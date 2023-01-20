Read full article on original website
Refusal to release inaugural donors exposes gap in Pa. law
HARRISBURG, Pa. — (AP) — The refusal thus far of Gov. Josh Shapiro to disclose who paid for his glitzy inaugural bash has exposed the gap in state law that lets governors in Pennsylvania escape the kind of transparency that is sometimes required elsewhere. Presidential inaugural committees are...
Phillymag.com
Jeff Brown’s Latest Ad Isn’t What We Should Hope for From a Mayoral Candidate
A recent campaign ad on social media has Black people comparing the ShopRite owner to "Big Ma" and God — entities he shouldn't strive to be as a rich white man. Get a compelling long read and must-have lifestyle tips in your inbox every Sunday morning — great with coffee!
Pennsylvania Republicans Quietly Plot Their Revenge After 2022 Wipeout
The last election couldn’t have gone any worse for Pennsylvania Republicans: the top of their ticket—Senate candidate Mehmet Oz and gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano—wiped out spectacularly, casting this swing state in a definitively blue hue.After months of soul-searching over their disappointing outcomes, Keystone State Republicans are convinced they simply had the wrong candidates—and believe they can get revenge if they just put forward the right one.When it comes to the crucial race for Senate in 2024, many Republicans in Pennsylvania and Washington believe the search is already over. They are already homing in on David McCormick, the immensely wealthy hedge...
The senator’s spouse: Pa.’s Gisele Fetterman finds new role and larger platform for change
Gisele Fetterman loves that people talk about the way she dresses. It has nothing to do with vanity and all to do with advocacy. In November, while accompanying husband, newly elected member of the U.S. Senate John Fetterman, she sent social media abuzz when she wore a $12 thrifted dress under a well-worn leather jacket to orientation in the U.S. Capitol.
iheart.com
General Assembly at Complete Standstill
State General Assembly at Complete Standstill while Speaker Plans Listening Tour. (Harrisburg, PA) -- The Pennsylvania General Assembly is at a complete standstill. Last week, the state Senate recessed until February 27th as there's a legislative hold-up in the House. The House hasn't set rules or even selected committee chairs as both parties struggle for power. Each has a razor-thin majority that won't change until after vacancy elections February 7th. That House inactivity will be extended soon as new Speaker Mark Rozzi says he's conducting a "listening tour" around the state. The first session will be Wednesday night on the Carnegie Mellon University campus in Pittsburgh.
wmmr.com
This Is the Wealthiest Town In Pennsylvania
Have you ever wondered what towns make up the wealthiest in Pennsylvania? Well, we have your answer. The staffers at Suburbs101.com have put together a list of the six wealthiest towns in Pennsylvania. “Pennsylvania is home to some of the wealthiest Americans in the country,” they state in the article. “In fact, some of the wealthiest billionaires live in Pennsylvania including Victoria Mars (Mars candy) and self-made billionaires such as Michael Rubin and Jeff Yass. Here are the top 6 wealthiest towns in Pennsylvania. The information presented in this article are based on data from the US Census American Community Survey and the rankings are based on median household income.”
Thousands in Pa. feel stuck in a high-stakes game of telephone with their homes, vital utilities on the line
Backlogs and bottlenecks have dragged out wait times for a $350 million Pennsylvania mortgage relief program.
billypenn.com
Can Republicans maintain a foothold in Philly? With the Working Families Party rising, it won’t be easy
Four years after Republicans gave up one of their two seats on City Council to a progressive challenger, they’re fighting not to lose another. For decades the GOP held both at-large positions reserved for non-majority parties, in addition to one or two district Council seats. But Kendra Brooks of...
local21news.com
Lack of action in the PA House causing "frustration" for members
Harrisburg, PA — Frustrations are mounting at the State Capitol where the House remains at a standstill with no end in sight. “It is absolutely frustrating. I believe we were elected to come and get things done in Harrisburg,” said Representative Thomas Kutz, (R) Cumberland County. Today marks...
