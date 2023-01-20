ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lancaster County, PA

More than 20 dogs removed from Lancaster County breeder's kennel: SPCA

By CBS3 Staff
CBS Philly
CBS Philly
 3 days ago

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- More than 20 dogs were removed from a property in Lancaster County, the Pennsylvania SPCA said.

The SPCA said 21 dogs were found living in unsanitary conditions at a breeder's kennel on a property on Cains Road in Gap on Thursday.

The animals were taken to the Philadelphia headquarters and will be available for adoption after receiving medical attention.

"It is important to remember that breeding facilities like this one still exist in Pennsylvania, with mother dogs and their puppies suffering in horrific conditions," Pennsylvania SPCA COE Julie Klim said in a news release. "While we have made many strides in the fight against animal cruelty, it is disheartening that the demand for puppies from breeders like this continues."

"We implore members of the public to consider adoption when searching for a new dog," Klim added. "But, if they must go to a breeder, please do the proper research to find a responsible breeder, always make sure you meet your puppy's mother and inspect their living arrangements, and report any abuse and neglect."

An investigation into animal cruelty and neglect is underway.

Comments / 15

Deb Miller
2d ago

Lock them Up and fine big time need to enforce the law recheck and don’t let them remain open treat them like they treated the dogs cages and filthy conditions I blame the law enforcement as well so the mills and breeders DO your job 😡🤬

Reply
7
Paula Gibble Andrews
2d ago

shut these puppy mills down,they keep rescuing these dogs,but yet still remain open😠😠😠

Reply
17
lynrd7z
2d ago

probably another Amish. put them in jail and seize assets to pay vet bills

Reply(6)
15
