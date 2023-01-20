WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WCYB) — One person is in custody following a shooting on Monday, according to the Washington County, Tennessee Sheriff's Office. Police responded to the 200 block of Furnace Road, according to Sheriff Keith Sexton. The victim was taken to an area hospital for treatment. No names have been released, and the investigation is ongoing.

