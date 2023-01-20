ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Peyton Manning in the house for Bills-Bengals: His son shows allegiance with jersey choice

It’s fitting that Peyton Manning is in the house on the day that elite quarterbacks Josh Allen and Joe Burrow face-off in the NFL playoffs. Manning flew into Buffalo this weekend to bring his son, Marshall Peyton, to the AFC divisional round game between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals. Marshall Peyton was rocking a white Allen jersey on the sidelines with his dad on Sunday before the game.
Damar Hamlin Attends First Buffalo Bills Game Since Suffering Cardiac Arrest

Damar Hamlin is back in the stadium. The Buffalo Bills safety came out to watch his team play for the first time since being rushed to the hospital after suffering cardiac arrest on the field during a game three weeks ago. Hamlin was in attendance at Highmark Stadium on Sunday,...
Bengals tailgates bring Cincinnati flavor to western New York

Hours before kickoff in Orchard Park, New York, Bengals and Bills fans showed up to tailgate outside Highmark Stadium. Bengals fans showed up shortly after dawn to stake their spots and begin offering a contrast of orange and black to the red and blue Bills Mafia territory. Zachary Daniels came...
Look: NFL World Reacts To Bengals Stadium Video

To the frustration of Cincinnati Bengals fans, the Buffalo Bills will host Sunday's second-round playoff matchup. Although the NFL will move the AFC Championship Game to Atlanta if the Bills advance to play the Kansas City Chiefs, they didn't make any alterations for this Divisional Round bout. The ...
Bills Season Ends With a 27-10 Loss to the Bengals

The Bills season has ended in the divisional playoff round for the second straight year. The Cincinnati Bengals eliminated the Bills with a 27-10 victory at Highmark Stadium. Josh Allen completed 25 of his 42 pass attempts for 265 yards and ran for a touchdown, but also threw one interception.
Bengals fans celebrate team's winning streak

CINCINNATI — Diane Gamble is fairly typical of Who Dey-lirium this week. She raised up a bagful of Bengals clothing to show us this morning and quipped, "Feel like I went to the grocery store." At the Bengals Pro Shop, quicker than you could say Who Dey, she dropped...
