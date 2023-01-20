ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Comments / 1

Related
gandernewsroom.com

Democratic Majority Keeps Abortion Access Center Stage in Lansing

MICHIGAN—Democratic lawmakers who won full control of state government in Michigan have put abortion access at the top of their agenda in the 2023 legislative session. Democrats made big gains in key states in the 2022 midterms thanks to an electorate galvanized by abortion. Now, newly energized lawmakers in Michigan, are putting their majority to work to solidify access to abortion and reproductive care.
MICHIGAN STATE
MLive

Republicans court DeSantis for president; permanent income tax cut possible: Your guide to Michigan politics

A good Sunday morning to you, folks. The Michigan legislature is ramping up to get back to work, with the first committees of the year scheduled to start Tuesday, Jan. 24. While it’s unlikely we’ll see major bill movements out of most panels until sometime early February, that hasn’t stopped Democrats from unveiling a slew of issues they’re rearing to take up.
MICHIGAN STATE
Detroit News

Insider: Clock ticks on bills to move Michigan's presidential primary

Lansing — Michigan Democrats are pushing to advance a bill to shift the state's 2024 presidential primary earlier, and now they're getting help from the Detroit Regional Chamber. Brad Williams, vice president of government relations for the business group, issued a letter to the Michigan Senate last week, contending...
MICHIGAN STATE
lansingcitypulse.com

What Michigan must do, and stop doing, to rebuild education

With this new year comes a new legislative term, and with it a new opportunity to make a significant, positive impact on the lives of Michigan’s students, staff, and schools. For the new state legislature in Lansing, there is real urgency to correct poorly conceived education laws from the...
MICHIGAN STATE
Detroit News

Michigan teachers wary of new artificial intelligence software

ChatGPT has been around since November and has taken the internet by storm but is raising questions in Michigan's classrooms. The free Artificial Intelligence software can answer any prompt you can think of, from solving math equations to writing essays. It's led some school districts, most prominently the New York...
MICHIGAN STATE
US 103.1

Which County Has Been Named “the Most Obese” in Michigan?

Just off the top of my head, when I hear that question I immediately think of Wayne or Oakland County which encompass Detroit. I mean, it makes sense: Detroit has great food all over the place: pizza, burgers, Mexican food, Greek food, Chinese food, soul food, bakeries...plus they manufacture pop, potato chips, and candy. So it's only natural that I would think that. But I am not even close.
MICHIGAN STATE
Chalkbeat

What is a Michigan charter school?

Nearly 30 years ago, Michigan lawmakers passed legislation creating a new category of schools called public school academies, or charter schools, as an alternative to traditional public school systems. Advocates said these schools would operate with more autonomy and usher in an era of expanded school choice, educational innovation, and higher academic achievement. From the very start, there was confusion about what these schools were, including conflicting court rulings on the fundamental...
MICHIGAN STATE
WWMT

Senator Stabenow nominates 2 mid-Michigan students to military academies

FLINT, Mich. — U.S. Senator Debbie Stabenow announced Friday that she had nominated two students from the mid-Michigan area for admission at the United States Military Academy in New York and the United States Airforce Academy in Colorado. Amanda Earnhart from Flint applied to attend the United States Military...
FLINT, MI
Fox17

Governor Whitmer files motion to withdraw abortion lawsuit

LANSING, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has filed a motion to dismiss her lawsuit that would have stopped county prosecutors from enforcing a 1931 ban on abortion. Governor Whitmer submitted the lawsuit last year after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. After voters approved Proposal 3 during...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Center Square

Op-Ed: Don’t repeal Michigan’s Right-to-Work law

Do the union bosses think Michigan citizens are stupid? How else would you explain their push to repeal Michigan’s state Right to Work Law, which for the last decade has empowered Michigan workers to choose whether or not to join or pay dues or fees to a labor union? If the union bosses get their way, hundreds of thousands of Michigan workers will be forced to pay a union boss...
MICHIGAN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy