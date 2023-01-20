Read full article on original website
ccxmedia.org
Police Respond to Shooting Inside Brooklyn Park Bowling Alley
Brooklyn Park police are looking for the person responsible for a shooting that injured one person inside a bowling alley. The shooting happened shortly after midnight Sunday at Bowlero, located on the 7500 block of Brooklyn Boulevard. According to Brooklyn Park police, two groups got into a verbal altercation that escalated into a physical fight.
Nine injured in seven car crash in Minneapolis
Nine people were taken to the hospital after a seven-car crash happened in Minneapolis on Sunday night. The crash happened around 8:30pm on 94 near Franklin Ave.
Two deputies shot in Winsted; residents asked to avoid area
Authorities in Winsted, Minnesota are asking residents to avoid a residential area Monday afternoon where two deputies were reportedly struck by gunfire in an ongoing incident. McLeod County Sheriff Tim Langenfeld said deputies were taken to the hospital with what's believed to be non-life-threatening injuries. In an update around 4...
Police: Suspect in custody after fleeing multiple officers, carjacking and crash
BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. — A suspect is in custody Friday morning after eluding multiple law enforcement agencies on a chase that raced through Brooklyn Center Thursday night. Brooklyn Center police said troopers from the Minnesota State Patrol entered the city chasing a stolen Ford Fusion just before 9:15 p.m. Thursday near Highway 252 and I-694. Officers from Brooklyn Center weren't part of the chase, officials said, but it spanned multiple highways before the suspect headed for city streets.
fox9.com
Man arrested after shots fired, standoff at Minnetonka apartment complex
MINNETONKA, Minn. (FOX 9) - Law enforcement arrested a man suspected of firing dozens of rounds outside a Minnetonka apartment on Saturday. A city spokesperson said police responded to a report of shots being fired at an apartment complex on the 10200 block of West 34th Street just before 11:30 a.m. Investigators believe the man fired 30-40 rounds into the air, but the exact number is unknown.
Suspect in custody after Minnetonka apartment complex standoff
MINNETONKA, Minn. -- A man is in custody after a standoff at a Minnetonka apartment building.Police say they arrived at the 10000 block of 34th Street West around 11:30 a.m. and heard "multiple rounds of gunfire" coming from the apartment. The man barricaded himself inside before surrendering around 1 p.m.Residents from nearby apartment buildings were evacuated, police say.No one was injured, and the incident is under investigation.
willmarradio.com
Trial for man accused in murder of DeShaun Hill Jr. begins Monday
(Minneapolis, MN) -- Opening arguments are scheduled to begin this morning (Monday 9:30 a-m) in the trial of a man accused in the shooting death of Minneapolis North High School quarterback DeShaun Hill, Junior. The trial of 30-year-old Cody Fohrenkam was postponed Friday after a request from his defense team. Fohrenkam faces a second-degree murder charge for the February 9th, 2022 fatal shooting of 15-year-old Hill. Surveillance shows Fohrenkam nearly bump shoulders with Hill before three shots can be heard.
Several shots fired in Minnetonka standoff
MINNETONKA, Minn. — A suspect is in custody after law enforcement were sent to an apartment complex in Minnetonka on Saturday morning with a report that "several shots" had been fired. An official from the Minnetonka Police Department said they received a 911 call around 11:30 a.m. Saturday, and...
ccxmedia.org
Brooklyn Center Police Release Photos of Carjacking Suspects
Brooklyn Center police have released surveillance photos of two carjacking suspects who police say assaulted an elderly man at a gas station before stealing his car. Police say the two young men approached the elderly victim on Jan. 10 while he was pumping gas at a station in the 6900 block of Brooklyn Boulevard.
fox9.com
3 crashes within minutes of each other at Lowry Hill Tunnel in Minneapolis
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Three crashes involving half a dozen vehicles happened within minutes of each other on a slippery stretch of Interstate-94 Sunday morning. The crashes occurred around 9 a.m. near the curve of westbound I-94 right before the entrance to Lowry Hill Tunnel in Minneapolis. The Minnesota State...
ccxmedia.org
Charges Filed Against Brooklyn Park McDonald’s Drive-through Carjacking Suspect
Charges were filed Thursday against an 18-year-old Brooklyn Park man accused of carjacking a McDonald’s drive-through customer. Michael Lee is charged with 2nd-degree aggravated robbery and fleeing a peace officer. Charging documents show Lee is a tenant of the Huntington Place Apartments. Police arrested Lee following a high-speed chase on Tuesday night.
fox9.com
Trial in Deshaun Hill's murder: Grieving mother takes stand as trial gets underway
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Deshaun Hill Junior’s grieving mother took the witness stand, the first witness to testify at the high-profile trial of the alleged gunman accused of killing the star Minneapolis North High School student-athlete last year. Tuesday Sheppard told the jury of 12 and 3 alternates, Deshaun was her only son.
A Crash on I-94 in Minneapolis Causes 7 Injuries
a crash occurred on I-94 in Minneapolis, causing major delays for commuters. The accident happened at around 5:00 PM and involved multiple vehicles, including a semi-truck. The cause of the crash is still under investigation, but it is believed that slippery road conditions may have been a factor.
Man, baby found dead inside burning apartment building in Sartell
A man and a baby have been confirmed dead following an apartment fire in Sartell Thursday night. The fire happened at an apartment building on the 300 block of 11th Ave. E. just after 8 p.m., with Sartell Police Department saying the entire building was evacuate. Firefighters found the body...
Verizon customers were unable to call 911 in Minneapolis, Brooklyn Center Monday morning
MINNEAPOLIS — Officials say the issue involving Verizon wireless customers throughout the Twin Cities not being able to use 911 for emergencies has been resolved. According to a spokesperson with Verizon, the issue was resolved just before noon after customers were unable to call 911 for several hours Monday morning. It's unclear all the areas that were impacted, but both Minneapolis Police and Brooklyn Center Police posted on social media alternate numbers to call for emergencies.
Stretch of Interstate 494 closes after multi-vehicle crash, 4 injured
INVER GROVE HEIGHTS, Minn. -- Crews Saturday evening closed part of Interstate 494 while they cleared a multi-vehicle crash near Inver Grove Heights.Troopers say they responded to a five-vehicle crash just after 6:30 p.m. on eastbound I-494 near Highway 62. Four people were transported to a local hospital with minor injuries.A viewer caught in the traffic told WCCO a very thin coating of snow made the roads very slick.The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
Teen shot in head outside St. Paul rec center near Central High School
ST. PAUL, Minn. – St. Paul police say a teenage boy was shot in the head Wednesday outside St. Paul's Jimmy Lee Rec Center, across from Central High School, and a 26-year-old man is in custody.It happened at about 4:12 p.m. Heavily-armed officers, crime scene tape and several squad cars are still on the scene. Police say the boy's injury is "life-threatening." Police announced late Wednesday night that a 26-year-old man was arrested in connection with the shooting on suspicion of first-degree assault, and a handgun was recovered. The suspect is being held in Ramsey County Jail.St. Paul Public Schools...
Grand Jury Indicts Minnesota Woman Accused of Murdering Her Son
Minneapolis, MN (KROC-AM News) -The Hennepin County Grand Jury has returned a first-degree murder indictment against a Twin Cities woman accused of the shotgun murder of her young son. 28-year-old Julissa Thaler was arraigned today in Hennepin County Court on the charges included in the indictment, which added the first-degree...
Police: Man who forgot who he was has been identified
A man who Minneapolis police say didn't remember his name or any details of his life following a head injury has been identified. Minneapolis PD provided an update Friday after issuing an appeal last week to identify the man, who it said "appeared to have head injuries" and couldn't provide a name or any life circumstances.
kvrr.com
Brothers Accused of Running Gambling Scheme on TikTok
ST. PAUL (AP) — Investigators in Minnesota are looking into allegations two men have been running a TikTok gambling scheme in casinos. An Edina man and his younger brother are accused of collecting fees for playing slots on behalf of others watching on TikTok. State law prohibits placing bets...
