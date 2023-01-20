ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gray, TN

wcyb.com

Washington County, Tenn. to vote on $2 million for meat processor

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. — Washington County, Tennessee commissioners are expected to finalize $2 million for a new local meat processing facility at a meeting Monday night. The $2 million is 20 percent of the $10 million needed to construct the meat processing facility, planned to go next to the Jonesborough Flea Market.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN
wcyb.com

ETSU names interim athletic director Dr. Richard Sander to permanent position

ETSU named interim athletic director Dr. Richard Sander to the permanent athletic director position on Monday. Sander was named the interim athletic director in August 2022 following the resignation of Scott Carter. Sander previously served as athletic director from 2013 to 2017. This is a breaking story and will be...
wcyb.com

Watauga Lake cleanup event coming up next month

(WCYB) — Keep Carter County Beautiful is teaming up with Keep the Tennessee River Beautiful for the annual Watauga Lake cleanup next month. The event will be February 5 from 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Volunteers are needed. Over the last two clears, crews have cleaned up more than...
CARTER COUNTY, TN
wcyb.com

Police investigating stabbing in Johnson City

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — Authorities are investigating a stabbing that occurred on Sunday night, according to the Johnson City Police Department. Officers responded to the 400 block of S Broadway Street at around 9:45 p.m. Police said a male had been stabbed and he was taken to an area hospital for treatment. A person of interest was interviewed by investigators.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
wcyb.com

Man shoots woman before committing suicide in Smyth County, police say

CHILHOWIE, Va. (WCYB) — A man shot a woman before committing suicide in Smyth County Saturday, according to police. Police received a call around 8 p.m. Saturday of a domestic incident happening at Warhawk Lane in Chilhowie, according to Smyth County Sheriff Chip Shuler. Police found a woman, identified...
SMYTH COUNTY, VA

