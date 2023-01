Editor’s Note: We occasionally hear from one of our younger readers. Below is an explanation of STEM from one of those. Many of us did not grow up with these school courses. He exemplifies our future. As a school assignment he had to explain it and have it published. We at the Everett Post are proud to accommodate him. Ben Marx is a junior at Mountlake Terrace High School.

MOUNTLAKE TERRACE, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO