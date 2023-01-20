Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Chicago Community Mourns Loss of Lives in South Shore Shooting, Police Search for SuspectsVirgil "The Web Designer" GriffinChicago, IL
Up to $15,000 available for Chicago homebuyers as part of Purchase Assistance Grant: Did you apply to get the money?Mark StarChicago, IL
This Donut called A "Dossant" is a must try at this Bloomingdale BakeryChicago Food KingBloomingdale, IL
Big retail chain closing another store in IllinoisKristen WaltersChicago, IL
Our five favorite pizzas in Chicago in 2022Adam and MadalynChicago, IL
Related
insidenu.com
Rapid Reaction: Returning to the floor, Northwestern defeats Wisconsin, 66-63
It may have came late, but the victory was just as sweet. Following an eight-day layoff due to several players testing positive for COVID, the Northwestern Wildcats (13-5, 4-3 B1G) returned to the court to defeat the Wisconsin Badgers (12-6, 4-4 B1G), 66-63. The Wildcats were led by their star...
insidenu.com
Rapid Reaction: Northwestern drops close matchup 67-64 against Illini
The losing streak continues. Northwestern (6-13, 0-9) fell 67-64 to No. 21 Illinois (16-4, 5-4) on Sunday afternoon, making for its eighth consecutive loss. The ‘Cats hoped for a better outcome than earlier in the month when the Illini bested them, but it was another close loss that could have gone either way. All four quarters were fast-paced, with neither team ever getting comfortably ahead.
insidenu.com
Gamethread/How to watch Northwestern vs. Wisconsin: TV, Radio, Streaming
After eight days of being off, the Wildcats return to the court Monday with a matinee matchup against the Badgers. Here’s everything you need to know before the rescheduled game against Wisconsin tips off:. Broadcast Information. Location: Welsh-Ryan Arena (Evanston, Ill). Game Time: 5:30 p.m. CT. TV/Streaming: Big Ten...
Evans Scholarships sending 70 high school caddies to college for free
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A group of 70 high school seniors in Chicago and the suburbs will be going to college for the next four years without paying a dime for housing or tuition.It's all thanks to the Evans scholarship, which is awarded out to students who work as caddies at area golf clubs while in high school.To earn the scholarship, students need to show a strong work ethic while caddying, an excellent academic record, and outstanding character.The Western Golf Association in Glenview sponsors the scholarship named for golfer Charles "Chick" Evans, who was the first amateur to win both the U.S. Open and the U.S. Amateur in one year. He grew up in Chicago caddying at the Edgewater Golf Club, and won the U.S. Open in 1916.Since 1930, the scholarship named in his honor has helped more than 11,000 caddies go to college.
World Soccer Talk
US Soccer puts historic Chicago headquarters up for sale
US Soccer put up the two buildings it used as headquarters in Chicago for sale. The historic location, named the Kimball House and the Coleman House, are for sale worth a combined $4.2 million. The houses are located on Chicago’s South loop, which is not far from Soldier Field, home...
Future throws a big party at United Center in Chicago
On Jan. 20, award winning rapper Future and a few of his friends came to the United Center in Chicago with the “Future and Friends – One Big Party tour.” Chicago came out on the cold night in the height of winter to pack the United Center and have a great time. The lineup featured some new and familiar faces. Chicago native Sasha Go Hard – the only woman on the line up – set the tone for the evening with a stirring performance. One of the standout performances of the night came from Lil Jairmy, who seemed genuinely excited for the opportunity and did not waste anytime showing why he was deserving to be in that company of greats. Babyface Ray, EST Gee and Chicago native G Herbo also showed up and did what they were supposed to do.
Chicago imposes largest 911 fee in the nation
(The Center Square) – Residents of Chicago are facing some of the highest wireless taxes in the country when compared to other cities, and those bills are even higher due to the city's 911 service tax. According to the most recent data by the National Emergency Number Association, a non-profit organization focused on improving 911 services, Chicago charges the most in the country for the service, ahead of New York, North Dakota, and West Virginia. ...
The Oldest Surviving Bar in Chicago, Illinois Has a Rich and Shady History
The Green Door Tavern in Chicago, Illinois is one of the city's oldest and most popular bars with a hidden speakeasy in the basement. History of The Green Door Tavern in Chicago, Illinois. The building that houses The Green Door Tavern at 678 N Orleans St. in Chicago was originally...
