Pennsylvania State

Related
TheDailyBeast

Pennsylvania Republicans Quietly Plot Their Revenge After 2022 Wipeout

The last election couldn’t have gone any worse for Pennsylvania Republicans: the top of their ticket—Senate candidate Mehmet Oz and gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano—wiped out spectacularly, casting this swing state in a definitively blue hue.After months of soul-searching over their disappointing outcomes, Keystone State Republicans are convinced they simply had the wrong candidates—and believe they can get revenge if they just put forward the right one.When it comes to the crucial race for Senate in 2024, many Republicans in Pennsylvania and Washington believe the search is already over. They are already homing in on David McCormick, the immensely wealthy hedge...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PennLive.com

The senator’s spouse: Pa.’s Gisele Fetterman finds new role and larger platform for change

Gisele Fetterman loves that people talk about the way she dresses. It has nothing to do with vanity and all to do with advocacy. In November, while accompanying husband, newly elected member of the U.S. Senate John Fetterman, she sent social media abuzz when she wore a $12 thrifted dress under a well-worn leather jacket to orientation in the U.S. Capitol.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
iheart.com

General Assembly at Complete Standstill

State General Assembly at Complete Standstill while Speaker Plans Listening Tour. (Harrisburg, PA) -- The Pennsylvania General Assembly is at a complete standstill. Last week, the state Senate recessed until February 27th as there's a legislative hold-up in the House. The House hasn't set rules or even selected committee chairs as both parties struggle for power. Each has a razor-thin majority that won't change until after vacancy elections February 7th. That House inactivity will be extended soon as new Speaker Mark Rozzi says he's conducting a "listening tour" around the state. The first session will be Wednesday night on the Carnegie Mellon University campus in Pittsburgh.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
wmmr.com

This Is the Wealthiest Town In Pennsylvania

Have you ever wondered what towns make up the wealthiest in Pennsylvania? Well, we have your answer. The staffers at Suburbs101.com have put together a list of the six wealthiest towns in Pennsylvania. “Pennsylvania is home to some of the wealthiest Americans in the country,” they state in the article. “In fact, some of the wealthiest billionaires live in Pennsylvania including Victoria Mars (Mars candy) and self-made billionaires such as Michael Rubin and Jeff Yass. Here are the top 6 wealthiest towns in Pennsylvania. The information presented in this article are based on data from the US Census American Community Survey and the rankings are based on median household income.”
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
local21news.com

Lack of action in the PA House causing "frustration" for members

Harrisburg, PA — Frustrations are mounting at the State Capitol where the House remains at a standstill with no end in sight. “It is absolutely frustrating. I believe we were elected to come and get things done in Harrisburg,” said Representative Thomas Kutz, (R) Cumberland County. Today marks...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PennLive.com

Group urges Pa. city to consider reparations for Black people

PHILADELPHIA — A Black liberation group is calling on City Council to study the effect of slavery on Black Philadelphians today and recommend ways to execute reparations. The National Coalition of Blacks for Reparations in America, or N’COBRA, the organization’s local chapter, requested a task force Thursday morning, before the Council’s first session of the new year.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
TAPinto.net

Central Bucks Working with “Pro-Religious” Law Firm to Roll Out Book Review Policy

DOYLESTOWN, PA—The Central Bucks School District has been working with a “pro-religious” law firm as it rolls out its controversial book review policy. In an e-mail sent to staff on Friday afternoon, the district said that it had been working with the Independence Law Center to create guidelines that will be used to implement the district’s new policy for reviewing books. Policy 109 was passed by the school board last July to screen books for “sexualized content.” In the e-mail, district Superintendent Abram Lucabaugh said that the law firm was brought in “at the board’s suggestion.” The firm provides free services to school districts...
DOYLESTOWN, PA
Government Technology

Pennsylvania Cyber Charter Schools Score Below State Average

(TNS) — Cyber charter schools in Pennsylvania failed to meet state averages on standardized tests in 2022, a review by The Sunday Times found. Cyber school leaders attribute the proficiency rates, including 4.6 percent in math for the state's largest charter school, to low participation rates and a different way of learning.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
State College

How Communities in North-Central Pa. Are Attempting to Preserve a Scarce Resource: Darkness

This story was produced by the State College regional bureau of Spotlight PA, an independent, nonpartisan newsroom dedicated to investigative and public-service journalism for Pennsylvania. Sign up for our regional newsletter, Talk of the Town. Communities in north-central Pennsylvania are taking action to limit outdoor artificial lighting that is encroaching...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

