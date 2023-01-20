Read full article on original website
Obituaries: January 19, 2023
Otis D. Carter, age 38, passed away on Tuesday, January 10, 2023. Funeral services will be Saturday, January 21, at 12 Noon from the Ward Chapel AME Church with Reverend Dexter Patterson, officiating. Burial will follow in the Serenity Memory Gardens. Tomekia Fox. Tomekia Fox passed away on Tuesday, January...
Sherrod Pressley
Sherrod Pressley, age 29, a native of Selma formerly of Jonesboro, Ga, passed away Jan. 7. Services are incomplete at this time but will be announced at a later date by Miller Funeral Services.
Mary Morton
Mary Morton, age 78, a native of Selma now a resident of College Park, Ga. passed away Jan. 5. Service details are incomplete at this time but will be announced at a later date by Ashley’s J.H. Williams & Sons Funeral Home.
Henry Lee Powell
Henry Lee Powell of Selma passed away Jan. 3 in Selma. Funeral arrangements are incomplete but will be announced later date by Walker Mortuary.
Timothy Dewayne Moppins
Timothy Dewayne Moppins, age 39, of Selma passed away Jan. 2. Graveside services were Monday, Jan. 9 at Miller’s Memorial Gardens, 500 Hooper Dr., Selma.
Daniel Reed
Daniel Reed, age 72, of Selma passed away Jan. 2. Services are incomplete at this time but will be announced at a later date by Miller Funeral Services.
Billy Mitchell
Billy Mitchell, age 59, of Selma passed away Jan. 2. Services are incomplete at this time but will be announced at a later date by Miller Funeral Services.
Shaquille O. Martin
Shaquille O. Martin, age 30, of Marion passed away Jan. 6. Funeral services were Saturday, Jan. 13, at 1 p.m. at Marion Baptist Academy, Marion. Interment followed in Hopewell Church cemetery in Marion.
Dallas County seniors eligible for SNAP replacement benefits
Dallas County is among five others where residents may be eligible for the Department of Human Resource's (DHR) Senior Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) replacement benefits. In addition to Dallas, residents in Autauga, Chambers, Coosa, Elmore and Tallapoosa counties can apply for help if they've experienced food loss from the Jan....
Assistance for damage repairs available from DCFRC, City of Selma
Assistance continues to be available for those whose homes have suffered damage from the tornado that took place on Jan. 12. The Dallas County Family Resource Center (DCFRC) is offering financial assistance, as well as help with roof repair, debris cleanup, plumping, shelter and food. People seeking help are asked...
Nine seniors to graduate early from Selma High on Friday
Selma High announced early graduation for nine seniors who completed their high school requirements. Seven of the seniors also completed dual enrollment courses at Wallace Community College Selma. They will receive their high school diplomas Friday. Students are Amyrrean Acoff, Rikyah Chappell, Shaliya Frison, Ke'Erica Glover, Erica Goldsby, Chase Miree,...
Tips from Tuscaloosa: Mayor meets with Selma leaders to offer advice from one Queen City rebuild to another
The way back for Selma will be “long, difficult, complicated and confusing,” according to the mayor of another Alabama city that survived a major tornado. Tuscaloosa Mayor Walt Maddox, who was mayor when an EF4 tornado destroyed 13% of the city in April 2011, told the Selma Sun on Sunday that Selma leaders will have to “interact with local, state and federal agencies, all of them with different responsibilities and tasks.”
Oscar Smith Jr.
Oscar Smith Jr., age 70, passed away Jan. 8. Graveside services were Jan. 11 at Plantersville Christian Cemetery with Rev. Rod Rochester officiating.
Two Dallas County residents among the first class at Virtual Air Traffic Control Academy
The Virtual Air Traffic Control Academy has its first three students, two of whom are from Dallas County. Avery Smith of Selma, who graduated from Meadowview Christian School, said she wanted something new and interesting to do, so she decided to learn how to be an air traffic controller. Selma...
SBA opens Selma office at Gospel Tabernacle to help home, business owners apply for disaster loans
The SBA has established a Selma office to help Dallas County residents and homeowners impacted by the Jan. 12 tornado apply for disaster loan assistance. The office is located at the Gospel Tabernacle's administrative building, 2300 Summerfield Road in Selma, and will be open Monday through Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. with staff to help residents and business owners fill out paperwork for assistance.
Dallas County EMA gives update on FEMA, where to get help
As cleanup from the Jan. 12 tornado continues, Dallas County Emergency Management is encouraging residents to apply for FEMA assistance and to call FEMA representatives back when they reach out. EMA director Toya Crusoe said on Monday many residents with damage are applying for FEMA assistance, but reps in Selma...
ADOL reports unemployment uptick, higher job count in December
The Alabama Department of Labor (ADOL) is reporting a slight uptick in the employment rate for the month of December 2022 but an increase in the jobs count. The rate represents 63,412 unemployed persons, compared to 63,004 in November 2022 and 69,434 in December 2021. Over the year the job...
Okeke medical office to reopen at new location after tornado destroys Chestnut Boulevard office
The office of family medicine physician Dr. Ernest I. Okeke at 901 J.L. Chestnut Boulevard was a cornerstone of the community for 37 years. The Jan. 12 tornado changed all that. Okeke, his office manager, his nurse and two patients climbed out of the wreckage of the office after the...
Keith boys, girls defeat Dallas County
The Lady Bears defeated the Lady Hornets 40-26 as the Keith Bears went up against Dallas County Friday night in Orrville. Jakayla Moore led the Lady Bears in scoring with 16 points. T. Brown led the Lady Hornets in scoring with 13 points. “Overall, we did fair,” Lady Bears Head...
Apply now for the 2023 Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Program (SFMNP)
Alabama adults who are 60 and older are encouraged to apply now for benefits offered under the Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Program. Each senior who is approved for the program will receive a $30.00 benefit card for use at any approved famers market or approved roadside market in the state. The Dallas County Farmers Market is an approved location and will be operating here in Selma at Bloch Park again later this year.
