Vindicator file photo / January 22, 1959 | Flood waters on Normandy Drive in the Kirkmere area created a miniature Niagara Falls during area-wide flooding 64 years ago. 1998: 1998: Sharon City Council is considering an ordinance that would prohibit residents from putting leaves or snow in the street. One councilman says he has seen city employees blowing snow from sidewalks into the street. A resident, who is also a city police officer, says that if residents can't put snow in the street, the city shouldn't plow snow into driveways.

YOUNGSTOWN, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO