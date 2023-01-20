Transparency is for suckers. That’s the message, loud and clear, from Gov. Kim Reynolds and her Republican enablers in the Legislature. I’d suspect that this was another, particularly idiotic manifestation of the trans-phobia that has infected Republican officeholders the past few years. But no, Reynolds and GOP lawmakers are insisting on “transparency” through various priority […] The post The message from Gov. Reynolds and the GOP: Transparency is for suckers appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.

IOWA STATE ・ 16 HOURS AGO