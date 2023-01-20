Read full article on original website
Hundreds of Bengals fans gather for tailgate outside Highmark Stadium
BUFFALO — Hundreds of Bengals fans gathered in the tailgate lots of Highmark Stadium early Sunday morning to show their support for their team. Some said they got there as early as 7:30 a.m. Ryan Little of Cincinnati said he got a group of his friends together to travel...
Peyton Manning in the house for Bills-Bengals: His son shows allegiance with jersey choice
It’s fitting that Peyton Manning is in the house on the day that elite quarterbacks Josh Allen and Joe Burrow face-off in the NFL playoffs. Manning flew into Buffalo this weekend to bring his son, Marshall Peyton, to the AFC divisional round game between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals. Marshall Peyton was rocking a white Allen jersey on the sidelines with his dad on Sunday before the game.
The Bills’ Dream Season Came to an End Because of One Man
The emotion of this Bills’ season seemed to set up a dream ending. On Sunday, another Super Bowl contender had other plans.
ETOnline.com
Damar Hamlin Attends First Buffalo Bills Game Since Suffering Cardiac Arrest
Damar Hamlin is back in the stadium. The Buffalo Bills safety came out to watch his team play for the first time since being rushed to the hospital after suffering cardiac arrest on the field during a game three weeks ago. Hamlin was in attendance at Highmark Stadium on Sunday,...
Damar Hamlin attends Bills-Bengals playoff game 3 weeks after on-field collapse
Damar Hamlin was at Highmark Stadium on Sunday afternoon, visiting with his Buffalo Bills teammates before their divisional playoff game against the Cincinnati Bengals, just three weeks after he collapsed and went into cardiac arrest on the field during Monday Night Football. The Bills posted a video of Hamlin entering...
WLWT 5
'She's always going to be playful': Zoo keepers say Fiona continues to keep spunky personality as she ages
As she turns another year older, Cincinnati Zoo's beloved hippo Fiona is coming into her own. Her keeper Mark Tewes said while she is getting a little more mellow as she ages, she will also have that same spunky personality. "She's always going to be playful; she's Fiona," Tewes said....
Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Benglas back on the field together
Highmark Stadium fills with electric energy as the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Benglas meet back on the field
Bills' Super Season Ends in Stinker; Eliminated From Playoffs by Bengals
Buffalo was bullied along both lines of scrimmage and held to a season-low in points by Cincinnati in the 27-10 loss.
Damar Hamlin Arrives At Highmark Stadium To Support Buffalo Bills 3 Weeks After Heart Attack: Watch
Damar Hamlin has returned to Highmark Stadium to support his teammates, the Buffalo Bills. The appearance marks the 24-year-old’s first back into the building since collapsing in cardiac arrest during a Jan. 2 game against the Cincinnati Bengals. He arrived 90 minutes ahead of game time, and the team shared video of his stadium arrival.
WLWT 5
Bengals tailgates bring Cincinnati flavor to western New York
Hours before kickoff in Orchard Park, New York, Bengals and Bills fans showed up to tailgate outside Highmark Stadium. Bengals fans showed up shortly after dawn to stake their spots and begin offering a contrast of orange and black to the red and blue Bills Mafia territory. Zachary Daniels came...
Look: NFL World Reacts To Bengals Stadium Video
To the frustration of Cincinnati Bengals fans, the Buffalo Bills will host Sunday's second-round playoff matchup. Although the NFL will move the AFC Championship Game to Atlanta if the Bills advance to play the Kansas City Chiefs, they didn't make any alterations for this Divisional Round bout. The ...
iheart.com
Bills Season Ends With a 27-10 Loss to the Bengals
The Bills season has ended in the divisional playoff round for the second straight year. The Cincinnati Bengals eliminated the Bills with a 27-10 victory at Highmark Stadium. Josh Allen completed 25 of his 42 pass attempts for 265 yards and ran for a touchdown, but also threw one interception.
WLWT 5
Bengals fans celebrate team's winning streak
CINCINNATI — Diane Gamble is fairly typical of Who Dey-lirium this week. She raised up a bagful of Bengals clothing to show us this morning and quipped, "Feel like I went to the grocery store." At the Bengals Pro Shop, quicker than you could say Who Dey, she dropped...
