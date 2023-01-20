ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clinton, SC

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

LCSO searching for Gray Court man after fatal shooting

A Gray Court man died after a shooting on Tuesday night, according to the Laurens County Coroner's Office. LCSO deputies and EMS responded to a residence on 188 Gray Drive in Gray Court around 8:30pm in reference to a gunshot wound. Upon arrival, they found a 32-year-old male with a gunshot wound.
GRAY COURT, SC
Two arrested after search warrants executed in Laurens

Two search warrants executed by the Laurens Police Dept. detectives bureau on January 20 led to multiple arrests on Holmes Street in Laurens. Having prior knowledge that two locations possessed firearms while dealing drugs, the LPD SWAT team executed a search warrant at 309 Holmes Street and the SLED SWAT team executed the search warrant at 300 Holmes Street.
LAURENS, SC
Seven arrested in Hart County drug bust

Seven people were arrested, with five of them facing drug and gang-related charges, after recent police operations in Hart County. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation announced the arrests in a release Monday evening, saying the operation was the result of an investigation into alleged gang activity. Authorities first arrested five...
No Bond For Greenville County Kidnapping Suspect

An Upstate hospital is celebrating a huge milestone. A former patient at Mission Hospital is happy to be alive after a serious crash with his 18-wheeler. FOX Carolina's Hayley Spitler has the details. Day 2: Jury selection continues in Murdaugh murder trial. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. FOX Carolina's Grace...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
Crash kills 1 in Pickens Co.

PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person died Wednesday morning in a crash in Liberty. The South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened around 7:25 a.m. on US 123 southbound at mile marker 10. Troopers said a Honda SUV was traveling south when it lost control and hit the passenger side of a Kenworth […]
PICKENS COUNTY, SC
Greenville Co. deputies looking for woman not heard from since early Dec.

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said they are looking for a missing woman who has not been heard from since Dec. 3, 2022. Deputies said 23-year-old Gisselle Emily Alvarenga’s family is concerned after not hearing from her for almost two months. Alvarenga...
Deputies find suspect in kidnapping, assault after woman escapes

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said deputies have found the suspect in a kidnapping and assault after a woman was hurt Saturday night. Deputies said the woman has non-life-threatening injuries after escaping and hiding under a vehicle at around 11 p.m. The Sheriff’s Office...
GREENVILLE, SC
2 arrested following house search in Oconee Co.

OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The execution of a search warrant Thursday morning led to the arrest of two men in Oconee County. The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant obtained based on an investigation at a residence on Clearmont Road. During the search, deputies seized quantities of narcotics. A child was also […]
OCONEE COUNTY, SC
Greenville Co. deputies searching for suspect in reference to kidnapping, assault

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office deputies are searching for a suspect in reference to a kidnapping and assault after a woman was hurt Saturday night. Deputies said the woman has non-life threatening injuries after escaping and hiding under a vehicle at around 11 p.m.
Doris M. Patterson - Laurens

Ms. Doris M. Patterson, age 89, of 113 Park Place, Laurens, South Carolina, passed away on Saturday, January 21, 2023 at the Prisma Health and Rehabilitation in Clinton, S.C. She is survived by one son Mitchell A. (Antoinette) Patterson Jr.; two daughters, Cheryl L. Patterson, Darlene P. (Derek) Owens; and one grandson.
LAURENS, SC