Group urges Pa. city to consider reparations for Black people
PHILADELPHIA — A Black liberation group is calling on City Council to study the effect of slavery on Black Philadelphians today and recommend ways to execute reparations. The National Coalition of Blacks for Reparations in America, or N’COBRA, the organization’s local chapter, requested a task force Thursday morning, before the Council’s first session of the new year.
Central Bucks Working with “Pro-Religious” Law Firm to Roll Out Book Review Policy
DOYLESTOWN, PA—The Central Bucks School District has been working with a “pro-religious” law firm as it rolls out its controversial book review policy. In an e-mail sent to staff on Friday afternoon, the district said that it had been working with the Independence Law Center to create guidelines that will be used to implement the district’s new policy for reviewing books. Policy 109 was passed by the school board last July to screen books for “sexualized content.” In the e-mail, district Superintendent Abram Lucabaugh said that the law firm was brought in “at the board’s suggestion.” The firm provides free services to school districts...
Government Technology
Pennsylvania Cyber Charter Schools Score Below State Average
(TNS) — Cyber charter schools in Pennsylvania failed to meet state averages on standardized tests in 2022, a review by The Sunday Times found. Cyber school leaders attribute the proficiency rates, including 4.6 percent in math for the state's largest charter school, to low participation rates and a different way of learning.
PSU President Neeli Bendapudi: ‘What is good for Penn State is good for Pennsylvania’
HARRISBURG - With a new governor and newly-seated Legislature to hear it, Penn State President Neeli Bendapudi made a pitch for more state aid for Penn State, in particular, and higher education generally in remarks before the Pennsylvania Press Club Monday. Now seven months into her tenure as president and...
Philadelphia & New Jersey’s DJ Jerry Blavat Dies At Age 82
Jerry Blavat has led an extraordinarily healthy life for most all of the past 82 years. 6ABC and CBS 3 have both reported the news that Blavat died this morning at 3:45 a.m. this morning, January 20, 2023. Blavat died on Friday, January 20, 2023 at Jefferson-Methodist Hospital from the...
Philadelphia faith leaders organize to advocate for reparations, official blames poverty on 'White supremacy'
A Philadelphia course put on by the city brought faith leaders together to advocate for reparations and discuss the root causes of poverty.
3 from Pa. charged with domestic terrorism in Atlanta for ‘Cop City’ training center protest
Three people from Pennsylvania were among the several charged with domestic terrorism during one of a series of protests at the proposed site of the Atlanta Public Safety Training Center. The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports that Spencer Bernard Liberto, 29, Matthew Ernest Macar, 30, and Sarah Wasilewski, 35, all of the...
State College
How Communities in North-Central Pa. Are Attempting to Preserve a Scarce Resource: Darkness
This story was produced by the State College regional bureau of Spotlight PA, an independent, nonpartisan newsroom dedicated to investigative and public-service journalism for Pennsylvania. Sign up for our regional newsletter, Talk of the Town. Communities in north-central Pennsylvania are taking action to limit outdoor artificial lighting that is encroaching...
UPMC has grown too big; Pa. lawmakers need to support its workers, new report finds
The report cites numerous UPMC employees who told of staffing shortages that affected their jobs and their patients. The post UPMC has grown too big; Pa. lawmakers need to support its workers, new report finds appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
The Kings of Ka-Ching: Pottstown’s Got One of the Most Expensive High Schools in the U.S.
The Hill School in Pottstown is a co-ed prep school for grades 9-12. The most expensive high schools in the U.S. can be pricier than some universities. That’s no exception for an independent Pottstown boarding school on 860 Beach Street. The Hill School’s annual tuition currently runs at a...
Pennsylvania Game Commission Warns Residents of a Unique Visitor to the Area
Chester County is no stranger to rare animal sightings, and neither is nearby Bucks County as a one-year anniversary approaches of a coyotes being spotted in the area. Authorities are warning residents to remain diligent. Gregory Vellner wrote about the local animals for NewsBreak. The Pennsylvania Game Commission has sent...
