Read full article on original website
Related
WIBW
Evergy encourages those in need to apply for LIEAP
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The forecast has plenty of cold weather ahead, and if you need help paying your utility bills, you may be able to find it through the Low Income Energy Assistance Program. Alison Lee, a senior customer affairs advisor for Evergy, visited Eye on NE Kansas to...
WIBW
Historic Lecompton kicks off new program series
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Historic Lecompton is gearing up for six weeks of programs, getting you in touch with the territorial war and Civil War-era history of the area. Tim Rues, site administrator for Constitution Hall State Historic Site, visited Eye on NE Kansas to preview the 2023 Bleeding Kansas program series. The series features six weeks of talks and dramatic interpretations focusing on the area’s history from 1854-1865. Watch the interview to hear Tim describe why what happened in Kansas during this timeframe was critical to the nation’s history.
WIBW
Topeka Fire Dept. releases annual report for first time in years
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Fires accounted for a minority of calls the Topeka Fire Department responded to in 2022. Those accounted for 1,240 of the 23,762 calls the fire department received in 2022. TFD released its annual report for the first time in several years, an effort they hope illustrates the work they do.
WIBW
Salvation Army urges business-hour donations after Emporia thieves strike
EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Salvation Army in Emporia has urged residents to only donate items during business hours as thieves continue to strike their donation bins. Emporia’s Salvation Army Thrift Store posted on social media on Friday, Jan. 20, that officials continue to investigate several thefts that have happened on the property over “a period of time.”
WIBW
Washburn to honor Kansas Day with lectures on local histories
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Washburn University will honor Kansas Day in 2023 with two lectures that highlight rich local histories. Washburn University says its Center for Kansas Studies will honor Kansas Day in 2023 with its annual Lecture from 7 - 8 p.m. on Jan. 26. This year, it also invites the public to an evening with Juliet Patterson, the author of “Sinkhole: A Legacy of Suicide” (Milkweed Editions, September 2022).
WIBW
Kansas State President, student groups visit Topeka for community events
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The President of K-State, along with other members of the university, visited Topeka Monday for a series of community events. As part of an almost year-long outreach program across Kansas, members of K-State talked with different organizations and heard feedback on how the school can continue to cultivate a connection with the community.
WIBW
Topeka-based bargain business opens new Lawrence location
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A business known for passing savings onto customers in Topeka will soon open a new location in Lawrence. Officials at ReHome Stores - based in Topeka - say they will open a new location in Lawrence at 10 a.m. on Jan. 25. The new location can be found at 711 W. 23rd St. - in the Malls Shopping Center. The store will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Wednesday through Saturday.
WIBW
GoFundMe created for mother, daughters killed in Topeka arson
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A GoFundMe has been created to help pay for the funeral expenses of the mother and two daughters allegedly killed by their father in a Topeka arson. The family of Genny Fitzpatrick, 30, of Topeka, who died in an intentionally set house fire on Friday, Jan. 20, has created a GoFundMe to help pay for her funeral expenses, as well as the funeral expenses of her two daughters, Peyton Tyler, 9, and Kourtney Tyler, 1.
WIBW
SNCO Solid Waste gives Commission updates on recycling efforts
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee County Solid Waste continues efforts to keep recycling within the region smart. Director Bill Sutton provided several updates to Commissioners at Monday’s meeting. Sutton says 1,949 customers have opted out of the recycling program since given the option earlier this month. Most of those...
WIBW
Topeka native to take reins of 190th Wing as Col. leaves for commercial pilotry
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka native will take the reins of the Kansas Air National Guard’s 190th Refueling Wing as the current commander leaves the service for a position in commercial pilotry. The Kansas Air National Guard says its 190th Air Refueling Wing will soon welcome Col. Kent...
WIBW
2 Shawnee Co. school districts ranked among the best in Kansas
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two school districts in Shawnee County have been recognized as some of the best of the best in Kansas. The Greater Topeka Partnership announced on Monday, Jan. 23, that Niche.com has named two school districts in Shawnee Co. in its top-10 list of the “2023 Best School Districts in Kansas.”
WIBW
Manhole replacement to close Topeka road for 2 weeks
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The replacement of a manhole structure will close a road in Topeka for about two weeks. Officials with the City of Topeka say that on Tuesday, Jan. 24, they will completely close SW 31st St. in front of 1115 SW 31st. City staff indicated that the...
KSNT
Topeka’s Vinewood gets new owners
TOPEKA (KSNT) – One of the oldest properties in Topeka is getting a bit of a makeover. A young couple recently purchase the Vinewood out by Lake Shawnee. Now, they’re complimenting its rich tradition with a bit of modern charm. The Vinewood has historically been used for live...
WIBW
Riley Co. district magistrate judge hopefuls to be interviewed in Manhattan
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Three hopefuls for an open district magistrate judge position in Riley County will be interviewed in the Riley Co. Courthouse in Manhattan. Kansas Courts says the 21st Judicial District Nominating Commission will meet at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 7, to interview nominees for a district magistrate judge vacancy in Riley Co. The vacancy was created by the Nov. 28 retirement of Judge James Kepple.
WIBW
After fire deaths, Topeka records five homicides in first 20 days of 2023
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - After an intentionally set house fire Friday morning claimed the lives of a woman and two children, Topeka had recorded five homicides in the first 20 days of 2023, according to WIBW records. The fatal house fire was reported around 5 a.m. Friday at a home...
WIBW
Washburn University to host free evenings of music
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Washburn University will host two nights of music that will be free and open to the public. Washburn University has announced that its department of music will host two performances - one on Jan. 27 and the other on Jan. 28 - in White Concert Hall. Each will feature department faculty and will be free and open to the public.
WIBW
Crews respond to house fire Monday morning in Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Crews responded to a house fire Monday morning in Topeka’s College Hill neighborhood. The blaze was reported around 8:45 a.m. at a two-story residence at 1422 S.W. Jewell Ave. Light smoke could be seen coming from the chimney area on the south side of the...
WIBW
Family of 8 loses home in early morning house fire in Osage City
Osage City, Kan. (WIBW) - According to a Facebook post from the Osage City Police Department, at 4:00 a.m., Saturday, Jan. 21st, firefighters from Osage City, Burlingame, Carbondale, Lyndon, Miller, and Reading responded to a house fire at 622 Main Street in Osage City. According to the post, eight people...
Kan. farm winery blends litigation, politics in bitter tax dispute
LAWRENCE — Farm winery owners Bryan Zesiger and Gina Montalbano stirred up a hornet’s nest of property tax controversy by challenging Leavenworth County’s decision to classify a wine tasting room and 1.1 acres at the vineyard as commercial rather than agricultural property. The issue surfaced when owners...
Comments / 1