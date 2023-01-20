ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austintown, OH

WFMJ.com

The Hub cafe to reopen in Downtown Youngstown, seeking applications for owners

A cafe in Downtown Youngstown could be reopening very soon. According to GreenHeart Companies Co-Founder, John Angelilli, The Hub, which was located in the Legal Arts Centre in Downtown Youngstown is set to reopen some time in 2023. According to a post on GreenHeart Companies' Facebook page, the company is...
findplace.xyz

10 Best Hotel In Alliance

Do you seek a listing of the best quality hotel in the Alliance locality area? I’ve provided on this page the best quality hotel listing these are basically situated in the Alliance. Also, a directional link from your area, with direction, Web Address information, Support Number, estimate regular users...
ALLIANCE, OH
WFMJ.com

Home trash service rates on rise in Mahoning, Shenango valleys

Costs have skyrocketed for most services across the board (all impacting your wallet) and now, even getting rid of your trash is going to cost you even more. Home waste collection service rates have more than doubled for some residents of the Mahoning and Shenango valleys recently. Robert Graham who...
MERCER COUNTY, PA
WFMJ.com

Hyundai and Kia thefts on the rise, Youngstown Police warn

The Youngstown area has seen a rise in vehicle thefts involving Hyundai's and Kia's. Vehicles at risk of theft include Kia models made between 2011 and 2021 that require a key to start. Hyundai models at risk include the Accent, Elantra, Sonata, Veloster, Venue, Kona, Tucson, Sante Fe and Palisade made between 2016 and 2021.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
Brown on Cleveland

District 4 Maple Heights Councilwoman Dana Anderson Alerts Residents of Anonymous Letter: Beware of Unwanted Solicitors

Letter Circulating to Maple Heights District Four Residents. Maple Heights, OH - Maple Heights Councilwoman Dana D. Anderson of District 4 is alerting residents of an anonymous letter circulating throughout District Four. Several residents in Anderson's district have reported a letter from a person named Ryan asking for their email addresses. Residents claim that they do not know the person. The letter found on the doors of residents' homes does not have a phone number listed on the letter.
MAPLE HEIGHTS, OH
sciotopost.com

Owner of Two Ohio Businesses Sentenced to Prison for PPP Loan Fraud

CLEVELAND – The owner of two corporations in Solon and Highland Heights, Ohio, was sentenced on Friday, Jan. 13, 2023, to 15 months in prison and ordered to pay $195,900.34 in restitution to the Small Business Administration (SBA) by U.S. District Judge Pamela A. Barker after he pleaded guilty to his role in a conspiracy to unlawfully obtain Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) loans.
HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, OH
WFMJ.com

Jewish Community Center to offer life support training courses

The Jewish Community Center of Youngstown is doing its part to keep making Youngstown safer. On February 11 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. the Jewish Community Center is opening its doors to anyone over the age of 17 and is offering basic life support training. Participants that attend will...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WFMJ.com

Years Ago | January 23rd

Vindicator file photo / January 22, 1959 | Flood waters on Normandy Drive in the Kirkmere area created a miniature Niagara Falls during area-wide flooding 64 years ago. 1998: 1998: Sharon City Council is considering an ordinance that would prohibit residents from putting leaves or snow in the street. One councilman says he has seen city employees blowing snow from sidewalks into the street. A resident, who is also a city police officer, says that if residents can't put snow in the street, the city shouldn't plow snow into driveways.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
explore venango

Area Man Accused of Stealing Over $2K in Merchandise, Returning It for Store Credit

BUTLER CO., Pa. (EYT) – An area man was arrested for his alleged involvement in a theft scheme spanning over five Lowe’s stores. According to a release issued by PSP Butler on Friday, January 20, a search warrant for a pickup truck involved in a theft from a Jefferson Township home uncovered “several thousand dollars worth of tools” obtained from a retail theft fraud scheme throughout five Lowe’s stores in the Greater Pittsburgh area.
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
27 First News

Snowfall totals: How much did your neighborhood get?

Cortland – 3.0″. Here is a list of snowfall totals from across Mahoning County. Here is a list of snowfall totals from across Columbiana County. Here is a list of snowfall totals from across Mercer County. Wheatland – 2″. Hermitage – 1″
TRUMBULL COUNTY, OH
WFMJ.com

Mercer County adopts Whole-Home Repair Program

The Whole-Home Repairs Program is a grant provided by the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development. The program will give Mercer County $1,399,948 to help repair and preserve homes in Mercer County for people unable to afford house repairs. The Community Action Partnership of Mercer County will develop the...
MERCER COUNTY, PA

