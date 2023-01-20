Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Niles Police Arrest Man for Alleged Fraudulent Schemes Targeting Elderly ResidentsVirgil "The Web Designer" GriffinNiles, OH
This Middle of Nowhere General Store has Some of the Best Fry Pies in all of OhioTravel MavenMesopotamia Township, OH
The richest woman in OhioLuay RahilYoungstown, OH
2 Towns in Ohio Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Retire in the United StatesJoe MertensOhio State
Related
WFMJ.com
The Hub cafe to reopen in Downtown Youngstown, seeking applications for owners
A cafe in Downtown Youngstown could be reopening very soon. According to GreenHeart Companies Co-Founder, John Angelilli, The Hub, which was located in the Legal Arts Centre in Downtown Youngstown is set to reopen some time in 2023. According to a post on GreenHeart Companies' Facebook page, the company is...
Youngstown police warn residents about targeted thefts
The Youngstown Police Department is warning residents about a rise in automobile thefts.
Portion of major road to close for sewer construction
Starting Monday, a major road will close for months for construction.
Local county receiving $1.4 million for home repairs
Mercer County is receiving a nearly $1.4 million grant to make necessary home repairs.
findplace.xyz
10 Best Hotel In Alliance
Do you seek a listing of the best quality hotel in the Alliance locality area? I’ve provided on this page the best quality hotel listing these are basically situated in the Alliance. Also, a directional link from your area, with direction, Web Address information, Support Number, estimate regular users...
Local car dealership passes to new owner
The Sweeney name has a storied history and legacy in this area, but today it passed along the dealerships to someone ready to write the next chapter.
WFMJ.com
Home trash service rates on rise in Mahoning, Shenango valleys
Costs have skyrocketed for most services across the board (all impacting your wallet) and now, even getting rid of your trash is going to cost you even more. Home waste collection service rates have more than doubled for some residents of the Mahoning and Shenango valleys recently. Robert Graham who...
WFMJ.com
Hyundai and Kia thefts on the rise, Youngstown Police warn
The Youngstown area has seen a rise in vehicle thefts involving Hyundai's and Kia's. Vehicles at risk of theft include Kia models made between 2011 and 2021 that require a key to start. Hyundai models at risk include the Accent, Elantra, Sonata, Veloster, Venue, Kona, Tucson, Sante Fe and Palisade made between 2016 and 2021.
District 4 Maple Heights Councilwoman Dana Anderson Alerts Residents of Anonymous Letter: Beware of Unwanted Solicitors
Letter Circulating to Maple Heights District Four Residents. Maple Heights, OH - Maple Heights Councilwoman Dana D. Anderson of District 4 is alerting residents of an anonymous letter circulating throughout District Four. Several residents in Anderson's district have reported a letter from a person named Ryan asking for their email addresses. Residents claim that they do not know the person. The letter found on the doors of residents' homes does not have a phone number listed on the letter.
sciotopost.com
Owner of Two Ohio Businesses Sentenced to Prison for PPP Loan Fraud
CLEVELAND – The owner of two corporations in Solon and Highland Heights, Ohio, was sentenced on Friday, Jan. 13, 2023, to 15 months in prison and ordered to pay $195,900.34 in restitution to the Small Business Administration (SBA) by U.S. District Judge Pamela A. Barker after he pleaded guilty to his role in a conspiracy to unlawfully obtain Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) loans.
Is Swenson's misleading customers with "shrinkflation?"
If you haven't been to Swenson's in a while, you could be in for a bit of a surprise. An individual named ImnotnotZack shared a picture of the Galleyboy on Reddit in the Akron community where he shared, Swenson's this is a slider, not a burger.
Overnight crash closed part of Midlothian
Part of East Midlothian Boulevard in Youngstown is back open after a crash early Monday morning.
WFMJ.com
Jewish Community Center to offer life support training courses
The Jewish Community Center of Youngstown is doing its part to keep making Youngstown safer. On February 11 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. the Jewish Community Center is opening its doors to anyone over the age of 17 and is offering basic life support training. Participants that attend will...
West Side house damaged by gunfire early Saturday
Reports said no one was injured early Saturday after a home on the lower West Side was damaged by gunfire.
WFMJ.com
Blighted, abandoned homes in Campbell coming down as city leaders are fed up
Rows of abandoned Youngstown Sheet and Tube houses are coming down after the city of Campbell received funding through the Mahoning Valley Landbank, and amid blight and safety concerns. "There's a serious drug problem--we got squatters. We just had a fatality here two weeks ago.", said Campbell city council president...
WFMJ.com
Years Ago | January 23rd
Vindicator file photo / January 22, 1959 | Flood waters on Normandy Drive in the Kirkmere area created a miniature Niagara Falls during area-wide flooding 64 years ago. 1998: 1998: Sharon City Council is considering an ordinance that would prohibit residents from putting leaves or snow in the street. One councilman says he has seen city employees blowing snow from sidewalks into the street. A resident, who is also a city police officer, says that if residents can't put snow in the street, the city shouldn't plow snow into driveways.
explore venango
Area Man Accused of Stealing Over $2K in Merchandise, Returning It for Store Credit
BUTLER CO., Pa. (EYT) – An area man was arrested for his alleged involvement in a theft scheme spanning over five Lowe’s stores. According to a release issued by PSP Butler on Friday, January 20, a search warrant for a pickup truck involved in a theft from a Jefferson Township home uncovered “several thousand dollars worth of tools” obtained from a retail theft fraud scheme throughout five Lowe’s stores in the Greater Pittsburgh area.
27 First News
Snowfall totals: How much did your neighborhood get?
Cortland – 3.0″. Here is a list of snowfall totals from across Mahoning County. Here is a list of snowfall totals from across Columbiana County. Here is a list of snowfall totals from across Mercer County. Wheatland – 2″. Hermitage – 1″
WFMJ.com
East Liverpool nurse jailed; accused of stealing painkillers from Boardman nursing home patients
An East Liverpool nurse accused of stealing pain killers from two residents of a Boardman nursing home has been booked into the Mahoning County jail. Vanessa Schreffler, 45, was indicted recently on charges of theft of drugs, illegal processing of drug documents, and aggravated drug possession. A report filed by...
WFMJ.com
Mercer County adopts Whole-Home Repair Program
The Whole-Home Repairs Program is a grant provided by the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development. The program will give Mercer County $1,399,948 to help repair and preserve homes in Mercer County for people unable to afford house repairs. The Community Action Partnership of Mercer County will develop the...
Comments / 5