kwhi.com
HOUSTON MAN ARRESTED FRIDAY
A Houston man was arrested Friday after a theft was noted at the local Walmart store. Brenham Police report that Friday evening at 6:40, Officer Grayson Marburger was to dispatched to Walmart Supercenter at 203 Highway 290 West in reference to a theft. Officer Marburger made contact with Jonathan Rogers, 39 of Houston, shortly after he left the parking lot. Rogers admitted to not paying for items that he had in his vehicle. Once Rogers was taken into custody he was found to also be in possession of another person’s Texas Driver’s License. Rogers was transported and booked into the Washington County Jail for Theft of Property between $2500 and $30,000 and Fraudulent Use or Possession of Identifying Information.
coveringkaty.com
Preparations underway for FM 723 expansion
FORT BEND COUNTY, TX (Covering Katy News) - Preparations for widening FM 723 from FM 1093 south to the Brazos River are underway. Areas along the road's side are being cleared before the expansion project gets underway. "Please be vigilant and patient as workers are in the area," said a...
KBTX.com
Pickup truck rolls on Dilly Shaw Tap Road in Brazos County
BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - A pickup truck driver survived a rollover crash early Sunday morning in Northeast Brazos County. It happened around 4:00 a.m. in the 4000 block of Dilly Shaw Tap Road near Palermo Road. The pickup truck rolled into a creek off the roadway, according to first...
fox26houston.com
Police chase started in north Houston at Greenspoint Mall, ends up in The Woodlands
HOUSTON - Police say one person is detained after an apparent police chase in north Houston. Houston police received a call around 10:30 p.m. about a chase that began on Greens Road near Greenspoint Mall. According to reports, the person attempted to ram an HPD unit car. Officials say they...
KBTX.com
Brenham police investigate remains of human fetus found in park
BRENHAM, Texas (KBTX) -An investigation is underway after the Brenham Police Department said they discovered the body of what appeared to be a small human fetus. Brenham Police Officers were dispatched to Hohlt Park on Sunday to meet with potential witnesses who called about suspicious circumstances. Police say officers met...
KSAT 12
Montgomery County-owned venue will host Kyle Rittenhouse rally against censorship
Sign up for The Brief, The Texas Tribune’s daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. The “Rally against Censorship” featuring Kyle Rittenhouse has found a new venue in Conroe, days after a local brewery pulled out of the event. The...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Bryan-College Station neighbors: Obituaries for January 23
Read through the obituaries published today in Bryan-College Station Eagle. (6) updates to this series since Updated 28 min ago.
Tired of Rising Egg Prices? Texans Can Now Rent Their Egg Laying Chicken
I don't know about y'all, but the prices of these eggs is too damn high!. Egg prices have jumped by 49% in just the past year and that is way too much for me! You can find out what's the cause of the rise in egg prices by reading this piece by our very own Iris Lopez, also check out her egg-celent pick up lines!
kwhi.com
REMAINS OF HUMAN FETUS FOUND AT HOHLT PARK
Brenham police are investigating after the remains of a human fetus were discovered Sunday afternoon at Hohlt Park. A news release from the Brenham Police Department said officers were dispatched to the park around 4:45 p.m. to meet with potential witnesses who called about suspicious circumstances. According to Police Chief...
Funeral held for woman officials say was decapitated by her husband
MAGNOLIA, Texas — A funeral service was held Sunday in Magnolia for the Waller County woman who officials said was killed by her husband on Jan. 11. The service was held at Magnolia’s First Baptist Church. Family, friends, and the community gathered to honor Anggy Diaz’s life with music, prayer and a few words from close family.
KBTX.com
Wayfair announces layoffs in money-saving effort
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Online retailer Wayfair announced Friday it’s reducing its workforce by 1,750 employees, including 1,200 corporate staff. The Boston, Massachusetts-based company opened a service center in Bryan in 2016. The company promised to bring 450 permanent jobs to the area. Now the parking lot at the location off University Drive sits mostly vacant.
KBTX.com
Navasota police investigating shots fired in residential area
NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - The Navasota Police Department is investigating shots being fired in a residential area Saturday night. Officers were notified of the shots around 10 p.m. on the south end of the city and found evidence of a shooting on Radcliff Street. A search warrant for a home...
kjas.com
SFA student killed, another critically injured in Friday crash
A student from Stephen F. Austin State University was killed and another was injured in a crash which occurred Friday afternoon in Corrigan. Polk County Today is reporting that Micah McAfoose, 18, of Cypress and a former baseball player at SFA, died in the wreck, while Graylan Spring, 19, of Austin and a current football player at SFA, is in critical condition in a Conroe hospital.
kwhi.com
WASHINGTON CO. SHERIFF: MEDICAL EPISODE LED TO SEALY MAN’S DEATH AFTER FALLING INTO LAKE SOMERVILLE
Authorities have identified a Sealy man who died after falling from his boat into Lake Somerville last weekend, and new information has been released into the circumstances of his death. According to Washington County Sheriff Otto Hanak, 65-year-old Darel Roark fell from the boat into the water after suffering “an...
kwhi.com
ANDERSON WOMAN ARRESTED FOR KILLING LIVESTOCK
An investigation by the Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association and the Grimes County Sheriff’s Office led to the arrest of a Grimes County woman for shooting and killing livestock. 45-year-old Shelly McCoy of Anderson was arrested on a third degree felony charge of Criminal Mischief with a Firearm/Weapon...
Bryan College Station Eagle
3 Bedroom Home in College Station - $2,500
Brand new 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in Southern Pointe! This gorgeous home has NEVER been lived in. Top-of-the-line stainless steel appliances, including front load washer & dryer with pedestals. Fully fenced with underground irrigation (Hunter) in front and back. Two-car enclosed garage with 2 electric garage door openers. Beautifully constructed, this home offers an open-concept floor plan with a spacious living room, dining area, walk-in closets in every bedroom, and much more. Enjoy cooking in the gourmet kitchen featuring sparkling granite counters, white cabinetry, island, pantry, and stainless appliance package. Escape to the primary suite with oversized tile shower and huge walk-in closet. Smart home features include video doorbell, programmable thermostat, and smart lights at the front entry. Experience Conveniently located right off Highway 6, you're just minutes to shopping, medical centers, schools, and restaurants in Tower Point, and a quick commute to Houston. Don't forget the vinyl plank flooring throughout common areas, covered patio, and more! With an energy efficient design, this home is sure to be #1 on your list. Available now, $2500 per month. Located in Brazos County and the 77845 ZIP Code. This area is served by the College Station Independent attendance zone.
Tensions erupt during rally against SB 147 in Fort Bend County
RICHMOND, Texas — Things got a tad tense Friday on the steps of the Fort Bend County Justice Center after protestors rallied against Senate Bill 147. SB 147 is a proposed Texas law that would ban governments, businesses and citizens of China, Iran, North Korea and Russia from buying real estate in Texas.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Former UTEP WR headed to Aggieland
Former UTEP wide receiver Tyrin Smith is transferring to Texas A&M, making the announcement Sunday via twitter. Smith, who will have two years of eligibility remaining, had 71 receptions for 1,039 yards and seven touchdowns this past season for the 5-7 Miners. The 5-foot-7, 170-pounder in 2021 had 33 receptions for 570 yards with four TDs.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Blinn board receives update on Bryan Campus Administration Building
Plans are in motion for the Blinn College’s $31 million Bryan campus Administration Building. The Blinn College District Board of Trustees heard a presentation from Mark Feldhake, executive director of facilities, planning and construction, last week regarding the architectural plans for the 46,000-square-foot building. “The purpose of this building...
KBTX.com
No injuries reported following Monday morning fire at Bryan storage facility
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan fire officials are trying to determine what sparked a fire inside a storage facility Monday morning. Fire crews were called to the scene in the 1200 block of S. College Ave. around 7:30 a.m. According to Lt. Ethan Ballard with the Bryan Fire Marshal’s Office,...
