Crime Stoppers looking to solve identity theft in Champaign
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign County Crime Stoppers and the Champaign Police Department are asking for help in solving an identity theft that happened earlier this month. Officials said that on Jan. 3, a man presented a fake ID card to the employees of the First Mid Bank & Trust, located at 114 West Church […]

Police: Shots fired in Champaign
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — Joe Lamberson with the Champaign Police Department says police responded to a report of shots fired around 7:45 pm at the intersection of Stonegate Dr. and S. Mattis Ave. on Saturday. Police say they found evidence of gunfire as well as a vehicle that struck...

Peoria brothers indicted for wire fraud, PPP lies during COVID-19
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A federal grand jury has indicted two Peoria men for wire fraud and false statements made in relation to the Paycheck Protection Program and unemployment insurance during the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic. Derek Griffin, 35, was charged with four counts of wire fraud and...
Champaign man arrested for theft at U of I basketball game
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A Champaign man is under arrest after University of Illinois Police officials said he stole from a student while working as a “temporary employee” at State Farm Center during a game last week. Bobby Battle, 32, was arrested on Saturday on charges of theft and obstructing justice. Brad Swanson, Assistant Director […]

Suspect in ‘good condition’ after officer-involved shooting
STREATOR, Ill. (WMBD) — A suspect is recovering in a Peoria hospital after being shot twice in an officer-involved shooting in Streator late Monday morning. According to Streator Police Chief John Franklin, officers responded to a call regarding a man armed with a knife in a park on Wisconsin and Elm. Officers arrived just after 11:30 a.m. and the shooting occurred at 11:37 a.m.

Assault weapon ban target of lawsuit in Decatur
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – State Representative Dan Caulkins, (R) Decatur, and other plaintiffs are expected to file a lawsuit Thursday in Macon County Circuit Court over the states new ban on military style assault rifles and high capacity magazines. “We’re going to round up the people in Macon County...
Judge: Paramedics should be tried on first-degree murder for patient's death
Two Illinois emergency medical professionals should be tried on first-degree murder charges after a patient they strapped, face down, to a stretcher suffocated, a judge ruled Friday. Peggy Finley and Peter Cadigan have been charged in the death.

Investigation ongoing after early Sunday morning homicide in West Peoria
WEST PEORIA (25 News Now) - Peoria County Sheriff’s Office Deputies responded to the Casey’s Gas Station at 2114 W. Farmington Road in West Peoria shortly after 4 a.m. Sunday morning to reports of a male shot in the parking lot. In a Facebook post, the Sheriff’s Office...

Decatur man killed in West Peoria overnight
WEST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A man from Decatur was shot to death in West Peoria early Sunday morning. Peoria County Sheriff’s deputies were called to Casey’s Gas Station on Farmington Road just after 4 a.m. Sunday morning. When they arrived, they found a dead man with multiple gunshot wounds in the parking lot.

2 Peorian brothers indicted on PPP-related fraud
PEORIA (25 News Now) - 2 brothers from Peoria were charged by a grand jury Wednesday with wire fraud and making false statements relating to the Paycheck Protection program and unemployment insurance benefits. The Department of Justice says Derek Griffin, 35, was charged with four counts of wire fraud and...

Peoria Police looking for armed robbery suspect
PEORIA, Ill. – Peoria Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a suspect from a Friday night armed robbery incident. Authorities say the incident occurred at around 5:52 P.M. in the area of Main and SW Jefferson Streets. Police arrived on the scene and located the...

6 burglaries to same business, suspect shows up again early Friday
LEXINGTON (25 News Now) - McLean County Sheriff’s Police are asking the public to help identify a masked man caught on camera breaking into a Lexington business early Friday, and they believe the same man participated in five other burglaries at the same place since mid-November. Police say True...

Crews called out for garage fire in Urbana
URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - The Urbana Fire Department was called out for a garage fire Sunday. Crews were called at 9:30 p.m. for a fire at a home in an attached garage. Everyone made it out of the home safely before firefighters arrived. The fire was out in about ten...
Coroner identifies man in fatal McLean Co. crash
MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — McLean County Coroner Dr. Kathy Yoder has identified the 29-year-old man who died in a fatal crash on Route 24. Conner M. McHale of Normal, Ill., died from multiple blunt injuries after his pickup truck collided with an SUV. The crash happened on Route 24 at 2480 East between Gridley […]
One person hurt, several displaced after accidental Champaign cooking fire
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — One person was hurt and several people have been displaced after an accidental fire in Champaign. It happened on the 900 block of Crescent Dr. at a two-story apartment building on Saturday evening. Officials say when crews arrived they saw light smoke coming from the back of the building and were […]

Peoria man arrested on multiple gun charges
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A Peoria man was arrested on multiple gun charges during a traffic stop near Mission Road and Newman Parkway at 2:14 a.m. Friday. According to a Peoria police press release, 39-year-old Jason Vance was arrested for unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon, possession of a firearm without a valid FOID card, possession of a stolen firearm, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, driving on a suspended license and two warrants on file.
Judge OKs trial for Illinois paramedics in patient's death
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Two Illinois emergency medical professionals should be tried on first-degree murder charges after a patient they strapped facedown to a stretcher suffocated, a judge ruled Friday. Peggy Finley and Peter Cadigan are charged in the December death of 35-year-old Earl Moore in Springfield. They pleaded not guilty Friday and are being held in the Sangamon County Jail on $1 million bond each. If convicted, Finley, 44, and Cadigan, 50, could each face 20 to 60 years in prison. Sangamon County Circuit Court Judge Raylene Grischow issued her decision following a contentious 3 1/2-hour preliminary hearing. Springfield police first responded to Moore’s home around 2 a.m. on Dec. 18. Police body camera video shows that a woman inside the home told an officer that Moore was in withdrawal from alcohol and hallucinating.

New clinic to provide abortions in Champaign
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — An Ohio based doctor is opening a clinic in Champaign to help with family planning and abortion care. The new Equity Clinic will start scheduling patients January 30th and open its doors on February 11th. The clinic will provide abortions and contraceptive options to their patients in the community and those who travel from out of town.

NEW ROYALTY CROWNED LAST NIGHT
(SPRINGFIELD) The 2023 Miss Illinois County Fair Queen Pageant ended last night with a young lady from the downstate area crowned as the new queen. It’s Miss Clay County, Paige VanDyke of Louisville, who was crowned among the total 73 participants in the competition during the annual convention of the Illinois Association of Agricultural Fairs in Springfield. The other top selections included Miss Edgar County Caroline Smith as 1st Runner Up, Miss Union County Avery Osman as 2nd Runner Up, Miss Perry County Kyla Epplin was 3rd Runner Up, and Miss Schuyler County Charlie Weishaar was 4th Runner Up. In the special awards, Miss Effingham County Anna Carrell won the Swimsuit Award. A tip of the hat to Miss Richland County Kaitlyn Kerr and Miss Jasper County Jaleena Hemrich for their hard work in the competition. The new queen will represent Illinois agriculture at statewide events over the next year, including the 2023 Illinois State Fair and Du Quoin State Fair.

Clay County Fair Queen Paige Van Dyke Crowned 2023 Miss Illinois County Fair Queen
The Illinois Association of Agricultural Fairs held its 112th annual convention at the Crowne Plaza Hotel in Springfield, Illinois January 20-22, 2023. One of the highlights of the annual event is the Miss Illinois County Fair Queen Pageant, held Jan. 22. Paige Van Dyke of Lewisville, IL, 20, was crowned...
