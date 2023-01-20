Read full article on original website
Democratic lawmakers file legislation to make Feb 27 Michigan's primary date
Legislation was filed last week by 25 Democratic lawmakers to officially make February 27, 2024, the date of Michigan's primary.
Democratic Majority Keeps Abortion Access Center Stage in Lansing
MICHIGAN—Democratic lawmakers who won full control of state government in Michigan have put abortion access at the top of their agenda in the 2023 legislative session. Democrats made big gains in key states in the 2022 midterms thanks to an electorate galvanized by abortion. Now, newly energized lawmakers in Michigan, are putting their majority to work to solidify access to abortion and reproductive care.
Republicans court DeSantis for president; permanent income tax cut possible: Your guide to Michigan politics
A good Sunday morning to you, folks. The Michigan legislature is ramping up to get back to work, with the first committees of the year scheduled to start Tuesday, Jan. 24. While it’s unlikely we’ll see major bill movements out of most panels until sometime early February, that hasn’t stopped Democrats from unveiling a slew of issues they’re rearing to take up.
Insider: Clock ticks on bills to move Michigan's presidential primary
Lansing — Michigan Democrats are pushing to advance a bill to shift the state's 2024 presidential primary earlier, and now they're getting help from the Detroit Regional Chamber. Brad Williams, vice president of government relations for the business group, issued a letter to the Michigan Senate last week, contending...
Gas stove debate is the latest political culture war. Here are the facts
Decrease Font Size Increase Font Size Text Size Print This Page Send by Email. To Ann Arbor Sustainability and Innovations Director Missy Stults, banning gas stove hookups in the city’s new construction is a way to protect the city’s residents. Beside the fact that every new gas line...
A master list of vanity license plates too crude for Michigan roads
Nice try, but whoever requested ‘BEERME,’ ‘L0LBUTT’ or even ‘EF0HI0′ as their custom license plate won’t get to show them off in Michigan. The rejected words are among more than 21,000 personalized plates banned by the Michigan Department of State for being dirty, graphic or hateful.
Whitmer to call for universal background checks, red flag law in State of the State
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will use the first State of the State address of her second term to call for policies to reduce gun violence and increase funding for law enforcement, according to excerpts of the speech reviewed by MLive. In the annual address Wednesday, Whitmer will urge the legislature to...
What Michigan must do, and stop doing, to rebuild education
With this new year comes a new legislative term, and with it a new opportunity to make a significant, positive impact on the lives of Michigan’s students, staff, and schools. For the new state legislature in Lansing, there is real urgency to correct poorly conceived education laws from the...
Democrats Are Mounting A Push To Expand Voting Rights After Big State-Level Midterm Wins
After winning legislative seats and taking over governor’s mansions, Democrats will try to implement reforms and beat back Republican efforts to restrict voting access.
Michigan teachers wary of new artificial intelligence software
ChatGPT has been around since November and has taken the internet by storm but is raising questions in Michigan's classrooms. The free Artificial Intelligence software can answer any prompt you can think of, from solving math equations to writing essays. It's led some school districts, most prominently the New York...
These Are The Wildest Vanity License Plates Michigan Has Rejected
The Michigan Department of State has banned more than 21,000 personalized plates.
How many Republican voters in Maricopa County chose Katie Hobbs over Kari Lake?
When Kari Lake lost the Arizona governor’s race in November, political experts generally agreed it was because she alienated Republican-leaning voters. A new analysis puts hard numbers on that phenomenon, showing Maricopa County voters who backed GOP candidates in less prominent races shunned Lake. Those decisions made a profound...
State lawmakers move to set mimimum age to serve after 16-year-old elected to Leslie County office
A Kentucky teenager made history last fall when he became one of the youngest people ever to win elected office in the state, gaining a spot on his county’s soil and water conservation district board. But his victory may become an electoral outlier if lawmakers pass a bill that would prevent other teenagers from doing the same.
Which County Has Been Named “the Most Obese” in Michigan?
Just off the top of my head, when I hear that question I immediately think of Wayne or Oakland County which encompass Detroit. I mean, it makes sense: Detroit has great food all over the place: pizza, burgers, Mexican food, Greek food, Chinese food, soul food, bakeries...plus they manufacture pop, potato chips, and candy. So it's only natural that I would think that. But I am not even close.
Trump endorses Matt DePerno for MI GOP chair
Former President Donald Trump endorsed Matthew DePerno for Michigan Republican Party chairman Friday.
Ottawa Co. Residents Worry About Impacted Communities After Board Dismantles DEI Dept.
MICHIGAN—Kate Colburn, the executive director of Out on the Lakeshore, a Holland-based Pride center, said she’s afraid of what it might mean for the community’s marginalized groups after the Ottawa County Board of Commissioners this month axed the county’s Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Department. “DEI, at...
What is a Michigan charter school?
Nearly 30 years ago, Michigan lawmakers passed legislation creating a new category of schools called public school academies, or charter schools, as an alternative to traditional public school systems. Advocates said these schools would operate with more autonomy and usher in an era of expanded school choice, educational innovation, and higher academic achievement. From the very start, there was confusion about what these schools were, including conflicting court rulings on the fundamental...
Senator Stabenow nominates 2 mid-Michigan students to military academies
FLINT, Mich. — U.S. Senator Debbie Stabenow announced Friday that she had nominated two students from the mid-Michigan area for admission at the United States Military Academy in New York and the United States Airforce Academy in Colorado. Amanda Earnhart from Flint applied to attend the United States Military...
Governor Whitmer files motion to withdraw abortion lawsuit
LANSING, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has filed a motion to dismiss her lawsuit that would have stopped county prosecutors from enforcing a 1931 ban on abortion. Governor Whitmer submitted the lawsuit last year after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. After voters approved Proposal 3 during...
Op-Ed: Don’t repeal Michigan’s Right-to-Work law
Do the union bosses think Michigan citizens are stupid? How else would you explain their push to repeal Michigan’s state Right to Work Law, which for the last decade has empowered Michigan workers to choose whether or not to join or pay dues or fees to a labor union? If the union bosses get their way, hundreds of thousands of Michigan workers will be forced to pay a union boss...