Larry Hoover: a comprehensive look at the life and legacy of the notorious gang leader
Chicago has a long history of gang activity, with the Gangster Disciples being one of the most notorious and powerful street gangs in the city. Led by Larry Hoover, the Gangster Disciples controlled large portions of the city’s South and West sides during the 1970s and 1980s. Hoover, also...
evanstonroundtable.com
Letter to the editor: Don’t let grandiose plans kill Evanston’s magic
Why should you go to Europe or elsewhere to enjoy walkable cities and quaint towns, places that preserve their heritage, and make room for the new without obliterating the old?. Evanston is just such a place, and its Most Livable City Association is working to keep it that way. From...
Chicago Concerts 2023: A List of Popular Artists Coming to the City This Year
If you're looking for something fun to do in Chicago, then you're in luck. There are a number of well-known music artists heading to the Windy City in 2023. From iconic pop artists like Madonna, to R&B sensations like SZA, there's something for every type of music lover on our list.
The Best Place To Live In Chicago
Chicago is one of America's gems, and one neighborhood tops the list of the city's best places to live -- known for its culture, diversity, and academics.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago's winter is about to get worse
CHICAGO - Still wondering where winter is these days? It is about to make a comeback. We have mostly been spared from some of Chicago's worst winter elements to this point. The first three weeks of January ranked as the third warmest start to January on record. Temperatures for this month are running nearly 11 degrees above average. We've been saving a lot on salt as our snowfall deficit continues to lag well behind average. We have seen just 6.2 inches of snowfall so far compared to an average to date of 17.3 inches. That means we have seen just about a third of average snowfall thus far this winter of 2022-2023.
wgnradio.com
Chicago’s very own hot sauce
Hot sauce brand Small Axe partners with urban Chicago farms to grow ingredients for the Chicago Hot Sauce. Good things are growing at Chicago Farm Works in Chicago’s East Garfield Park community. Not only vegetables that are distributed through food pantries, but thousands of pounds of jalapeño peppers that are purchased by Small Axe, a hot sauce brand. Those Chicago-grown peppers are used in the brand’s “The Chicago Red Hot Jalapeño Hot Sauce,” and the proceeds bring in thousands of dollars to what the Chicago Farm Works is really all about: bettering lives. Chicago Farm Works farm manager Steve Schultz tells WGN’s Steve Alexander the farm is part of the Heartland Alliance, a human rights organization that works on things like housing, immigration and food justice. And on the three-acre farm, Chicago Farm Works hires individuals with barriers to employment — perhaps homelessness, or previously incarcerated and re-entering to society — and helps them learn how to succeed in a workplace environment. Schultz says 70 percent of the people who participate in this program gain well-paid, long-term employment. Chicago Farm Works is providing the opportunities people need to support their families and make their community a more beautiful place to live – all while bringing fresh, healthy produce to the community, and spicing up your life with hot sauce.
Experts Say for the Best Illinois BBQ, Go Here Instead of Chicago
Our Midwestern standards for BBQ are so much higher than the rest of the country, it's not even funny. That's why a declaration that one is superior to all the rest gets my attention. That being said, food experts (really) say for the best BBQ in Illinois, you need to not go to Chicago, but a completely different destination instead.
The Takeout
The Difference Between Deep Dish Pizza and Stuffed Pizza
When it comes to Chicago’s superlative pizza scene, locals understand that for most of the country, one style jumps to mind first: deep dish pizza. And why wouldn’t it? This highly photogenic pie is baked in a deep pan, resulting in tall, dramatic slices with downright unforgettable cheese pulls. Deep dish is about as heavy as it looks, and most Chicagoans tend to limit their intake so they don’t feel too stuffed. Speaking of which, there are sub-varieties in the category of deep dish, the best of which, in my opinion, is “stuffed.” That’s not just a synonym for deep dish; there’s something truly unique about stuffed pizza that sets it apart from its hefty counterparts.
Chicago State Park Ranked Among Most Instagrammed in US
Grab your phone, maybe even your hiking shoes and get ready to selfie in nature - an Illinois state park has just been dubbed one of the most "Instagrammed" in the U.S. A study done by Travel Lens found Starved Rock State Park was the seventh most-Instagrammed state park in the country.
Chili Tour Heats up Beachside Town Near Chicago
The Lake Michigan winds may be cold, but the chili will be hot and tasty Friday, January 27 as downtown St. Joe, MI hosts a Chili Tour. About a 90-minute drive from Chicago, you'll have the chance to try local restaurant's best recipes participating "Chili Stops" into the evening. And beer has been known to be served at some stops.
Adrienne Barbeau and the Original ‘Grease’
Did you know that the popular 1978 musical “Grease” was preceded by a Chicago musical theater production? Adrienne Barbeau, who played Rizzo in “Grease” in this premiere production, co-edited a book that goes behind the scenes of this early phenom. Before “Grease,” the hit 1978 movie,...
Comments / 0