Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Crash on I-94 in Minneapolis Causes 7 InjuriescreteMinneapolis, MN
Theodore Hamm Mansion (c. 1886 - 1954)The Streets of St. PaulSaint Paul, MN
George Herrold and His Proposed ‘Northern Route’ for Interstate 94The Streets of St. PaulSaint Paul, MN
Pierre "Pig's Eye" Parrant (c. 1777 - unknown)The Streets of St. PaulSaint Paul, MN
The State Capitol Rathskeller CafeThe Streets of St. PaulMinnesota State
Related
ccxmedia.org
Totino-Grace Boys Hockey Rallies Past Armstrong-Cooper
The Totino-Grace boys hockey team rallied past Armstrong-Cooper for a 5-4 overtime win Saturday. Armstrong Cooper built a 2-0 lead on goals by Jameson Essen and Max Burns before the Eagles cut the lead in half late in the first period. On a rush in the final seconds of the...
ccxmedia.org
Park Center Boys Basketball Routs Armstrong
JJ Ware scored 25 points and CJ O’Hara added 21 as the Park Center boys’ basketball team routed Armstrong 93-54 in Northwest Suburban Conference play. The top-ranked and defending state Class 4A champion Pirates led 46-23 at halftime to roll to their 11th win of the season. Casmir...
ccxmedia.org
Hopkins Girls Basketball Wins 14th Straight Game
The Hopkins girls’ basketball team rolled to its 14th straight win of the season, beating Minnetonka 86-60. The Royals (14-0, 4-0 Lake Conference) jumped to a 54-33 lead at halftime and rolled to the victory over the rival Skippers. Five Hopkins players scored at least 11 points in the...
Jake Mauer, father of Twins' Mauer brothers, dies at 66
Jake Mauer died Jan. 17 at the age of 66.
KAAL-TV
Minnesota team wins World Snow Sculpting Championship
(ABC 6 News) – A Minnesota team took first place at the second annual World Snow Sculpting Championship in Stillwater. The Minnesota team named, House of Thune, comprised of three members – Dusty Thune, Kelly Thune, and David Aichinger – carved 10 tons of snow into a sculpture named “Journey.”
ccxmedia.org
The Nordic Nook Offers Winter Oasis in Golden Valley
In the back yard of a Golden Valley home, Craig Ringsven constructed an outdoor oasis of sorts. “I can’t even tell you how many hours, total, have been put into it,” Ringsven said. “But probably well over a thousand.”. Ringsven started this home improvement project during the...
Minnesota Neighborhood Is Currently Being Terrorized By Wild Turkey
Minnesota is home to many wild animals, and one of them-- a wild turkey-- is currently terrorizing residents of one neighborhood in the North Star State. After once being nearly eliminated from Minnesota entirely, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) says that there are currently around 70,000 wild turkeys that call the Land of 10,000 Lakes home. They're descendants of a flock of wild turkeys that were trapped in Missouri and transplanted to Houston County back in the early 1970s.
tourcounsel.com
Ridgedale Center | Shopping mall in Minnetonka, Minnesota
Ridgedale Center, colloquially known as Ridgedale, is an enclosed shopping mall in Minnetonka, Minnesota, a western suburb of the Twin Cities. It is located directly off of I-394/US 12 between Ridgedale Drive and Plymouth Road. The Ridgedale Center is a shopping mall located in Minnetonka, Minnesota, and is one of...
ccxmedia.org
Police Respond to Shooting Inside Brooklyn Park Bowling Alley
Brooklyn Park police are looking for the person responsible for a shooting that injured one person inside a bowling alley. The shooting happened shortly after midnight Sunday at Bowlero, located on the 7500 block of Brooklyn Boulevard. According to Brooklyn Park police, two groups got into a verbal altercation that escalated into a physical fight.
ccxmedia.org
Plymouth’s Fire and Ice Festival is Saturday, February 4
Celebrate the best of winter at the traditional Fire and Ice festival in Plymouth. Activities include hayrides, games on ice, a youth ice fishing contest, skating and great food vendors. You can also warm up by the bonfire with s’mores and hot chocolate. Fire and Ice is Saturday, February...
fox9.com
3 crashes within minutes of each other at Lowry Hill Tunnel in Minneapolis
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Three crashes involving half a dozen vehicles happened within minutes of each other on a slippery stretch of Interstate-94 Sunday morning. The crashes occurred around 9 a.m. near the curve of westbound I-94 right before the entrance to Lowry Hill Tunnel in Minneapolis. The Minnesota State...
2 Minnesota brothers investigated in TikTok gambling scheme
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Investigators in Minnesota are looking into allegations two men have been running a TikTok gambling scheme in the state’s casinos. Court filings this week indicate the state Alcohol and Gambling Enforcement Division is investigating allegations that an Edina man and his younger brother have been collecting fees for playing slots on behalf […]
ccxmedia.org
Snowplow Driver: Passing a Plow Truck ‘A Huge Risk’
For more than 20 years, Andy Kraemer has been one of Minnesota’s unsung heroes. In the winter, a 56,000-pound truck becomes his office, equipped with all of the tools needed to clear Hennepin County roads after a massive snow storm. It’s a job that, at times, can best be...
George Herrold and His Proposed ‘Northern Route’ for Interstate 94
ST. PAUL, MN - Discussions about building a highway to connect Minneapolis and St. Paul began in 1920 and gained momentum shortly after World War II. Rapidly increasing automobile use post-war meant it was time to consider ways to overcome surging gridlock on local city streets.
Chef Justin Sutherland to debut comfort food concept at Uptown Ties
After abruptly closing its Nicollet Mall restaurant in downtown Minneapolis, Ties Rooftop & Lounge has opened in Uptown and will debut its food concept from acclaimed Twin Cities chef Justin Sutherland on Friday. Rebranded as Uptown Ties, the bar, restaurant and nightclub held a quiet opening over New Year's Eve...
fox9.com
Video: Good Samaritans rush to help after rollover crash on I-35W in Minneapolis
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Traffic camera video on Sunday captured a group of Good Samaritans trying to help after a vehicle rolled over on I-35W in Minneapolis. Video shows the vehicle going off the road on the southbound lanes of I-35W between West Broadway Street and Hennepin Avenue. FOX 9 counted more than a dozen people trying to help at one point and several vehicles pulled off to the side of I-35W.
Verizon customers were unable to call 911 in Minneapolis, Brooklyn Center Monday morning
MINNEAPOLIS — Officials say the issue involving Verizon wireless customers throughout the Twin Cities not being able to use 911 for emergencies has been resolved. According to a spokesperson with Verizon, the issue was resolved just before noon after customers were unable to call 911 for several hours Monday morning. It's unclear all the areas that were impacted, but both Minneapolis Police and Brooklyn Center Police posted on social media alternate numbers to call for emergencies.
kymnradio.net
Pursell says abortion bill invokes ‘big feelings’ and is necessary; Xcel stepping up to help Northfield attract commercial industrial business; School Board meets tonight
On Thursday night, the Minnesota House of Representatives passed a bill that would protect the rights of a woman in. the state to have an abortion. The House passed the PRO (Protect Reproductive Options) Act by a 69-65 vote after what was reportedly a session filled with high emotions from both the legislators on the floor and spectators in the gallery.
A Crash on I-94 in Minneapolis Causes 7 Injuries
a crash occurred on I-94 in Minneapolis, causing major delays for commuters. The accident happened at around 5:00 PM and involved multiple vehicles, including a semi-truck. The cause of the crash is still under investigation, but it is believed that slippery road conditions may have been a factor.
Comments / 0