Fairfield Sun Times
Bill to repeal Montana’s energy policy up for third reading in House, other updates
Clean energy illustration (Photo illustration via Wikimedia Commons | CC-BY-SA 4.0). Here’s the status of some of the legislation the Daily Montanan has covered this session so far. Follow bills through the Montana Legislature’s website. A bill to repeal Montana’s energy policy is up for its third reading...
From 14 to 'DOZENS' - the Number of FBI Whistleblowers Now Volunteering to Testify Before DOJ Weaponization Subcommittee
What started out as 14 individual whistleblowers has blossomed into several dozen volunteers who will now offer testimony of FBI wrongdoing. It all began when the new Republican-controlled House of Representatives announced that it would be creating a new subcommittee to investigate the politicization and weaponization of the DOJ under the Biden administration.
Former GOP Rep. Adam Kinzinger said he 'thanked God' that he wasn't on the House floor during Kevin McCarthy's contentious speaker vote process
"Going through one speaker vote is painful," he said, adding that "it's hot on the floor" and "half the people you don't like to be around."
Hakeem Jeffries tells Kevin McCarthy that it's a 'double standard' if 'serial fraudster' George Santos serves on committees but Schiff and Swalwell get kicked off of the intelligence committee
In a letter obtained by Insider, Jeffries pushed for keeping Reps. Schiff and Swalwell on the Intel committee. McCarthy has pledged to remove them.
Fairfield Sun Times
Open enrollment, K-12 inflation money lead public education bills in Legislature
Public education officials and advocates think there could be change in store for school rules coming out of Montana’s 2023 Legislative session. “I think that adds to the anticipation this time,” said Bozeman Schools Superintendent Casey Bertram. “It feels like there are potentially significant changes in some of those bills. It’s whether they get traction in the Legislature or not.”
Fairfield Sun Times
Tax mandate under ARPA overruled on appeal
(The Center Square) – A federal tax mandate has been shot down by the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals. The appellate court ruled a tax mandate tucked into the American Rescue Plan Act that would have prohibited states from using federal funds under the law to “either directly or indirectly” offset any tax decreases or delays in tax increases was unconstitutional.
Fairfield Sun Times
Congress approves ecosystem restoration program for lower Mississippi River
MEMPHIS — Congress has approved $40 million for ecological restoration in the lower Mississippi River — the first federal program of its kind for the 1,000-mile swath of river downstream of Cape Girardeau. Environmental advocates have been lobbying for something like it for years, following suit with a decades-old counterpart in the upper basin.
Fairfield Sun Times
VP Harris in Florida: ‘Can we truly be free if a woman cannot make decisions about her life?’
Vice President Kamala Harris speaks on abortion access in Tallahassee, Fl on Jan. 22, 2023. (Photo by Danielle J. Brown) In a direct challenge to Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, Vice President Kamala Harris traveled to his back yard Sunday to announce that President Joe Biden was ordering his administration to protect access to abortion-inducing medications.
