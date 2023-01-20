ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middletown, CT

Basketball Brawl: Arrests Made After Fight At HS Game In Middletown, School Officials Say

By Ben Crnic
 3 days ago
Middletown High School. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

Numerous people have been arrested following a fight that broke out at the end of a boys varsity basketball game in Connecticut, school officials said.

The fight happened at the end of a game between the Middletown High School and Hartford-based Weaver High School basketball teams on Tuesday, Jan 17 at Middletown High School.

In the wake of the violence, Middletown Police are "in the process of making numerous arrests" according to the Middletown Public Schools Communications Director Jessie Lavorgna.

The arrests are a result of authorities taking a look at camera footage of the fight, conducting interviews, taking advice from the state's attorney, and working with the school district's leaders, Lavorgna said.

The school district and the police department will make sure those involved in the fight are identified and disciplined.

It is not yet clear who was arrested.

"The safety and security of our students, staff, and families is of the utmost importance. What occurred after Tuesday’s game was highly disappointing," said Middletown Schools Superintendent Vázquez Matos.

Matos added, "This is behavior that we will never accept from our students nor from adults while on school grounds."

Following the fight, athletic events in Middletown were canceled on Wednesday, Jan. 18 "out of an abundance of caution," Lavorgna said. Games were resumed the next day.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

