as her most trusted companion. Frey grapples with her sudden magical powers and mission to find her way home, while also becoming a savior to a world she has never lived in.
Distractify
Los Angeles, CA
187K+
Followers
31K+
Post
83M+
Views
ABOUT
Distractify covers what people are talking or searching about on the internet. Whether it be Entertainment or Trending News.https://www.distractify.com/
Comments / 0